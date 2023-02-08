After Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson asked Killeen City Council members to dissolve the Crime Solutions Committee on Tuesday, they refused, saying they need more time to gather support for residents.
“I do have to say that since you’ve made this announcement, I’ve had a lot of calls ... and a lot of questions about what it is, really, and how (it works),” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. “There’s been a lot of conversations about this particular program. Do we dissolve it or do we not? You’ve said it already and I 100% agree with you.”
The Herald reported on Saturday that Wilkerson planned to ask the City Council to dissolve the committee during its workshop meeting on Tuesday.
“The vast majority of citizens of Killeen have demonstrated they are not interested in joining the Killeen city leaders in taking a community-focused, accountable and proactive approach to decreasing the causes of crime,” Wilkerson said in his written request. “Currently, only three citizens work on the committee. Bell County commissioners are the only municipal group or organization (that) supported the effort.”
In January 2022, the City Council appointed Ronald Blackman, Anca Neagu and Mary Moore to represent the committee headed by Wilkerson. In March, the committee hosted its first meeting, when members talked about developing mission and vision statements, generally agreeing that the committee’s purpose was to develop a series of preventative solutions by analyzing the root cause of crime in Killeen.
Then-Bell County Commissioner John Driver represented Bell County on the committee.
‘I got nothing’
“One of the reasons I thought this was the right move for this is although I acknowledge and I sincerely appreciate the vote of confidence ... I don’t believe that it has the support necessary from not only the entities and municipalities surrounding us to go forward with it but also the citizens,” Wilkerson said on Tuesday. “I’ve been to Fort Hood. I got nothing. I’ve been to Harker Heights. I got nothing. The support just wasn’t there.”
Last March, Crime Solutions Committee members talked about how people perceive Killeen when it comes to crime, with Wilkerson asserting that while some residents are apathetic toward crime, it is important to try prevention solutions. He also said that while KPD “is great at what they do,” officers can do little to prevent crime outside of outreach efforts.
‘Not the answer’
“It became almost a kind of competition,” with the Killeen Police Department, Wilkerson said, referencing how representatives offered their own initiatives in response to those he presented.
“I never meant it to be that,” Wilkerson said. “I don’t believe that policing is a part of getting out in front of crime. It’s not the answer. I don’t want to get too far into this. Maybe Killeen’s just not ready for that. So with that, I’d like to make a motion of direction to dissolve the Crime Solutions Committee.”
Councilman Jose Segarra seconded the motion, but other council members, while praising Wilkerson’s efforts, balked at his request. Eventually, they voted 7-0 to give the committee 60 more days to function before they revisit dissolution.
“I think there is now a ready dialogue with our business owners,” Gonzalez said. “People, from what I’ve heard, thought it was just going to be another conversation we weren’t going to follow through on. I would hate to let it go this soon. I think this would be a challenge to our citizens.”
Councilman Riakos Adams agreed.
“I’m a retired police officer, but I was scared of police growing up,” he said. “Police have a proactive response but they are our 911. Crime is not just policing. The economy is affected by it. Once you start taking away something from somebody, they start coming out of the woodwork and saying, ‘No. Don’t do it.’”
Another reason Wilkerson wants to dissolve the committee is that Killeen ISD, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Harker Heights, Central Texas College and Fort Hood did not agree to participate on the Crime Solutions Committee, or CSC.
“They would all rather place the burden of reducing crime in the hands of KPD solely,” Wilkerson said in his written request. “Dissolving the CSC allows the city of Killeen to concentrate its crime reduction efforts into a more traditional perspective justifying a more aggressive and heightened police focus and less community engagement. This also allows us to reset the tone for future collaborative efforts with other cities, groups and municipalities.”
During the meeting, Wilkerson said he hates “losing.”
‘Meetings just to meet’
“Twenty-seven years in the Army (and) there’s been too many times that I had meetings just to meet,” he said. “I didn’t want to go down that route. (It was) just maybe a group of five people who were meeting, just talking among ourselves.”
Councilman Michael Boyd expressed his frustration over the ineffectiveness of the committee.
“This is a Crime Solutions Committee for this city — the first of its kind,” he said. “(Wilkerson) was consistent with these meetings. Our neighboring entities should have aligned behind this, considering we are all affected by the crime in this community.”
A Herald analysis of crime data submitted by the Killeen Police Department to the Texas Department of Public Safety shows that violent crime — homicide, robbery, assault and rape — generally declined between Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2021. But the number of criminal homicides reported by Killeen police during that span ranged from a low of seven cases in 2018 — Charles Kimble’s first full year as Killeen police chief — to a high of 26 in 2020. And last year, according to figures provided by KPD, 22 homicides were reported.
