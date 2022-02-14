Members of the homebuilding community met with Killeen city staff again Monday as part of ongoing negotiations regarding a proposed “architectural standards” ordinance.
The stakeholder discussion included homebuilders such as Joshua Welch, who is the president of the local Homebuilders Association, as well as Killeen Director of Planning Wallis Meshier, City Engineer Andrew Zagars and City Manager Kent Cagle.
City staff and the City Council are hopeful that the ordinance will raise the overall quality of Killeen’s homes, but the homebuilding community has been generally opposed to the ordinance, citing increased costs and elevated prices for consumers. Despite this opposition, Welch signalled during Monday’s meeting that the homebuilding community is doing its best to comply with what appears to be an inevitable ordinance.
Several changes to the ordinance were proposed during Monday’s meeting, including an increase to the amount of “menu items” for single-family and multi-family homes. Under the ordinance, homebuilders would be required to include two out of a “menu” of architectural enhancements such as roof pitch variability or enhanced facades. With more options, city staff is hopeful that homebuilders will create more varied houses in Killeen, and homebuilders appeared to appreciate the additional options.
City staff also gave way on another point of contention: garages. Previously, city staff had held firm that garages were not to take up more than 50% of the most forward facing plane of a house. On Monday, the city accepted a consideration to modify the proposal to 55% instead.
Other changes were largely housekeeping, but crucial. One engineer pointed out that the wording of the ordinance must be specific or it may stop some projects from getting off the ground.
Discussion on the ordinance will continue in two weeks time at City Hall.
The city council just doesn't get it, the city is going 'round the bend in an effort to justify this and every previous 'Architectural standard that has ever graced the table in an effort to supply a standard that is equal to the homebuilders association'. This then is the latest attempt to generate such a document. In my opinion, this is equal to a 'Scope of Work' that would be appropriate to build say a ground up new water treating plant or a new waste water treating plant that just says, 'New Water Treating Plant' and that's it. So let me say that the 'Scope of Work for the Home Builders Association would say that in accordance with the Plans for a new housing tract would then be 'build and install to the following specifications': Lots to be not under the following guidelines, at least 5' from the property line and housing frontsge to be at least 55 percent of the total frontage to be the garage, all other specifications to be left to the builders discretion. That pretty much sums it up.
What are we doing following these guidelines when we all know 'that the contractor wins again'.
Doesn't the city of Killeen, Texas know that this city pretty well conforms to 'others' when it comes to fulfilling the requests of the city government, and the building and trades association?
