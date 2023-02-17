Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail

Killeen City Council member Michael Boyd has proposed renaming the Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail after Helen Purser, mother of Killeen developer Gary "Bubba" Purser Jr.

 KTMPO image

More than three months after they last debated how buildings and other city properties should be named or renamed, Killeen City Council members will resume that discussion during a workshop on Tuesday.

According to a city staff report, a draft policy includes the “process and guidelines for renaming existing facilities and parks; process for naming new city facilities and parks; process for any corporate sponsorship naming program (and) process for naming/renaming city streets.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.