Kimble retired as Killeen’s police chief Jan. 27, and is coming back as interim chief starting on Monday.
According to DPS, a total of 104 homicides were investigated from 2017 to 2022.
For all other violent crimes reported from 2017 to 2021 — assault, robbery and rape — reported incidents decreased. But the biggest drops were in the number of rapes and robberies reported in that period. In 2017, KPD received 313 reports of robbery, and that number fell to 95 in 2021. For rapes, that number was 151 in 2017, but it dropped to 92 in 2021.
Assaults climbed drastically, though, for the same period. The number of cases reported in 2017 was 2,693. But in 2021, it increased to 2,832.
Each year, DPS publishes data from law enforcement agencies across the state for homicides, including “non-negligent homicides,” manslaughter, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, theft and motor vehicle theft. Homicide, rape, assault and robbery are classified by DPS and the FBI as violent crimes.
‘This can be dynamic’
“Hopefully, the citizens, with this being a highlighted situation right now ... will cause folks to actually say, ‘You know what? Let me get involved.’ Our neighboring entities should exercise a willingness to participate in a study. If we work together, this can be dynamic.”
According to the city’s agreement with Bell County, the Crime Solutions Committee “goal” is to “decrease crime in the area, with a focus on safety and quality of life.” To do that, committee members “will seek cooperation with appropriate public agencies, non-governmental organizations and commercial entities on committee projects and activities. As determined by the committee, other participants may join in an advisory role or as needed to implement projects or initiatives.”
On Tuesday, the initial motion of direction to dissolve the committee failed, 4-3, with Nina Cobb, Boyd, Gonzalez and Adams voting against it. Segarra, Wilkerson and Ramon Alvarez voted for dissolution.
‘Easier said than done’
“I, too, am grateful for our mayor pro tem,” Segarra said. “Our hearts, I think, are in the right place. But when it comes to reality, it has to have some teeth in it. We already know what the issue is. We need to get everybody to come together, but that’s easier said than done. Everybody has a life.”
After Cobb’s motion to leave the Crime Solutions Committee intact for at least 60 days, the next meeting of that body is scheduled for Wednesday.
“I think everybody makes valid points,” Alvarez said to Wilkerson. “You’ve kind of taken this and you’ve championed it, and it’s your baby. I’m on board to do whatever you want to do. If this is not your will, I’m not in support of that. I would support your motion to dissolve, essentially, your committee unless someone else is willing to pick up that torch and champion it for you.”
To that end, Mayor Debbie Nash-King said that those council members who voted against dissolution should serve on the committee, especially after Adams said that it needed more council representation.
‘Need the outside resources’
“You can put three to four council members on this committee,” she said. “(Wilkerson) carried the ball on his own. He made a conscious decision to dissolve the Crime Solutions Committee, and I know for a fact he did not take this lightly. (Other entities) don’t have to participate in anything we do. That’s their right. We all can meet. We can get 20 citizens. But we still need the outside resources to make this successful.”
During the public-comment period, four people offered their opinions on the committee, including Neagu.
“I think the decision to dissolve the Crime Solutions Committee is being considered way too soon,” she said. “First of all ... there’s little doubt that the community wants to be involved and wants to have a proactive approach to crime prevention. Bell County Commissioners Court is very supportive of the Crime Solutions Committee.”
Killeen resident Bill Paquette said that Wilkerson simply doesn’t have the expertise he needs.
“I applaud the mayor pro tem for trying to make that happen but the bottom line is, you don’t have experience in dealing with crime prevention,” he said. “But every citizen of Killeen can do their part by simply being the eyes and ears of the Killeen Police Department. If it doesn’t affect me directly, what do I care? That’s the way crime goes the way it does. Everybody has the ability to make a difference to help our police department to do a better job.”
Donald Smith said he wants the Crime Solutions Committee to continue its work.
“I recommend we keep the crime committee, and the mayor pro tem is the perfect guy in my opinion to run it. Sitting out in this audience, I find his comments and his questions to be right on track. The problem is, this problem is bigger than one person.”
And Michael Fornino, a Killeen resident who regularly criticizes the council, gave his take.
“I would just put this out there (that) the committee that was formed was in no way from my suggestion, which would have cost the city nothing but an empty office building or a conference room once a month,” he said. “No funding. No hemming and hawing. Just people sitting around talking.”
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Community Engagement and Crime Prevention units are scheduled to host a “business crime watch security and safety event” at Let’s Eat Texas, 207 E. Avenue D., from 10 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.