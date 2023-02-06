Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are expected to discuss paying more than $1.3 million to Martinez Architects to design a fire station and emergency operations center on Trimmier Road.
“The project includes the design and construction support of a multi-use facility that includes combined fire and paramedic response operations, fire training, fire support services, Emergency Operations Center offices, training classrooms, supply rooms and a maintenance building,” according to a staff report.
On Nov. 7, 2022, “city staff interviewed two consultant applicants that included Martinez Architects and Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects. City staff selected Martinez Architects based on their extensive experience in designing Fire support and EOC facilities,” the report stated.
During a City Council workshop in June, Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said the 15-acre property at 9132 Trimmier Road will allow officials to “co-locate” Fire Station No. 9 and the EOC.
Construction of the EOC is expected to cost $11.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Building the fire station is projected to cost $7.5 million, and that money is coming from “excess fund balance” from fiscal year 2021.
“On June 14, 2022, the City Council approved the land purchase from (Killeen ISD) to accommodate both the EOC project and Fire Station No. 4,” the staff report shows.
The EOC will be used to train fire personnel and other city employees “on how to respond to a declared emergency as well as allow for enhanced response to needs associated with a declared emergency,” according to a June 7 staff report. “The construction and opening of a fire station in the identified area will help to improve response times, maintain the city’s Insurance Services Organization (ISO) rating and add much-needed resources to the city fire department.”
The city acquired the site from Killeen ISD for $360,000. The property is across Trimmier Road from the school district’s bus depot.
