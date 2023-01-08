The reconstruction of problematic Bunny Trail in west Killeen remains in the design phase, and the consultant hired to complete the work and city officials do not agree on how the road should be rebuilt.
“I sense there is a strong desire for Alternative 2 to be reality here in the city of Killeen and west Killeen,” Councilman Michael Boyd said. “The only problem is that the citizens do not want Alternative 2. I am the representative. I am going to advocate fiercely for Alternative 3.”
During a workshop meeting on Tuesday, Kimley-Horn project engineer Sam Lundquist told council members how the consultant arrived at his recommendation for the design — categorized in three alternatives.
Following Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, road conditions deteriorated in Killeen. And an increase in construction on east and west sides of Bunny Trail have contributed to the creation of pot holes and cracking. Many Killeen residents who drive on the road say it needs fixed. Engineers say the road is too wide and other issues persist because of that, such as speeding.
“We had the open house on May 4 of this year, and one of the overarching statements was the citizens wanted to keep the road to the five-lane section that it is today,” Lundquist said. “In addition, we also received many comments about excessive speeding. And we received a lot of concerns about school traffic as well as the drainage (issue) out at West Stan Schlueter Loop.”
In response, Kimley-Horn created three alternatives.
‘Fix the pavement’
“All the options we’re going to discuss fix the pavement,” he said. “We‘re also going to provide continuous sidewalks with all of the options. We’ll also put together a drainage improvement plan at Stan Schlueter that will fix the (drainage) issue at the intersection.”
All three alternatives include street illumination and calming devices.
“Alternative 1 is reducing the road to a five-lane section to a three-lane section,” Lundquist said. “All the alternatives show a raised median in the middle that is not continuous throughout the whole project. It is limited to the area just south of Briar Patch.”
That alternative has two lanes, a left turn lane, raised median, shared-use paths and buffers.
“The raised median would help to slow traffic to improve safety,” Lundquist said. “Reducing the road from a five-lane to three-lane will also reduce crossing distances at existing crosswalk right in front of the middle school and at the elementary school.”
Roy J. Middle School is on Brushy Creek Drive, near Bunny Trail.
‘Safer aspect’
“It also provides additional space in the constrained right of way so that we can incorporate street trees as well as shared-use paths, which would provide a safer aspect to accommodate bicycles and pedestrians,” Lundquist said.
The second alternative is similar to the first one, Lundquist said.
“Again, the raised median in all the options would be the same. For Alternative 1 and 2, there is a point that this three-lane section is not applicable due to the traffic counts that we collected. Just south of the Walmart driveway is where traffic significantly increases. In that section, everything north of that would remain five- lane section due to the traffic counts that we collected.”
And Alternative 3 is “the alternative that the majority of the public had encouraged,” he said.
“This is pretty much putting back what is out there today — reconstructing the road, including the raised median in that area just south of Briar Patch ... and providing continuous sidewalks,” Lundquist said. “The big difference between Alternative 3 is it does not accommodate bicycles, and it does not accommodate street trees.”
‘Beneficial to do that’
But the first two alternatives would do both, he said.
“There is a kind of quasi — Alternative 2 and 3 that we can also implement. We take that outside lane in Alternative 3 and retrofit that into a buffer bike lane. It would be beneficial to do that so that if there was some large traffic generation building or Fort Hood built something down south that’s creating a ton of traffic that would no longer accommodate three lane- section, then you could simply remove traffic-control devices.”
Alternative 2 includes a raised median, sidewalks, buffers, bicycle lanes, two drive lanes and a two-way left turn lane. And Alternative 3 has buffers, two drive lanes, raised median.
“The proposed final design alternative, what we feel is most in line with the comprehensive plan as well as addressing safety concerns, would be Alternative 2 — the quasi-Alternative 1 and Alternative 2.”
But for Boyd, many of his constituents only want one alternative.
‘They want Alternative 3’
“These are the taxpayers,” he said. “They don’t do the studies and come do them once in a while. They’ve got kids in the morning. We’ve got school-zone issues. I had a fireman come to me concerned about the medians, okay?” At the open house on May 4, “they stated they want Alternative 3. I have not had one citizen in all of west Killeen to say we want Alternative 2. I can say that with the most confidence.”
Boyd said he conducted online polls and talked to constituents directly before deciding on Alternative 3.
And “I’m disappointed with the pace and progress on Bunny Trail,” he said. “When we had the open house, they were given a presentation that told them we would have started reconstruction around this time. That hasn’t happened. They don’t hear from you guys. They hear from the representative, and it comes off almost disingenuous. That’s a problem.”
City staff officials also favor Alternative 3.
“Staff recommends Option 3, which is to authorize the city manager to execute Amendment No. 1 with Kimley-Horn in the amount of $1,074,914.51 for the final design of the Bunny Trail Reconstruction Project,” according to a staff report. “Kimley-Horn completed the preliminary design, completed the initial design reports, and held the public meeting. Kimley-Horn (has) submitted a fair and reasonable proposal for their engineering services to complete the design for the project and have a good prior project delivery history with the city of Killeen.”
‘Total reconstruction’
The city’s fiscal year 2022 capital improvement plan includes the Bunny Trail reconstruction as part of eight projects.
“These are (road) projects that needed total reconstruction over periodic maintenance,” according to the staff report. “Bunny Trail was one of the projects that was included as a top priority project. (On Nov. 16, 2021), the City Council passed a resolution to enter into agreement with Kimley-Horn to perform the preliminary design for the reconstruction of Bunny Trail. The scope included potential ways to perform road dieting for the roadway to reconstruct what is best needed based on the existing and future traffic demand.”
