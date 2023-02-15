Kent Cagle

City Manager Kent Cagle talks about preparing for the fiscal year 2024 budget on Wednesday during a workshop with Killeen City Council members and Mayor Debbie Nash-King (right).

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Following a 30-minute delay because they didn’t have a quorum, Killeen City Council members during a budget workshop on Tuesday said they want to increase funding for first-responders and other services that improve the quality of life for residents.

“I think we all need to focus on ... salary and benefits, especially in public safety, and trying to add more employees in various areas to try to keep up with population growth and demand,” City Manager Kent Cagle said. “That takes a huge chunk of the budget. Keep in mind, we want to keep the focus on our core services.”

