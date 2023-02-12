Impoverished in a still-segregated city in southeast Arkansas in the 1960s, nothing came easy for Debbie Nash-King.
“I grew up in a poor neighborhood,” she said. “I didn’t have sewer, sidewalks or even water. But I really enjoyed my childhood, and I had the opportunity to see my grandmother show me what it means to be an advocate of the people. So I saw how she got out and got the people together to stand for a cause. I think that is the beginning of what I would consider politics.”
But it wasn’t until well after she graduated from the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a bachelor’s degree in social work and enlisting in the U.S. Army that she knew she wanted to do more to serve others. And it came at a cost.
‘Live or die’
“I was in a very domestic violence-kind of marriage,” said Nash-King, who became Killeen’s first female Black mayor last year. “I have a daughter, Elizabeth, and my way out was through ROTC because there was a stipend if you were in the ROTC program. I had no idea what the military stood for, but I knew the situation I was in. It was a live-or-die situation, and I had to make some changes in my life.”
The Army pays tuition for those who attend college and train to become an officer in that branch of the military.
“It was a struggle because I was on welfare and food stamps and going to school,” Nash-King, 57, said. “I had help from my mother, grandmother and dad but financially, I did not have the sources to really just pack up and leave.”
The military was her way out.
“So I’m grateful for (that),” she said. “Once I finished school, my first duty station was Fort Sam Houston. I was a medical services officer.”
But growing up in the Civil Rights era in Pine Bluff where, not unlike other Southern cities, desegregation came slowly and often with violence, Nash-King struggled to adjust to life in the military.
‘Make a better life’
“That gave me the opportunity to make a better life not only for myself but my daughter,” she said. “And I always had that fight in me to stand up for what’s right. The military for me was just a hard adjustment because I grew up in an all-Black neighborhood. And my sisters went to all-Black schools. I had to adjust because I wasn’t accustomed to that environment. But I learned so much about different people and beliefs and values.”
Nash-King is the middle of six siblings.
“I knew that, in order to survive, I had to adjust to the environment and move forward as a team,” she said. “That team concept, it really wasn’t about me. It was about building a team as a second lieutenant and having a platoon sergeant who had the wisdom and knowledge. I just had to learn how to lead.”
And leading isn’t always about being in front of others, she said.
“Sometimes, (it’s) just standing back and letting the experts do their job and just ensuring that you do your checks and balances.”
Following her commission as a second lieutenant in the Army, Nash-King attended the Medical Services Corps Officers course and completed her military tour as the Fort Hood Dental Clinic’s company commander. At Tarleton State University, she received a master’s degree in human resources after leaving the military. As a graduate student at the University of Southern California, she received a master’s degree in social work.
“I worked for Communities In Schools and got involved in working with low-income families — something I was very familiar with,” Nash-King said. “Looking at it from their perspective as a child, and really understanding there was a big need, that was a great fit for me because then I could be an advocate. I understood how it was to be bullied, to be picked on, to want to be part of a cheer squad but not have the money to pay for the uniform and your mom has to make it. It doesn’t look like everyone else’s uniform, so you’re picked on.”
She began volunteering in Killeen, including working with her daughter.
“I was coaching volleyball, softball, soccer at a young age for her on Fort Hood and also throughout the community,” she said. “I always tried to make them feel loved, constantly trying to raise that self-esteem so they know that you’re important, that you’re loved.”
And making them feel loved includes relating to what they’re experiencing at home.
“I don’t know your home environment but if it was anything like mine, you may get two meals a day,” Nash-King said. “It’s not like you’re going to get a snack. Your lights may be turned off. You may not have water this week. But you learn to adjust. Surviving, that is something I know well.”
‘You focus on the mission’
Later in life, she worked with soldiers and their families as a career counselor.
“I started working on Fort Hood, which I loved,” she said. “It was ... being a big part of (Forward Readiness Group) deployments and knowing how it felt when I was a single parent, being in the military trying to raise my daughter. And deployments, you work hard and you focus on the mission. You get a stable environment for your child but that child still needs you. My heart goes out to the men and women in the armed forces that go out and protect this great nation.”
