Killeen City Council members are expected to adopt an ordinance on Tuesday allowing residents to keep and maintain up to 12 hens on their properties.

Killeen residents will be allowed to keep chickens on their properties if City Council members on Tuesday adopt an ordinance regulating that type of agriculture.

“On Sept. 20, 2022, the City Council directed staff to discuss backyard chickens with the Animal Advisory Committee,” Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh said during a workshop meeting last week. “We drafted an ordinance and then on Jan. 12, we discussed it with the committee. They recommended approval with a few changes.”

