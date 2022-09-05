Commercial water rates may be raised in the coming year, according to the Killeen City Council’s special meeting agenda for Tuesday.
The changes, expressed in an ordinance that will be considered during the City Council’s special meeting, would increase the rate of commercial water users both inside and outside of the city limits. Commercial water users are billed based on meter size and subsequently per 1,000 gallons.
Currently, commercial users must pay $14.02 for 5/8” and 3/4” meters. Under the new ordinance, commercial users would pay $14.95 for those same meters. On the opposite end of the spectrum, heavy users utilizing 8” meters would go from paying $132.80 to $160.76.
In addition, the rate per 1,000 gallons above 2,000 gallons is proposed to increase from $3.50 to $3.75.
For commercial users located outside city limits, the price of meters of all sizes would also increase, though more steadily. 5/8” and 3/4” metered commercial users would be charged a new price of $22.42, from $21.03. 8” metered users would see an increase from $199.20 to $212.39. The rate per 1,000 gallons above 2,000 gallons is proposed to increase from $5.25 to $5.60. The water rate for users located outside the city is equal to the regular water rate plus 50%, according to the new ordinance.
Solid waste
Residential solid waste rates are proposed to be the same, according to Tuesday’s ordinance. The ordinance outlines a fee schedule of $16.25 per month for a 32 gallon container, $17.63 for a 64 gallon container, and $19.78 for a 96 gallon container. These rates are commensurate with those for 2021.
Commercial users are charged based on the size of container and rate of pickup. A full list of the city’s proposed rate schedule may be found here: https://bit.ly/3TMwkX4.
