The majority of the 67 boil-water notices issued by Killeen officials in 2022 affected customers north of I-14.

More than 60 boil-water notices for Killeen customers were issued last year, and many of them were attributed to “emergency” situations.

“The most common cause of a (boil water notice) in the city is due to loss of pressure to all or parts of the distribution system from a main break, hit water line, and/or routine maintenance,” according to a city staff report.

