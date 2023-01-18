Several local candidates submitted their paperwork to run for public office when the filing period opened on Wednesday, including for Killeen City Council and Killeen ISD.
Some candidates have announced their intention to run in the May 6 election.
Killeen City Council District 1
In May 2021, Jessica Gonzalez defeated Holly Teel, Angela Brown, Latriece Walton and Rosalyn Finley to win term-limited Shirley Fleming’s seat.
Gonzalez, a general manager of sales and operations and filmmaker, told the Herald this week she plans to seek another term.
District 2
After the District 2 seat was vacated by then-Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King when she was appointed mayor in March, Riakos Adams was among four candidates to interview with council members before being appointed to fill the vacancy in a 5-0 vote.
Adams, a retired Army major, served in the Army National Guard from 1994 to 2000 before switching to active duty from 2001 to 2017 as a military policeman. He deployed in 2003 to Iraq.
He’s also a former member of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Adams has told the Herald he plans to run for District 2.
On Wednesday, Joseph Solomon filed to run for the same district, he told the Herald.
“I believe that public service is a responsibility that we all share, and we should all be willing to contribute our time and best effort toward the well-being of the community in which we live, work and play,” Solomon said in a statement. “We must continue to improve the quality of life for our senior citizens, our youth, our retirees and our veteran and small-business owners.”
A staff member of Christian House of Prayer and executive director of The Refuge Corporation, Solomon is a former Copperas Cove City Council member.
DISTRICT 3
The incumbent, Nina Cobb, has said she’s seeking re-election.
An outreach coordinator and nurse, Cobb in May 2021 defeated Ramon Alvarez, who became an at-large member in last May’s election, beating out incumbent Mellisa Brown for the third and final at-large position.
Former Killeen mayoral candidate Patsy Bracey said she is running for District 3.
“(My) focus will be construction of an assisting living center, adult day care centers, aiding agency in supplying homeless housing, Neighborhood Watch program, monthly town hall and potluck meeting to discuss District 3 issues,” Bracey said in an email announcement.
In May 2022, Bracey (251 votes) finished fourth in the race for mayor behind Debbie Nash-King (2,775), James Everard (514) and Holly Teel (265).
In her announcement, Bracey said that she will also focus on “assisting tutoring for students, enabling them to enter college and continue aiding to assure they support a grade level to remain in college.”
Bracey, a registered nurse, said that “above all,” she will “monitor the city budget, evaluating needed resources rather than randomly requesting money for non-essential projects.”
District 4
In June 2021, Michael Boyd defeated three-term incumbent Steve Harris in a runoff election. A government data collector, Boyd had been on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Capital Improvements Advisory Committee and Parks Masterplan Workgroup.
He’s told the Herald he will run for a second term.
Terms for the Killeen mayor and council members are two years, with limitations of three straight terms for each office.
Each year, the city conducts nonpartisan elections in May, with mayoral and at-large candidates elected in even-numbered years, and the four district candidates elected in odd-numbered years.
The deadline to register to vote in the May election is April 6, according to the secretary of state’s website. The election for the City Council’s four district seats is May 6. The filing period closes on Feb. 17, and write-in candidates must file declarations by Feb. 21.
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD trustee Brett Williams, the Place 5 candidate and the current school board president, has filed to run for reelection, according to the district’s website.
He was “appointed to the ... Board of Trustees in November of 2018 to fill the position of Place 5, which had been vacated by Carlyle Walton,” the website shows. “After his appointment, he was successfully elected in 2019 to complete the remaining term of Place 5. In 2020, he was re-elected to a three-year term that will expire in May of 2023.”
Williams is executive director of a Temple nonprofit “that provides after-school and summer programming for youth,” according to his bio on the district’s website. He spent 21 years with the city of Killeen, including as executive director of community services.
Place 4 on the KISD board is also on the May ballot. The incumbent is Marvin Rainwater.
Harker Heights
The mayor’s and Place 4 offices in Harker Heights are up for election this year, and Place 2 was vacated on Tuesday when Michael Blomquist resigned per city charter to run for mayor.
A U.S. Army veteran, Blomquist was elected to his first three-year term in 2018 and again in 2021. With a year left on his term, the City Council will conduct a special election to fill the vacancy.
“I am honored to announce my candidacy to be your next mayor of Harker Heights,” Blomquist said on Tuesday.
Mayor Spencer Smith has been in office for two consecutive three-year terms, rendering him ineligible to seek another term.
On Wednesday, Jackeline Fountain, a retired Army veteran, Marva Solomon, a psychologist, and Blomquist filed to run for mayor.
Business owner Lynda Nash is the Place 4 incumbent. She also filed for re-election on Wednesday.
A veteran, Nash, the first Black woman to serve on the City Council, defeated Terry Delano by 54 votes in a runoff in December 2020.
On Wednesday, Adonias Frias filed to run for Place 4.
Central Texas College
On the Central Texas College Board of Trustees, six-year terms are expiring for Place 6 (Don Armstrong) and Place 7 (Rex Weaver).
They had not announced whether they plan to seek re-election.
