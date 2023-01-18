Killeen City Auditor Matthew Grady will receive a raise after council members on Tuesday evaluated his job performance during closed session.
“The rating for Mr. Grady was ‘exceeds expectations,’” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said.
She declined to explain how the rating was determined.
“It was in executive session,” she said. “I’m just saying the process is like any other evaluation. We followed the process. That’s the only thing I can say.”
The Texas Open Meetings Act does not prohibit participants of executive sessions, including the mayor and council members, from discussing issues raised in those closed meetings.
“Section 551.146 does not prohibit members of the governmental body or other persons who attend an executive session from making public statements about the subject matter of the executive session,” according to the Texas Open Meetings Act. “Other statutes or duties, however, may limit what a member of the governmental body may say publicly.”
Under state law, governmental bodies such as the Killeen City Council are allowed to enter executive session to discuss such matters as pending or contemplated litigation, personnel matters, real-estate transactions and offers of economic development incentives.
Grady is expected to receive an annual raise of $3,006.73 — increasing his salary from $96,993.27 to $100,000.
“The council discussed a 3% (cost of living) increase, which will make his salary $98,993.27,” Nash-King said. “The council also discussed increasing his salary by $3,006.73 in order to make it an even $100,000.00.”
Grady was hired by the City Council in December 2016 and began work about a month later, succeeding Amanda Wallace.
Under the city charter, the city auditor is appointed by the City Council “and shall carry out the internal audit function of the city. Internal auditing is an independent and objective assurance and consulting activity that is guided by a philosophy of adding value to improve the operations of the city of Killeen.”
The City Council also appoints the city manager and municipal judge.
The city auditor “assists the city in accomplishing its objectives by bringing a systematic and disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of the city’s governance, risk management and internal control.”
His audits are posted at killeentexas.gov/282/City-Auditor.
Grady’s evaluation comes about a month after City Manager Kent Cagle received a $26,129 raise when council members determined that his job performance “exceeded expectations.”
His salary was $223,650. The 12% increase raised Cagle’s annual salary to nearly $250,000.
The next Killeen City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m., at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460
