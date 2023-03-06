Oncor street lights

Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are scheduled to discuss Oncor's lawsuit against the city over its attempt to acquire the company's street-lighting system through condemnation.

 File | Herald

During executive session on Tuesday, City Council members are scheduled to discuss the lawsuit Oncor filed against Killeen over their plans to condemn the utility company’s street light system.

“The city has been advised that costs to continue to defend the declaratory judgment suit and continue attempts to purchase the street light system will exceed $50,000 in this fiscal year,” according to staff report. “The City Council is being asked to ratify the city manager’s signature on the engagement letter.”

