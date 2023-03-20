Renovations at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce continued on Monday, more than three months after a fire damaged the historic building in downtown Killeen.
“Unfortunately, the fire investigator is unable to determine the cause as of today,” Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said on Friday. “There was no video footage available of the location where the portable bathrooms were located, which has been determined as the area of origin.”
The fire was reported on the evening of Dec. 6, 2022. Investigators believe it started in or behind one of several portable toilets near the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building that is also home to the Killeen Economic Development Corporation.
Scott Connell, president and CEO of Killeen EDC and the chamber, could not be reached for comment. Since the fire, chamber and EDC personnel have been working remotely.
Kubinski told the Herald in December that water damage to the interior “was minimal due to the outstanding coordinated effort of all fire personnel on the scene.”
The city owns the building that was opened as a train depot in 1913. According to city spokeswoman Janell Ford, the insured value of the building is $549,649.
“The city manager authorized emergency repairs to take place effective (Dec. 7), 2022,” according to a staff report. “The city’s insurance carrier (TML) authorized and approved the scope of work to begin on the interior and that work has been completed. TML insurance approved the scope of work on the exterior of the building to also be completed.”
Ford did not immediately return a message about how much it cost the city to restore the interior of the building. But city documents show that the cost to renovate the exterior of the old depot is $87,891.17.
“Target Solutions has been contracted to perform the exterior work on the building and TML has approved the work to be completed,” the staff report shows. “Target Solutions started the work in early February 2023, and the work is expected to take up to 120 days due to availability of building products that need to be milled and reproduced.”
The depot is an historic landmark restored under the Central Business District Reinvestment Zone No. 1 in 1982. It was dedicated in September 1986 and received a Texas Historical Commission marker.
City Council members on Tuesday will consider whether to ratify an agreement with Target Solutions on exterior repairs. The workshop meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