Since she had been at USC, Nash-King was considering opening a practice.
“My late husband, Command Sgt. Maj. Elijah King, was (extremely) active in the community — more so than me,” she said. “He was really tied more to military organizations, and then I got involved in that.”
That was in 2016.
“I really wasn’t working,” Nash-King said. “I really was just focusing on grad school. What happened in your life at a young age will affect you as an adult. You really have to deal with what’s going on inside you. Through the military, I was afforded that counseling that was much-needed.”
An ordained minister, Nash-King said her faith was driving her to do more with her career.
“My faith is everything to me,” she said. “My God is everything to me. I had been praying, ‘Where am I going to go from here?’ I knew then that my degree in social work is really what I wanted to do. But to be a politician, that had not crossed my mind.”
But as she knows, life can change quickly.
“I knew the values were instilled in me to be an advocate for the people,” she said. “I went to my late husband, Elijah, and I said, ‘Hey, I feel God is calling me to do more in the political realm.’”
So, she began attending City Council meetings and talking to residents about what they wanted and needed from their elected representatives.
“Once we talked about it, (my husband) agreed that is something that (I’m) good at,” she said.
‘I’ll never forget it’
But he did not live to see his wife’s first election victory.
“The last thing he said to me and I’ll never forget it — it was March 11, 2017 — I’d been in grad school and trying to run for office,” she said. “It was overwhelming and I said, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore.’ And he said, ‘You are a King, and Kings don’t quit. Whatever you start, you have to finish it.’”
He died the next day.
“Even through my grief, I pushed through it because those words were in my head,” she said. “It was planted that you are a King and Kings don’t quit. I didn’t really want to go through a campaign without him because I was really grieving.”
Nash-King won reelection in District 2 in 2019. Last year as mayor pro tem, after being elevated to mayor when Jose Segarra resigned to run for an at-large seat, Nash-King won the mayoral race, becoming the first Black female mayor of Killeen.
“I went through the whole process, and it was terrible,” she said. “It was ugly. Politics aren’t for the weak. You have to have a mindset that I am running for a purpose or a cause because you will be attacked. The one thing I did learn from that ... is that you are a public figure and as a public figure, people will attack you ruthlessly. Don’t take it personal. You just have to continue to move on.”
As mayor, Nash-King is the face of the city. Following her election win last May, she decided to become full-time mayor, attending local, state and other events, serving on multiple boards and committees and meeting constituents and others at an office at City Hall when necessary.
“I did ask for an office to have a place to meet people,” she said. “I just come up here when I have a meeting. I also use the office for Zoom meetings.”
In her bid to become mayor, Nash-King said she quit her job at Fort Hood so she could focus full-time on her position and duties as mayor.
Nash-King attends Lifeway Fellowship in Killeen.
“I love what I do, and everything I have gone through has gotten (me) to the point to be in politics,” she said. “The reasons I decided to run for mayor: One is to build relationships. (Two), it’s to be the voice and face of the people, and the third thing is what happens on the dais.”
But the chance to become mayor didn’t come without consequences, despite the fact she soundly defeated three challengers.
“I wanted to be mayor because I had the qualifications,” Nash-King said. “I had served on the City Council for five years, and a door and the opportunity opened where our former mayor, Segarra, decided he wanted to run for council member. I was mayor pro tem. That was just favor in all of that. People came to me and they wanted me to step down. They didn’t want me to move from mayor pro tem to mayor but that, to me, was my faith.”
Making history in the process made her accomplishments especially gratifying, she said.
“I was so grateful. It’s one thing if someone steps down and you are appointed to a position. The other thing is when people want you to be their representative. It was not given to me. The people decided that Debbie Nash-King would be the first African American female mayor, so I take that to heart.”
The mayor and council members are elected to two-year terms, with single-member district elections scheduled during odd-numbered years and the mayor and at-large races set for even-numbered years.