“Road dieting” is a term used to describe lane reduction. It is one way engineers calm traffic in an effort to make roads safer, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
“The consultant prepared three options and (hosted) a public open house meeting on May 4, 2022, to present the options and obtain comments and concerns from the public,” the staff report shows. “The overall comments received were related to speeding, the concern of narrowing the roadway, traffic congestion related to the adjacent schools, and improvements to the intersection with Alamocitos Creek Drive.”
Alamocitos Creek Drive connects Bunny Trail and Castle Gap Drive.
“Based on the review of mobility, safety, future growth, and comments from the public to improve the requested intersection, it was determined that Bunny Trail met requirements for road dieting,” according to the staff report. “The proposed option selected includes narrowing the (road) to a three-lane section with bike lanes and buffers with sidewalks on both sides of the (road).”
Traffic warrants
The lane reduction would provide “an easier conversion to a future (five-lane) section by converting the bicycle lanes if the need ever develops,” according to the staff report. “In addition, the narrowing of the (road) to a 3-lane section also provided the necessary warrants to improve the intersection with Alamocitos Creek Drive. If the (road) remained a 5-lane section, the intersection would not meet warrants for improvement.
Warrants are used by traffic engineers and others to determine whether the installation of a signal is justified at an intersection.
“I know this argument that five lanes doesn’t warrant improvements to the intersection at Alamocitos, but I beg to differ,” Boyd said. “The council can exercise discretion on where we want to put a light. Am I incorrect?”
City Manager Kent Cagle answered him.
“You’re incorrect,” he said. “There are laws we have to follow in order to do that. And I think I need to stress it wasn’t recommended for Option 2. I would call it 2.5. So to try to put it in a little bit of perspective, there was a tremendous amount of work done here, and the designs that were put forward were designed to address the problems that the citizens brought up. If more lanes were the answer, why not have seven or nine lanes?”
Cagle also said that officials did their due diligence on how Bunny Trail should be rebuilt.
“I see people shaking their heads, but we went out and hired one of the best traffic engineering firms in the world. This is not a case study. This is based on case after case after case, where we can improve the situation out there with one of the other designs. Putting the road back as it is, is only going to make the existing problems worse.”
‘Another case study’
That was a remark in response to Boyd, who complained that residents who use Bunny Trail and the roads around it don’t need another “case study.”
“I have residents — 40,000 — that are reaching out to me about the situation. The real solution to Alamocitos is the Mohawk Road extension (that) is going to connect Guadalupe, Castle Gap and Brushy Creek. Alternative 2, in my opinion, is more or less an experiment Those days should be over. We already have poor road design. I’m not willing to see the residents go through another experiment, if you will. I’m not willing to contribute to another case study. This, for me, is a case study.”
City Engineer Andrew Zagars said traffic counts on Bunny Trail show the road is too large for the amount of vehicles on it each day.
“The traffic counts that we collected (on Dec. 15, 2021) show that the road is significantly oversized,” he said. “At Canadian River Loop and just south of Stan Schlueter, you have 6,200 vehicles per day. The capacity for a five-lane roadway is 32,000. So right now, the traffic is roughly 20 to 25% capacity. Projecting that traffic out 20 years at a 3.5% growth rate ... is about 12,500.”
The capacity for the same road at three lanes is about 15,000, Zagars said.
“So that would be roughly 80% of the capacity in 20 years, and that’s with traffic doubling from what it is today.”
Cagle said the answer to resolving concerns on Bunny Trail are not in the number of lanes eventually built — or rebuilt.
‘Solve the problems’
“We didn’t go in there asking (if) you want three lanes, five lanes, seven, nine or 15,” he said. “There are other ways to deal with the problems that people brought up. We went in to solve the problems that the residents brought up.”
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said she has “a lot of concerns.”
“But the major concern is safety,” she said. “If we don’t have sidewalks in place, we put those students in jeopardy because it’s about safety in having sidewalks. What council member Boyd stated, can we get sidewalks if we keep it the way it is?”
Zagars said such a scenario would require the right-of-way acquisition of about 15 parcels.
“What the issue is with Alternative 3 ... is that (it) does not address bicycles,” Lundquist said. “And it keeps a wider road, which increases crossing distances. You have crosswalks right by the middle school. You have crosswalks right by the elementary school. Alternatives 2.5 and 1 reduce those crossing distances.”
‘An airport runway’
Lundquist described traveling Bunny Trail.
“Driving down Bunny Trail right now, it looks like an airport runway,” he said. “It’s just a wide road. There’s no trees in it. Trees are also another visual component that will naturally slow speeds, along with the median.”
Boyd continued to lobby for Alternative 3.
“I think we have to find a way to figure this out,” he said. “And I don’t think Alternative 2 is figuring it out. When I say, ‘Figure it out,’ maybe we need to add additional officers for speed enforcement.”
Cagle offered his opinion.
“You cannot hire enough police officers,” he said. “What we’ve done all over the city is design speedways and encourage people to speed. If you design the road right, it’s like having a police officer there 24 hours a day, every day of the year.”
But Cobb said neither trees nor less space is needed on Bunny Trail.
“The first thing I would like to say as a grandmother that uses that road is it’s hard,” she said. “The road needs fixing — not beautifying. We can put the sidewalks there. We can leave it as it is. The road just needs fixing. I get the professional stance that you have and the designs that you have mentioned. You don’t need a tree. That’s a blind spot if you’re a grandmother or an older person who is turning into that school.”
The other campus in the area is Haynes Elementary School, on West Canadian River Loop.
