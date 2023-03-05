Killeen marijuana

The Killeen Police Department has reported more than 60 incidents of possession of marijuana under two ounces since Dec. 6, 2022, when City Council members amended Proposition A.

It’s been more than two months since Bell County commissioners authorized District Attorney Henry Garza and Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols to sue Killeen over its adoption of Proposition A, which decriminalized misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

But the suit hasn’t been filed, and while a police spokesperson said officers are following the new city law, statistics show Killeen police are still filing a report, at least, when they encounter someone in possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, which by state law is under 4 ounces.

