Construction of a new senior center in Killeen remains on hold after city officials received no bids for the project in December.
The “project was budgeted in the 2021 capital improvement program,” according to a staff report. “Professional services agreement for design phase was approved by City Council (on Jan. 26, 2021).”
The Bob Gilmore Senior Center on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard was razed in March 2022.
“Initially, the Bob Gilmore Senior Center was planned to be renovated, but the preliminary structural assessment revealed significant structural deficiencies, and operations were suspended in February 2019 due to safety concerns,” according to the fiscal year 2022 capital improvement project for the property. “City’s consulting architect completed a needs assessment and developed (a) conceptual floor plan.”
The City Council a year ago approved a professional services contract with Randall Scott Architects of Richardson for $543,825 to design what was then a renovation project.
The new senior center — an extension of the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center — was expected to include an aerobics room, billiards room, banquet hall and rooms for classes.
“This is a high-priority project as indicated by City Council,” according to the 2022 capital improvement project.
Bids were advertised on Nov. 6, 2022, and Nov. 13, 2022, and a pre-bid meeting followed on Nov. 14. But no bids were received when they were due on Dec. 1, the staff report shows.
The re-bid timeline provides advertising on Feb. 5 and Feb. 12, with a pre-bid meeting scheduled for Feb. 23. The deadline to submit bids is set for March 9.
The budget for the project is about $5.2 million, according to city documents. Rebuilding the senior center is part of Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Other items at Tuesday’s meeting include:
Resolution authorizing the purchase and repairs of portable and mobile radios for $336,902.89.
Resolution authorizing the purchase of a recycling baler for the Killeen Recycling Center for $323,275.
Resolution awarding a bid for $68,200 to HCS Inc. for a recycling baler building.
Resolution authorizing a letter of agreement with Iteris for equipment upgrades at the Traffic Management Center for $128,196.
Resolution authorizing a letter of agreement for $982,975 and a five-year annual services agreement for $141,089 with Aqua-Metric Sales Company for advanced water-metering infrastructure.
Resolution authorizing the purchase of a roll-off truck for $234,852 for the Solid Waste Division.
Resolution for architectural and engineering services to Parkhill for HVAC and lighting replacement at Killeen Civic and Conference Center for $157,500.
Resolution entering an agreement with Killeen Economic Development Corporation for economic-development services.
Resolution amending the Parks, Open Space, and Trails Master Plan to create eight parks benefits zones.
Resolution confirming the city auditor’s annual evaluation and pay increase.
Amending an ordinance to reduce the number of volunteers appointed to the Animal Advisory Committee.
Ordinance amending the vacant structure registration in the historic overlay district.
Rezone about 1.965 acres at 3495 Love Road from agricultural district to agricultural single-family residential district.
Rezone 519 53rd St. from single-family residential district to multi-family residential district.
Ordinance granting a voluntary annexation petition for about 6.3 acres south of West Stan Schlueter, east of the Eagle Valley subdivision.
Ordinance amending the Community Development Department annual action plan with supplemental funding from HUD and adopting the Killeen HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan allocation plan.
Ordinance amending the fiscal year 2023 annual budget to adjust revenue and expenditure accounts in multiple funds.
Killeen Star Award presentation
“Shameful treatment of Black journalist,” by Abigail McClane
“Water,” by Mellisa Brown.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.