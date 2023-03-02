More than 60 boil-water notices for Killeen customers were issued last year, and many of them were attributed to “emergency” situations.
“The most common cause of a (boil water notice) in the city is due to loss of pressure to all or parts of the distribution system from a main break, hit water line, and/or routine maintenance,” according to a city staff report.
Killeen City Council members are scheduled to discuss the report on Tuesday during a workshop meeting.
“In 2022, the Water and Sewer Division was responsible for 308 repairs and/or replacement incidents,” the report shows. (Sixty-seven) of these required a boil water notice.”
Of those, 53 were considered emergency incidents. The rest were because of scheduled maintenance.
According to the report, most of the boil-water notices were issued for properties north of Interstate 14.
“A boil water notice is issued as a precaution or notification to protect consumers from drinking water when an unexpected condition has caused a potential for biological contamination in the public water system at the treatment plant or distribution system,” according to report. “Low distribution pressures (below 20 psi), power outages and failure to maintain adequate disinfectant residuals are just a few of the reasons for a (boil-water notice) to be issued.”
Killeen residents receive their drinking water from Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes. The city’s water system is rated “superior” by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“Only 13% of community water systems in Texas have received the ‘superior’ water rating, according to TCEQ records,” the staff report shows. “The city of Killeen received this prestigious honor from TCEQ in 2019 and continues to hold (the) rating. To be recognized, a (public water system) must go above and beyond the minimum standards in protecting public health and ensuring reliable operation.”
Boil-water notices issued in 2022 included the May 8 notification that affected residents city-wide. That is when an Oncor power outage caused more than 275,000 customers to lose access to potable water on Mothers Day.
Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Belton issued boil-water notices after the Belton Lake water treatment plant that supplies water to much of the area lost power.
The other boil-water notices were issued because of main breaks (31), contractors hitting lines (17), repairs or replacements (15) and scheduled construction (3).
The workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.