During executive session on Tuesday, City Council members are scheduled to discuss the lawsuit Oncor filed against Killeen over their plans to condemn the utility company’s street light system.
“The city has been advised that costs to continue to defend the declaratory judgment suit and continue attempts to purchase the street light system will exceed $50,000 in this fiscal year,” according to staff report. “The City Council is being asked to ratify the city manager’s signature on the engagement letter.”
Officials engaged Lloyd Gosselink Rochelle & Townsend of Austin in May 2022 to represent the city in its negotiations with Oncor to acquire the street-lighting system. Seven months later, the city made its initial offer, followed by its final offer the next month.
And on Jan. 13, “Oncor filed a lawsuit for declaratory and injunctive relief to restrain the city from condemning the street light system through eminent domain,” according to the report. “To continue to defend the declaratory and injunctive lawsuit and continue attempts to purchase the street lights system, legal expenses will exceed $50,000 in this fiscal year.”
Two attorneys with the firm — Thomas Brocato and Jose de la Fuente — were assigned to the case, charging $395 per hour, according to May 25, 2022, engagement letter.
“Legal fees and costs are difficult to estimate,” Brocato wrote in the letter. “Accordingly, we have made no commitment concerning the fees and charges that will be necessary to resolve or complete the representation, although we will make every effort to manage fees and costs by working efficiently and cost-effectively.”
In February 2022, council members agreed to purchase about 4,539 street lights from Oncor after Tanko Lighting of San Francisco, California, completed a needs assessment for $197,000.
A financial analysis conducted by the consultant through a third party determined the costs of acquiring and maintaining the street-lighting system and LED conversion.
The Herald reported a year ago that street lighting has been a point of concern for residents, some of whom have said that better lighting may help deter crime.
A spokesman for Tanko, Nick Fiore told council members then that Oncor charges a rate, or “tariff,” of $10.31 a month for every 100-watt, high-pressure sodium street light, or about $701,110 annually for the entire system.
He also said that if the city completes an LED conversion under Oncor, it would be charged a new rate of about $11.52 — an increase of about 12% per light.
The total project cost, including the purchase and modification of Killeen’s street lights, would be $3 million, Fiore said. But CEO Jason Tanko told council members that it was “highly unlikely” to hit that limit and that it would likely be “much lower.”
Fiore also explained that, after a roughly five-and-a-half-year buy-back period, the city’s annual cost would be roughly $169,875 — down from a current yearly cost of about $716,607, or a reduction of roughly 76%.
The LED improvement program would cost an additional $2.4 million, and would extend the buyback period by about two years.
Additionally, after a trial period of about one to two years of outsourced maintenance, Killeen could begin to look at conducting in-house maintenance on its street lights.
