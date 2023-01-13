Killeen Business Park

Construction of Dongjin Semichem is seen at the Killeen Business Park on Thursday. The 91,000-square-foot property is expected to start production in 2024.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The Killeen Economic Development Corporation during the first quarter of the fiscal year secured a $70 million investment from a South Korean company and met with several prospective industries.

That is according to a report EDC President and CEO Scott Connell will present to City Council members on Tuesday.

