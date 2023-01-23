Four months after multiple members of the city’s Animal Advisory Committee resigned in protest, Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are expected to reduce the number of representatives on that board.
“I think they were to a point the inefficiency was getting to be noticeable,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said during a workshop meeting last week. “I’m in favor of this.”
City ordinance provides that the Animal Advisory Committee consists of 11 members, including seven “citizen” representatives. Texas law requires the committee include at least one licensed veterinarian, a city official, “one person whose duties include the daily operation of the city’s animal shelter” and a representative of an animal welfare organization.
‘We have four vacancies’
“We have four vacancies on the Animal Advisory Committee, and you can reconsider appointing new members,” City Attorney Holli Clements told the City Council on Dec. 6. “However ... the ordinance right now calls for additional members. The statute doesn’t require this amount of members.”
Reducing or adding positions to the committee requires an ordinance amendment.
“Serving as a liaison. I’ve been there and actually seen some of the infighting that happens,” Wilkerson said during the workshop meeting last week. “I’ve had some of the committee members call me with so many thoughts. It’s kind of almost impossible to come to a consensus with what they want to go forward with. I think for efficiency sake ... this does work.”
Wilkerson and Councilman Riakos Adams are subcommittee members. The total number of positions would be reduced from 11 to eight.
“I did get the concerns about people saying they’re not represented if we cut down on the number of citizens who served on those committees,” Wilkerson said. “I understand that is the natural thought. However, it does get to a point where you have, for a committee ... too many people making decisions that need to be made.”
In September, Linda Marzi, Shirley Del Conte, Vicky Duke and Anca Neagu tendered their resignations during the public-comment period of a City Council meeting, citing a culture of apathy among city officials.
‘Killing animals for space’
The euthanasia rate was central to the members’ resignations, with Marzi repeatedly criticizing the city for “killing animals for space” and Del Conte offering a more severe response.
“I believe there’s a special place in hell for those who choose to mistreat and even kill healthy animals while trying to justify what they do,” she said during the meeting in September. “I finally realized recently that nothing is every going to change.”
When it comes to reducing the euthanasia rate to the point the shelter becomes a no-kill facility, Wilkerson has said that is an issue he supports.
“I agree with them on this. I would love to get to a no-kill shelter. Who wants to just kill animals? That’s just psychotic. It’s not like we are not working. There’s definitely not people on the committee who want to see that we are killing animals because we don’t have any room for them. It’s kind of complex and I can understand the situation.”
No-kill shelters
Advocates generally accept that 90% of shelter animals must be released for a shelter to achieve a “no-kill” designation. According to figures provided by the city, from 2017 to 2021, 3,275 animals were euthanized at the Killeen Animal Shelter. From Jan. 1 through Sept. 16 last year, another 880 animals were euthanized, according to the city.
“We have seen a significant increase in the number of animals arriving at the shelter this year, with owner surrender rates nearly doubling,” according to an email in September from city spokeswoman Janell Ford. “Our adoptions and fosters have also increased this year, but not enough to account for the additional intake of animals. As a result of these factors, euthanasia numbers have also increased. The significant increase of animal intake in the shelter is a nationwide problem.”
In Killeen, animal shelter kill numbers have soared over recent years. The 880 animals killed so far this year is already well above the 603 total deaths in 2021, and more than doubled the 2020 amount of 412. The city’s animal shelter, 3118 Commerce Drive, has space for 144 animals.
Ford, unlike Wilkerson, attributed the resignations to the process by which Animal Advisory Committee members are appointed.
“The complaints leading up to the resignations were focused on frustrations about term limits on the city’s boards and commissions,” Ford said in the email.
However, none of the women who resigned in September mentioned concerns about term limits, and they did not include them in subsequent emails to the newspaper later that month.
The Texas Health and Safety Code requires that counties and municipalities with animal shelters must form advisory committees that include at least one veterinarian, one county or municipal official, one person “whose duties include the daily operations of an animal shelter and one representative from an animal welfare organization.”
The members of such committees are also required to meet at least three times a year, according to state law.
‘It was cumbersome’
“We had a situation where, because of the size of it ... it was cumbersome, and we didn’t have to have that,” Wilkerson said during the Dec. 6 meeting. “And then we had that council meeting where they all stepped down. In order to find that many, it met two goals of the committee to reduce the number to make it more efficient in operations. Also, finding that number to replace them would have taken a lot of time.”
As subcommittee members, Wilkerson and Adams appoint the Animal Advisory Committee members. They are Sue Cummings, Dr. Michael Joyner, Dr. Pat Davis, Janice Holladay, Monique Brand, shelter manager Jessica Green and Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh.
The council meeting on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
