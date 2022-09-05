LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Commercial water rates may be raised in the coming year, according to the Killeen City Council’s special meeting agenda for Tuesday.

The changes, expressed in an ordinance that will be considered during the City Council’s special meeting, would increase the rate of commercial water users both inside and outside of the city limits. Commercial water users are billed based on meter size and subsequently per 1,000 gallons.

