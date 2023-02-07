In his third presentation to the Killeen City Council on Tuesday, consultant Robert Marbut repeated many of the same recommendations he has for months on how to reduce homelessness here.
“But the good news is you’re doing very well compared to Temple and other parts of Central Texas,” Marbut said during the workshop meeting. “We have 15 recommendations divided into four (sections). The first is you have to have very specialized clinical tracks.”
The clinical tracks include visitor growth, early intervention, males and females experiencing homelessness locally, “intensive” mental-health and substance-use disorder treatment, “sober living,” veterans, “disconnected” former military dependents and long-term supportive care.”
For months, Marbut of Marbut Consulting of San Antonio has conducted street-level and other research across Bell County, including in Killeen and Temple, to provide snapshots of the homeless population in both cities.
“We’ve got to turn off the increase,” Marbut said. “If you don’t stop increasing homelessness here, you’ll have a problem in that in seven to nine years, you can’t afford the solution. It will become so cost-prohibitive to fix that.”
According to a preliminary study conducted through an interlocal agreement between Killeen and Temple city councils last year that paid the consultant $100,000, Marbut found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
“The cities of Killeen and Temple recognized that a comprehensive approach, including a series of short, medium, and long-term strategies is required to address homelessness,” accorsding to a city staff report. “City Council authorized the entry into an interlocal agreement to prepare a homelessness and mental health strategic plan. The plan was developed to reduce and address the duration and frequency of incidents of homelessness within our county.”
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veterans.
Marbut told Killeen City Council members in December that Killeen, Temple and Bell County would provide funding to build two campuses — one in each city — for those experiencing homelessness. Called Arbor of Hope, the nonprofit organization would include representation from the county and both cities.
“You have to have two different strategies for in-town and out-of-town (people experiencing homelessness), and your other issue is chronicness,” Marbut said.
Those experiencing homelessness in Killeen who were born in Killeen is 8.1%, Marbut said, compared to 21.6% in Temple. That number for those experiencing homelessness in Killeen who graduated from high school here is 16.7%. In Temple, it is 30.3%. Marbut said that by definition, people who graduate from high school in their communities are considered “from” those places.
“This is a very challenging subject,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. “One of the biggest concerns I keep hearing in the community is the fact we don’t want the city running a program like this. Is this like a phased approach to that?”
Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh responded.
“The reason we’re taking the model that we do is it’s a completely separate nonprofit.” she said. “We would hope you would look at nonprofits that are experts at this. This is the organization that provides that oversight.”
Singh was referring to Arbor of Hope.
“You have to create that capacity,” Marbut said. “You have to be able to have a higher quality. You can’t move somebody from a street to another street. You can’t move someone from a tent to another tent. It has to be an improvement.”
Marbut has said that Centex ARC, Hilltop Recovery Services and Virtue Recovery Center would be incorporated into the total plan to reduce homelessness.
“Using national best practices and the ‘Seven Guiding Principles of Homeless Transformation’ as the key measuring tools, Marbut Consulting evaluated the current state of homeless service operations within Killeen and ... an extensive survey of people experiencing homelessness,” according to Operation: RISE, Marbut’s homelessness and mental-health strategic plan. “Marbut Consulting then conducted a needs assessment and gaps analysis between existing inventory and identified needs, including the types of services (qualitative) and capacity of services (quantitative) needed (in) Killeen and Temple.”
Marbut’s work in both cities began in April. Operation: RISE includes details about how Marbut conducted his research on homelessness in Killeen, Temple and Bell County, the site visits and tours he and and others completed, how funding sources should be identified to support the plan and the same statistical data on homelessness in Killeen he’s presented three times to the City Council.
“The uniqueness about this strategic plan is that you’re not pushing them out,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “You’re giving them a step up. They are a part of this community. As we move forward, we just have to keep in mind ... it’s not just about the cost of something but how effective it will be for the individuals we are helping. If we are doing nothing, we really have a problem. We have to invest.”
To start, stakeholders would:
Create the Arbor of Hope.
Hire an executive director, director of finance and development and director of guest services and relations to oversee (two) campuses.
Develop construction and operating budgets for conceptually approved initiatives.
Formal approval to construct the Arbor of Hope west and east campuses and help fund their operations.
Assign each adopted strategic action step to one person by name with a targeted timeline of implementation.
Develop tactical actions to implement the adopted strategic action steps.
