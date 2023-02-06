Fire Station No. 4

Chief Jim Kubinski of the Killeen Fire Department talks on Dec. 23, 2022, about a fire reported at Stone Creek Apartment Homes on Trimmier Road. City officials are preparing to build an emergency operations center and fire station on the same road.

 File | Herald

Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are expected to discuss paying more than $1.3 million to Martinez Architects to design a fire station and emergency operations center on Trimmier Road.

“The project includes the design and construction support of a multi-use facility that includes combined fire and paramedic response operations, fire training, fire support services, Emergency Operations Center offices, training classrooms, supply rooms and a maintenance building,” according to a staff report.

