Following a 30-minute delay because they didn’t have a quorum, Killeen City Council members during a budget workshop on Tuesday said they want to increase funding for first-responders and other services that improve the quality of life for residents.
“I think we all need to focus on ... salary and benefits, especially in public safety, and trying to add more employees in various areas to try to keep up with population growth and demand,” City Manager Kent Cagle said. “That takes a huge chunk of the budget. Keep in mind, we want to keep the focus on our core services.”
Killeen employs 1,319 people, including 236 sworn police officers and 239 firefighters. The fiscal year 2023 budget includes almost $38.5 million for the Killeen Police Department and nearly $29 million for the Killeen Fire Department.
“I’m all for increasing the amount of police officers,” Councilman Michael Boyd said. “But in particular, I want us to focus on adding another police chaplain. That’s a priority for me.”
In January, Mayor Debbie Nash-King told the Herald that Killeen must hire more city employees.
“Our police and fire departments, we have to keep up with competitive pay to retain and recruit officers and firefighters to fill our vacancies,” she said. “We also need to have more personnel throughout the city of Killeen in every department in order to provide the best quality service, especially in transportation.”
‘A top priority’
On Wednesday, she said that “there is a big difference between ‘a need’ and ‘a want.’”
“With our new Fire Station 4 and our new training facility, I think that is a top priority,” Nash-King said. “They need the personnel. They need the equipment. Personnel shortage is a big deal for us. Our population is growing.”
Among 15 cities used by Killeen officials to measure how the city ranks in terms of employees per 1,000 population, Killeen is near the bottom of that list — with 8.4. Waco was at the top, with 12.8 employees per 1,000 population.
Waco’s population is about 140,000. Killeen’s is just over 156,000.
“The big one is staffing the new fire station,” Cagle said. “We are going to ... be applying for the SAFER grant one more time. It would fund for three years, and so in order to be eligible for the grant, we can’t fund those. If we go through the process and we don’t get it, we’re going to have to back up and figure something out. we feel pretty good about our chances.”
SAFER is the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant administered by FEMA.
‘More officers’
“That’s the biggest personnel need,” Cagle said. “Across the city, probably every department” needs more employees. “The main thing we need is more officers. There’s no question. The bigger priority is compensation to make sure we can continue to attract and fill the vacant positions we do have.”
According to the fiscal year 2023 budget, the annual salary for a Killeen police officer in his first year, following his probationary period, is $62,614.66.
The annual salary for a Killeen fire and rescue officer in his first year, following his probationary period, is $56,161.87.
Council members on Tuesday agreed to pay more than $1.3 million to Martinez Architects to design an emergency operations center and fire station on Trimmier Road.
“The project includes the design and construction support of a multi-use facility that includes combined fire and paramedic response operations, fire training, fire support services, Emergency Operations Center offices, training classrooms, supply rooms and a maintenance building,” according to a staff report.
During a City Council workshop in June, Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said the 15-acre property at 9132 Trimmier Road will allow officials to “co-locate” Fire Station No. 4 and the EOC.
Construction of the EOC is expected to cost $11.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Building the fire station is projected to cost $7.5 million, and that money is coming from “excess fund balance” from fiscal year 2021.
“On June 14, 2022, the City Council approved the land purchase from (Killeen ISD) to accommodate both the EOC project and Fire Station No. 4,” the staff report shows.
The EOC will be used to train fire personnel and other city employees “on how to respond to a declared emergency as well as allow for enhanced response to needs associated with a declared emergency,” according to a June 7 staff report. “The construction and opening of a fire station in the identified area will help to improve response times, maintain the city’s Insurance Services Organization (ISO) rating and add much-needed resources to the city fire department.”
The city acquired the site from Killeen ISD for $360,000. The property is across Trimmier Road from the school district’s bus depot.
‘Employees can’t afford it’
“Competitive pay, I think you and I have had that conversation already,” Councilman Riakos Adams told Cagle. “We’ve had issues with sanitation workers (and) department heads retiring. I think I spoke to you already about our health-care plan and how some employees can’t afford it.”
The fiscal year 2023 budget includes $8.4 million in health insurance costs for employees.
