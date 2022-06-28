Overturning several decades of tradition, Killeen’s City Council voted Tuesday to rework the committee assignment protocol outlined in the city’s Governing Standards and Expectations document, allowing each City Council member to directly pick their committee assignment in a series of rounds.
Previously, City Council members would complete a form indicating interest in particular advisory committees, with the mayor making the official selection. However, over the past month, the City Council has refused to approve committee assignments set by Mayor Debbie Nash-King.
A lengthy article in Sunday’s Herald outlined the disagreement between Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson and Nash-King, with the former calling the change procedural and the latter alleging sexism.
“Citizens have contacted me questioning the motives behind the reason for the changes to the Governing Standards and Expectations, which silences the voice of the mayor. I also question why it is a problem now during my tenure, which brings me to the conclusion that the only difference between past and present leadership is gender,” Nash-King said in response to questions from the Herald on Friday.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Nash-King went further to say that the move “undermined” her role as mayor, and that “one person, the mayor pro tem,” referring to Wilkerson, was using the governing standards to “overpower” the mayor.
“When you take the word ‘administrative,’ I don’t send out mails, unless it’s about sending information to the City Council to keep them informed,” she said. “That is my concern, that we could have found a better way.”
In response to the proposal, Councilman Jose Segarra — who served three terms as the city’s mayor — said he “believes in the power of trust” and that the City Council is “wasting time.” He also pointed out that he would be adversely affected by the changes contained in the proposal, despite being having served on the City Council the longest and having received the most votes in May’s city election, “which I don’t mind, I just wanted to point that out,” he said.
Councilman Michael Boyd said that the City Council has had “ample opportunity” to come up with another method for committee assignments. However, Boyd said that residents had reached out with concerns and that he supported the measure.
“At the end of the day, the governing standards come back to the City Council for changes,” Boyd said. “I’m comfortable with the new route moving forward because citizens have concerns — and for me it’s nothing personal.”
The City Council was originally set to vote on the slate of governing standards proposals as a whole, but a successful motion from Councilwoman Nina Cobb required council members to vote on each change individually
The motion to restructure Killeen’s council member appointment process passed by a vote of 4-3, with Riakos Adams, Jessica Gonzalez, Wilkerson and Boyd forming the coalition to approve. Councilmembers Ramon Alvarez, Segarra and Cobb voted against the proposal.
Two additional proposals to modify the city’s governing standards document were approved Tuesday, including a proposal to increase the amount of time for citizens to speak during Citizens Comments, citizens petitions and public hearings to four minutes flat, with a timer visible for residents. The second proposal would require a 2/3 vote, or supermajority, to make any further changes to the city’s governing standards.
Committee Appointments
Killeen’s City Councilmembers, listed in pick order, will serve on the following committees, subcomittees and advisory boards:
Nash-King (4)
Killeen Economic Development Committee (KEDC).
Central Texas Council of Governments (CTCOG).
Audit Committee.
Hill Country Transit.
Wilkerson (6)
Crime Solutions Committee.
Audit Committee.
Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two Committee (TIRZ).
Animal Advisory Subcommittee.
Construction Board of Adjustment.
Fire Prevention Board of Adjustment.
Nina Cobb (4)
Killeen Economic Development Committee.
Senior Citizens Advisory Board.
Bell Country Health District.
Killeen Sister Cities.
Jessica Gonzalez (3)
Killeen Economic Development Committee.
Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Committee.
Senior Citizens Advisory Board.
Michael Boyd (5)
Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization (KTMPO).
Development District Board of Central Texas.
Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Construction Board of Adjustment.
Airport Hazard Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Riakos Adams (4)
Audit Committee.
Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Bell County Health District.
Airport Hazard Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Jose Segarra (1)
Segarra chose to pass on each of his rounds, settling finally on a single committee, that being the Killeen Sister Cities Committee. According to city staff, this committee has not met in some time.
Ramon Alvarez (5)
Central Texas Council of Governments.
Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Committee.
Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Fire Prevention Board of Adjustment.
Killeen Sister Cities.
