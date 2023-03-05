1. Yes. Fort Hood is required to change its name; the airport should reflect the new name.

2. Yes. Since the airport is partly on federal property, the city may have no choice.

3. No. The airport’s name should stay the same to reflect the military history of the region.

4. No. Change the airport’s name entirely; the military connection may be confusing to travelers.

5. Unsure. It’s difficult to say. The council should get input from all parties before voting.