“We’ve been pretty good the last two years about not passing on increases,” Cagle said. “If it’s already unaffordable to you and we’re not increasing it, that doesn’t make it more affordable for you. Our No. 1 goal is trying to maintain the level of benefits and not pass on the increase. And that’s a pretty hard task right there.”
Budget documents show that the cost of employee salaries and benefits account for 49% — $106.8 million — of this year’s budget. The city’s 2023 budget is about $265 million. The fiscal year is from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
Other requests
Each council member on Wednesday was asked to provide priorities for the fiscal year 2024 budget cycle, with the first preview scheduled for May 30. Budget and capital improvement plan presentations are scheduled for July 11, followed by a public hearing on July 25.
On Aug. 1, council members are expected to set a proposed tax rate, and a second public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Sept. 5. A public hearing on the tax rate is set for Sept. 12, as is adoption of the budget, ratification of tax-revenue increase and setting the tax rate.
The current budget was unanimously adopted on Sept. 13. It includes $112 million in revenue in the general fund. The tax rate is 62.33 cents per $100 valuation.
Boyd said he’d like the city to hire additional code-enforcement officers, develop more park space and find money for “gap” sidewalks.
“And the (Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport) needs as much support as it can get, as well as communications (and) adding more funding for additional overlay work,” he said.
Adams said he also wants summer youth-employment programs and a “citizen communication system” funded in the new budget.
‘Hearing the same thing’
Joining the meeting remotely, Councilwoman Nina Cobb said she wants to see the construction of a grounds maintenance facility and for staff members “to look at (Youth Advisory Commission) activities to see if they need any funding to complete these activities.”
She also criticized the start of the budget preparation process.
“I just have a problem discussing the same things every time we meet,” Cobb said. “Maybe I’m wrong for saying that, Mr. Cagle. I’m sitting up here looking at all these notes from last year. I’m hearing the same thing but I’m taking two hours out of my day hearing the same thing.”
Cagle responded.
“You’re going to hear the same things from the council sitting here in 20 years,” he said. “We never catch up on salaries. It’s a battle every year.”
Nash-King agreed.
“Council member Cobb, you are correct,” she said. “Every year, the same items are on the budget. It’s a cycle. That’s where we’re at right now. We’re just discussing ... our priorities.”
‘It’s an election season’
But Cobb continued to question the necessity of the meeting.
“It’s an election season, and you know what happens in an election season,” she said. “We’ve got to look at the quality of life for everybody in the city.”
Councilman Ramon Alvarez offered his suggestions for the next budget.
“I’m in complete agreement (on) new parks, maybe some linear park opportunities along some existing creeks,” he said.
He also asked staff members to consider increasing the city’s police presence at substations across Killeen.
“Growing up ... I thought it was a good thing,” he said. “I always saw a police presence at these locations. Some of them were gas stations with a separate door for a police officer to come in. I don’t know of a private business that wouldn’t want that presence there.”
And Alvarez agreed that more code-enforcement officers are needed and recommended apply for grants facade improvements along Rancier Avenue.
As for Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez, she recommended improving technology across city departments and hiring more employees at the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Three people work in that department.
Councilman Jose Segarra cautioned that many budget priorities take time to complete.
‘Things do take time’
“I’ve been through many budget cycles, and I understand the process,” he said. “The city manager has his hands full. A lot of things take years to do. Things do take time to get to that point (where) we see some kind of action on it.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson did not attend the meeting on Wednesday.
The budget process begins in January — less than four months after adoption of the previous budget — when city management “prepares strategies to set parameters” of the new budget. In March, the “budget team trains departments” and from April to May, departments submit their budgets to city management.
After finalizing budget presentations, the city manager’s office submits the budget to the City Council, and it is scheduled for adoption by September.
At the noon budget workshop on Wednesday, Nash-King announced that she would wait until 12:15 p.m. for enough council members arrive to form a quorum. Minutes later, she said she’d wait until 12:20. However, after Alvarez and Adams said that other members were “on the way,” the mayor decided to wait.
Boyd arrived by 12:30, and Segarra showed up at 12:58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.