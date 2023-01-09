Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are expected to approve a grant agreement with the Texas governor’s office to obtain rifle-resistant body armor for police officers.
“The warranted service life of this armor is five years, and the equipment is due for replacement,” according to a staff report. “During (fiscal year 2022), the department applied for a state grant with the Office of the
Governor for funds to accomplish 100% replacement of the body armor.”
The grant is for $260,000.
“Sworn officers with the Killeen Police Department routinely respond to calls for service, conduct investigations, execute search warrants and make arrests, all of which can potentially expose them to gunfire,” according to the staff report. “The department has documented history responding to active-shooter incidents and other criminal activity such as homicides, aggravated assaults, aggravated robberies, and other crimes where weapons are involved, and in many of these incidents the firearms involved are rifles, or use rifle-caliber ammunition.”
Sworn employees are required to wear soft body armor while on duty.
“Traditional soft body armor is not sufficient by design to protect against high-caliber rifle ammunition,” the staff report shows.” As such, additional rifle-resistant armor is a practical piece of equipment that helps keep employees safe and makes them better able to resolve such threats.”
The grant approval is part of the consent agenda.
“GT Distributors, LLC, is a member of the BuyBoard purchasing cooperative,” according to the staff report. “This vendor has a competitive price for the body armor needing replacement.”
In November, the City Council approved spending no more than $324,565 for the armor.
“This grant had not been awarded at the time the original CCMR was prepared for City Council approval. Approving the receipt of this grant and the corresponding body armor purchase with this vendor would require amending that authorized expenditure to $584,565.”
City staff is recommending accepting the $260,000 grant.
The workshop on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
