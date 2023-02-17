More than three months after they last debated how buildings and other city properties should be named or renamed, Killeen City Council members will resume that discussion during a workshop on Tuesday.
According to a city staff report, a draft policy includes the “process and guidelines for renaming existing facilities and parks; process for naming new city facilities and parks; process for any corporate sponsorship naming program (and) process for naming/renaming city streets.”
Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail
On Nov. 22, 2022, following a request by Councilman Michael Boyd, Killeen Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh recommended that council members rename the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail.
“The City Council (on Nov. 8) issued a motion of direction to staff to rename the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail to Purser Heritage Hike and Bike Trail,” according to a staff report. “Based on the City Council’s ... motion of direction to staff to rename the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail to Purser Heritage Hike and Bike Trail, staff recommends that the City Council consider renaming the trail as Purser Heritage Hike and Bike Trail.”
The trail is at 8001 Pyrite Drive.
“In 2020, the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail opened as part of the Heritage Oaks Park,” Boyd said. “The park and trail project were made possible by the Purser family, who generously donated (75) acres of land to the city. Staff recently specified the family actually donated 90 acres, with interest in donating additional tracts.”
Furthermore, Boyd said, the request to rename the property “comes from the opportunity to acknowledge the family’s generosity, similar to what was done for the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail.”
That trail is 2.5 miles long — the first of its kind in Killeen, according to the city’s website.
“The project was made possible through the generosity of Kenny Wells, who donated 9.115 acres of land. In honor of Mr. Wells, the city elected to name the trail after his (grandfather), the late Andy K. Wells, and any future extensions to this trail system will be perpetually named the ‘Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail.’”
The Heritage Oaks land was a gift from the Gary W. Purser Sr. family, and the Killeen City Council reached a consensus on Jan. 20, 2015, giving city staff authorization to design the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail.
‘Maintaining familiarity’
“As we all know, this is located off Rosewood Drive in southeast Killeen ... connecting Killeen to Harker Heights,” Boyd said during the Nov. 8 meeting. “The renaming originally submitted is the John Helen Purser Hike and Bike Trail. However, for the sake of maintaining familiarity in the name, I’ll ask the council to entertain discussion on the name, ‘Purser Heritage Hike & Bike Trail.’”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez asked Boyd to explain what prompted the name variation.
“The park in Harker Heights is named the Purser Family Park, so there’s an issue specifying — because they are so close to each other — which one is which,” Boyd said. “So if you take the Purser name out of the park and apply it to the trail .. it makes it less confusing.”
That was a reference to renaming Heritage Oaks Park in Killeen that’s adjacent to the hike and bike trail here.
‘Generically named’
“Just for clarification so the council knows, you have the trail which is located in the park,” Boyd said. “The park and trail are generically named after the subdivision. There is the opportunity to name the trail and the park, and I think that’s a consideration if we’re going to be changing. So I think it would be appropriate to consider also renaming the park.”
The recommendation for that naming project, he said, would be “the Gary and Helen Heritage Park.”
Boyd then made a “motion of direction” that was seconded by Gonzalez “to move forward the naming of the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail to Purser Heritage Hike and Bike Trail.”
Councilman Riakos Adams, because council members in a preceding meeting agreed to not name or rename city properties without adopting a policy that includes guidelines for the same, questioned the motion of direction.
“We did a motion earlier in the council meeting to establish a policy for naming,” Adams said. “Does this apply to that or do we proceed? People are going to say that we said one thing but now we’re going to do something else.”
Boyd disagreed.
“This is different,” he said. “This is not a facility. That’s the first point. The second one is that this is someone who gifted something to the city of Killeen and to propose to name it something other than the individual who gifted the land, in my opinion, that’s just a whole other direction to go in.”
With Councilwoman Nina Cobb away from the dais during the vote, council members at the Nov. 8 meeting agreed 6-0 on Boyd’s motion of direction to rename the Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail.
Airport concourses
Earlier that night, nearly six weeks after discussions began on whether to name an airport concourse for the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker, council members in a 5-2 decision defeated that initiative.
“I move to disapprove and to develop a system of evaluation going forward for naming city property,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said.
Councilman Jose Segarra agreed.
“I just want to restate my last comments that I believe we need to have a policy first before we take action on this,” he said.
On Sept. 27, Boyd requested the council consider placing the item on an agenda. That effort was successful, but his bid to name the north concourse at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for Shoemaker was later joined by another effort from Cobb, who has insisted that the south concourse be named after former Killeen Mayor Timothy L. Hancock.
‘We should move on’
“I would like to go on record that we should move forward,” she said at the time. “In the beginning of the new year ... we can start anew by having new regulations. I’ve given you information where you can go and look for yourself. I believe that we should move on. We know the record, and I believe that it should start tonight.”
Cobb offered an amended motion that failed, 5-2.
“I would like to add, on all previous buildings that have been named after a previous person, be rescinded,” she said. “If this is the path that we’re taking, then I think that it’s an unfair path. I understand there needs to be some city of Killeen guidelines for the naming of buildings. The guidelines you put in place (this year) need to be fit on everyone whose name is on a building.”
Cobb and Boyd voted in favor of the amendment. Wilkerson, Ramon Alvarez, Segarra, Jessica Gonzalez and Riakos Adams voted against it.
Wilkerson repeated his motion to “disapprove” the naming of the concourses so the City Council can “institute some kind of criteria and policy going forward.”
Segarra, Gonzalez, Wilkerson, Adams and Alvarez voted for the motion. Boyd and Cobb voted against it.
The draft policy staff members will discuss next week “name changes/renaming of city streets that mirror requirements” in Article IV, Section 25-119 and Section 25-120 of the Killeen Code of Ordinances that apply primarily to naming and renaming streets.”
The workshop meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.