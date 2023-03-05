It’s been more than two months since Bell County commissioners authorized District Attorney Henry Garza and Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols to sue Killeen over its adoption of Proposition A, which decriminalized misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
But the suit hasn’t been filed, and while a police spokesperson said officers are following the new city law, statistics show Killeen police are still filing a report, at least, when they encounter someone in possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, which by state law is under 4 ounces.
“Killeen police officers interact with citizens for a variety of reasons,” Ofelia Miramontez said. “Those reasons may include traffic stops, suspicious persons, calls for service, etc. If a crime is observed or suspected, the officer will take appropriate action within the scope of the law.”
From Dec. 6, 2002 — when Killeen City Council members amended Proposition A — to March 3, 62 contacts for “possession of marijuana under two ounces” have been reported, according to KPD statistics. The misdemeanor marijuana possession reports, available online, show up almost daily in the police blotter reports that run everyday in the Herald.
Proposition A prohibits Killeen police officers from arresting or issuing citations to people for possession of marijuana under 4 ounces.
“Statistics related to Proposition A will be presented to the City Council in accordance with the ordinance once they are fully compiled,” Miramontez said.
Over the same period, Killeen police reported one contact for possession of marijuana between two and four ounces.
Reporting requirement
The ordinance created by voters’ approval of Proposition A in November requires that “within three months of the adoption of this ordinance, and once per year thereafter, the city manager or (designee) shall present to the City Council, at a public meeting subject to the Texas Open Meetings Act, a report concerning the city’s implementation of this ordinance.”
That report could come as early as March 14. Council meetings and workshops are also scheduled for March 21 and March 28.
“I will accept KPD response that they are following Prop A as voted on by the citizens of Killeen and adopted by City Council,” said Bell Council Precinct 4 Commissioner Louie Minor, a Killeen resident who organized efforts to get Prop A passed in the city last year. “The facts will be reported sometime in March (or) April when KPD delivers the three-month report to council. If KPD is not following the adopted ordinance, I hope City Council will respond appropriately.”
The ordinance in Section 22-85 — one of the provisions council members debated removing from Proposition A — allows Killeen police officers who violate the new law to be disciplined “as provided by the Texas Local Government Code or as provided in city policy.”
Why the delay?
On Jan. 30, Nichols, the county attorney, told the Herald that he planned to file the suit “within a week or two” but declined to comment further. He was asked again on Friday to explain the delay, he did not return messages.
Bell County Commissioners Bobby Whitson, John Driver, Bill Schumann and Russell Schneider met in executive session for an hour on Dec. 22 before authorizing Garza and Nichols to sue Killeen. County Judge David Blackburn joined the meeting remotely, and Schumann chaired the meeting.
“Basically, the discussion was going on in consideration of the ordinance that had been passed by the City Council of Killeen and the actions of the result of that particular vote,” Garza told the Herald following the meeting in December. “What you saw ... was really the beginning of getting this particular question before a court: What is the effect of a local municipal ordinance when it comes into conflict with state law?”
The suit seeks “declaratory relief in district court against the city of Killeen’s actions as unconstitutional; and seeking injunctive relief in district court against the city of Killeen from enforcing either the special order or ordinance; and seeking injunctive relief against the city of Killeen from punishing police officers for enforcing marijuana laws under the Health and Safety Code, Penal Code, and Code of Criminal Procedure,” according to the authorization.
Killeen residents on Nov. 8 approved Proposition A with 69% of the vote. Then, on Dec. 6, council members in a 4-3 vote amended Proposition A by removing Section 22-83, which prevents Killeen police from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure.
Opponents of Proposition A, including Garza, say it conflicts with state law — where low amounts of marijuana is still a misdemeanor — and therefore should not be allowed in individual cities.
The ordinance provides that “city funds and city employees are prohibited from requesting, conducting or obtaining testing for THC. The odor of marijuana or hemp shall not be considered for probable cause for any search or seizure.”
It also requires that “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances,” including the investigation of a “felony-level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority” and includes a prohibition against using city funds or personnel to conduct THC testing, issuing citations for possession of drug residue or drug paraphernalia in lieu of a marijuana possession charge.
The candidates’ positions
During a political forum last Monday of Killeen City Council candidates running in the May 6 election, incumbents were asked if they support Proposition A and how they reconcile their oaths of office that obligates them to uphold state laws. Their challenges were asked if they support the law and whether they’d vote to repeal it if elected.
“Citizens brought that initiative to the council,” District 1 incumbent Jessica Gonzalez said at the forum, hosted by the Herald at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. “Part of my responsibility, legislatively, is to make sure we follow our charter. And we’re doing that in a fair and responsible way.”
Council members ordered the special election in August — necessary under the charter because council members did not adopt the initiative ordinance on July 26.
“When you follow our charter and allow our citizens the opportunity to speak and to use their voice, they voted to have that put onto our ballot as an initiative,” Gonzalez said. “But more importantly, one of the things I could not do ... was to take away (their) vote. I think that we’re opening a very dangerous can of worms when you start looking at (taking away) votes. If it’s Prop A today, what will it be tomorrow? I think the courts need to decide at this point.”
Her challenger, Gabriel Montalvo, said he respects voters’ will.
“This is where I’m probably going to get controversial,” he said. “We are a nation of laws, and I believe that one of our core responsibilities ... as people is to always be honest. I believe that decision has already been made by the citizens of Killeen. But I do believe before wasting the citizens’ time, that decision should have been made by the court system.”
For District 2 incumbent Riakos Adams, the decriminalization issue is no longer worth debating.
“When the ordinance came before council to decline it so it goes to the ballot, I voted to put it on the ballot,” he said. “Seventy percent of the voters say (they) wanted this and they voted for it. It was not the council’s place to say, ‘No.’ Let me point out that Prop A is not the biggest issue in Killeen, and I still think that we created more fuss about it. I feel that crime, economic development, jobs and housing are more important. I do believe it’s a state issue. I don’t think allowing it in the books caused me to violate my oath.”
Adams signed the initiative petition before he was appointed to his District 2 seat.
Joseph Solomon is running against Adams.
“I can tell you I voted against it,” Solomon said. “But I believe that we should follow the law.”
And District 3 incumbent Nina Cobb said she remains opposed to Proposition A.
“Killeen Daily Herald made it a big topic the next day and in big letters it said, ‘Nina Cobb says no,’” she said. “Nina Cobb still says no because even though we think we’re stopping crime ... the state of Texas says no. So it doesn’t stop anything. If it doesn’t fit, we just can’t do it.”
Cobb voted to send the initiative ordinance to ballot on July 26. She, along with four other council members, voted to place a two-week moratorium on Proposition A on Nov. 22. And on Dec. 6, when the moratorium was lifted, Cobb voted against three motions to remove different sections from the ordinance. She has neither voted to amend nor repeal Proposition A.
Cobb’s opponent, Patsy Bracey, said voters supported Proposition A because they were deceived.
“Seventy percent of the signatures on that ballot thought it was legalizing marijuana,” she said. “They were told that this was being designed to keep Black young men and Hispanic men out of jail. The City Council had no choice to put it on the ballot. I’m sorry. I went into depth and looked at this, and I can’t go against the law.”
None of the other Texas cities where decriminalization initiatives have been approved — Elgin, Denton, San Marcos and Austin — has faced litigation. But in San Marcos, then-Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau asked for a Texas attorney general’s opinion on that city’s decriminalization ordinance.
Voters in Harker Heights also approved the proposition, but it was later rejected by the Harker Heights City Council. However, the issue is not over in Harker Heights, where Prop A will be back on the ballot May 6.
