Following a presentation last week about building an emergency operations center and fire station, Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are expected to approve paying more than $1.3 million to Martinez Architects to design the facilities on Trimmier Road.
“The project includes the design and construction support of a multi-use facility that includes combined fire and paramedic response operations, fire training, fire support services, Emergency Operations Center offices, training classrooms, supply rooms and a maintenance building,” according to a staff report.
On Nov. 7, 2022, “city staff interviewed two consultant applicants that included Martinez Architects and Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects. City staff selected Martinez Architects based on their extensive experience in designing Fire support and EOC facilities,” the report stated.
During a City Council workshop in June, Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said the 15-acre property at 9132 Trimmier Road will allow officials to “co-locate” Fire Station No. 4 and the EOC.
Construction of the EOC is expected to cost $11.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Building the fire station is projected to cost $7.5 million, and that money is coming from “excess fund balance” from fiscal year 2021.
“On June 14, 2022, the City Council approved the land purchase from (Killeen ISD) to accommodate both the EOC project and Fire Station No. 4,” the staff report shows.
The EOC will be used to train fire personnel and other city employees “on how to respond to a declared emergency as well as allow for enhanced response to needs associated with a declared emergency,” according to a June 7 staff report. “The construction and opening of a fire station in the identified area will help to improve response times, maintain the city’s Insurance Services Organization (ISO) rating and add much-needed resources to the city fire department.”
The city acquired the site from Killeen ISD for $360,000. The property is across Trimmier Road from the school district’s bus depot.
Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:
Resolution readopting the financial governance policy to include the investment policy.
Resolution authorizing a contract amendment with Freese and Nichols for changes to the original scope of the south water supply project for $312,543.
Resolution authorizing re-awarding a bid for pavement marking services to DIJ Construction for $300,000.
Resolution authorizing the purchase of personal protective equipment for NAFECO for $192,746.75.
Resolution approving inspection, cleaning and repair of personal protective equipment through Lion Total Care for $61,626.
Resolution approving a fire apparatus service agreement with Siddons-Martin Emergency Group for $100,000.
Resolution authorizing the city manager to enter a grant agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for a STEP grant.
Resolution of support for an application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for an affordable-housing development funded through low-income housing tax credits.
Authorize Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone agreements with Bell County and Central Texas College.
Adopt a homelessness and mental-health strategic plan.
Consider an ordinance to rezone about 0.31 acres at 310 N. Fort Hood St. from local retail district to neighborhood business district.
Discuss council interaction with the Youth Advisory Commission.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
