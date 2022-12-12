Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are expected to complete their annual evaluation of City Manager Kent Cagle.
“Mr. Cagle’s agreement was effective (Dec. 3, 2019) and stays effective until either the city or he terminates the contract based on the process outlined in the agreement,” spokeswoman Janell Ford has told the Herald. “It is not required to be renewed each year.”
In a 6-0 vote, Cagle was hired on Nov. 19, 2019, when at-large council member Jose Segarra was mayor.
“Council, at that time, decided to do one-year terms, with yearly reviews, when we hired our previous city manager, Ron Olson,” Segarra said on Nov. 28. “This process carried over to Mr. Cagle’s contract, which both ... agreed to prior to being hired.”
Olson retired on Oct. 1, 2019, after more than 40 years in public administration, including in Killeen. With 35 years of experience in government, Cagle has spent 21 of them in municipal management, including most recently in Leander.
Olson’s yearly pay was $225,000. Cagle was hired at an annual salary of $210,000 and received a 3.5% cost-of-living adjustment in 2020-21 and a 3% COLA in 2019-20. That brings his current salary to $223,650.
Community Impact Newspaper of Cedar Park-Leander reported in August 2019 that Cagle filed a lawsuit against Leander seeking $1 million after he was terminated, alleging that his contract had been breached and that the city “participated in unlawful retaliation.”
According to several published reports, Leander settled with Cagle for $349,000. According to an Austin American-Statesman story published on May 23, 2019, Cagle was fired “with cause,” with Leander City Council members attributing his dismissal to “lack of economic development.”
In Killeen, Cagle oversees about 1,300 employees and a $265 million budget. His contract allows he and the city to terminate the agreement mutually and in writing and for the city to unilaterally end his employment “with or without good cause.”
In that instance, an employment separation requested by the city must be done with a 30-day written notice, according to the contract, and entitles Cagle to a severance agreement that includes payment equal to his annual salary and accrued but unused vacation and sick and personal leave days.
Under the Texas Public Information Act. the Herald on Nov. 28 requested but had not received the council’s quarterly and annual written evaluations of Cagle for the last two years. The city has 10 business days to answer the request or seek an attorney general’s opinion if officials believe documents sought are exempt under the law.
Such evaluations are generally conducted in executive session.
Cagle did not return a message seeking comment on Friday.
