Avenue Heights

A developer has proposed building a $19.5 million low-income apartment community at 2600 Illinois Avenue — the area outlined in green — near Killeen mall if housing tax credits are awarded by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs in July.

 City of Killeen

The city’s 11th affordable-housing community will be built near Killeen Mall if the developer is awarded tax credits through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

“It’s a financing program that builds affordable housing,” Leslie Hinkle, Killeen’s executive director of community development, told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday. “It’s the primary means of directing private capital toward the development of affordable housing for workforce households, and the incentive is an annual tax credit in exchange for equity in developing the affordable housing.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.