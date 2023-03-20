Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce

Renovations are underway at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce on Monday following a fire in December 2022 that damaged the exterior and interior of the historic train depot on Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Killeen.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Renovations at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce continued on Monday, more than three months after a fire damaged the historic building in downtown Killeen.

“Unfortunately, the fire investigator is unable to determine the cause as of today,” Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said on Friday. “There was no video footage available of the location where the portable bathrooms were located, which has been determined as the area of origin.”

