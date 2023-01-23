Killeen Animal Services

Killeen City Council members on Tuesday will consider whether to reduce the number of positions on the Animal Advisory Committee through an ordinance amendment after four representatives resigned from the board in September 2022.

Four months after multiple members of the city’s Animal Advisory Committee resigned in protest, Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are expected to reduce the number of representatives on that board.

“I think they were to a point the inefficiency was getting to be noticeable,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said during a workshop meeting last week. “I’m in favor of this.”

