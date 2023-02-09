The city’s 11th affordable-housing community will be built near Killeen Mall if the developer is awarded tax credits through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
“It’s a financing program that builds affordable housing,” Leslie Hinkle, Killeen’s executive director of community development, told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday. “It’s the primary means of directing private capital toward the development of affordable housing for workforce households, and the incentive is an annual tax credit in exchange for equity in developing the affordable housing.”
The developer is asking council members for a resolution of support in seeking the tax credits — a necessary prerequisite in the competitive process.
“The units must remain affordable for persons with incomes at or below 60% of the area median income,” Hinkle said. “The housing units must be occupied by persons with incomes at or below 60% of the area median income.”
For Killeen, a family of four must receive no more than $43,380 to qualify for residency at the proposed $19.5 million development — which developers have named Avenue Heights — Hinkle said.
“Affordable housing ... in this program is for persons who are earning 60% or below the area median income,” she said. “So this is workforce housing — folks who are in this room.”
The other tax-credit developments in Killeen are Village at Fox Creek, The Veranda at Twin Creek, Stone Ranch Apartment Homes, Killeen Ridge Point, Tremont Apartment Homes, Westwind Apartments, Hyde Estates, Villas at Robinett, HighView Place and Avanti Legacy Parkview.
“I think last year or the year before last, we had three or four developers” for tax-credit properties, Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “What happened this year?”
Hinkle attributed that to the market.
“The competition is pretty stiff,” she said. “We were awarded a tax credit in 2022. That should be kicking off construction in spring of this year. We are poised to be very competitive in this go-around as well.”
Construction of the $24 million Avanti Legacy Parkview is expected to begin this year. Madhouse Development of Austin plans to build the four-story, 108-unit property in the North Killeen Revitalization Program area, south of Atkinson Drive and west of North W.S. Young Drive.
The North Killeen Revitalization Program, according to the city’s website, promotes “the development and redevelopment of North Killeen and includes incentives and commercial/business structures’ rehabilitation, expansion and/or new construction.”
Avanti Legacy Parkview will include a Killeen Meals on Wheels kitchen. The apartment building will include such amenities as a fitness center, pool and business center.
“I think this is a great project,” Councilman Jose Segarra said regarding Avenue Heights. “I know that any time we bring one of these projects up, a lot of times people ... say, ‘Not in my backyard. I don’t want this.’ I always point out the Village. (It) has been an excellent project. When people go down there, they don’t even realize it’s low-income. They think it’s an upper-scale-type community.”
The housing tax credits are awarded to eligible participants to offset a portion of their federal tax liability for the production or preservation of affordable rental housing, according to Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
It “divides the state into service regions, and Killeen is in Region 8 along with Bryan, College Station, Temple, Waco and other smaller cities,” according to a city staff report. “Historically, Region 8 has only received one project. Killeen does score high in the (qualified application plan) for points that can be obtained and awarded. To be competitive for the tax credits, the development must submit for a resolution of support or a resolution of no objection from the city of Killeen.”
The state agency oversees two types of tax-credit programs — competitive (9%) and non-competitive (4%) — the former of which “is awarded based on a regional allocation formula with additional set-asides for developments at risk of losing affordability and subsidy, developments financed through USDA and those with nonprofit owners,” according to the state housing agency. “Applications are scored and ranked within their region or set-aside and in accordance with rules and laws outlined in the qualified allocation plan.”
At 2600 Illinois Avenue, the proposed apartment community would include 21 one-bedroom units and 49 two-bedroom units. The development would provide rents structured to 30%, 50% and 60%-income levels, along with “robust social services through a non-profit.”
The 70 units would give Killeen 1,051 low-income apartments.
“In a nutshell, it’s an effective way to infuse private capital and produce affordable-housing units,” Hinkle said. “It does provide needed affordable housing and workforce housing to our community.”
The city staff report shows that Avenue Heights would align with the Community Development Strategic Plan, Killeen’s comprehensive plan and the Future Land Use Map.
“This is a low-impact development with only 70 units, so traffic concerns should be minimal and walkability increased, as the location is in close proximity to commercial businesses, churches and area schools. The location is also on the public transit system, served by Route 4, and the proposed development scores well for job attainment because of the commercial businesses nearby.”
If Avenue Heights is awarded the housing tax credits in July, construction “should” begin in April 2024 and be complete by October 2025, according to the city staff report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.