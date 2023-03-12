Following a public hearing on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members are scheduled to vote to rezone more than 200 acres of acres where a proposed mixed-use development is expected to be built.

“We are big, and we should be thinking big,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said during a council workshop last week. “I like projects like this. I want to congratulate you for actually getting someone in the room like this who can bring a project like this to us. It’s been vacant since God created it. It’s a long time coming. We deserve it.”

