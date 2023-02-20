Crime Solutions Committee

Killeen police investigate a shooting on North 12th Street near Hall Avenue in north Killeen in September 2022. Members of the Crime Solutions Committee are scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

After Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson asked the Killeen City Council on Feb. 8 to dissolve the Crime Solutions Committee, members of that body are scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

It’s the first meeting of the year for the committee that Wilkerson essentially chaired when it was created in January 2022, when the City Council appointed Ronald Blackman, Anca Neagu and Mary Moore to represent it.

