Killeen City Hall

A Killeen City Council meeting is scheduled for Thursday to solicit input from residents about possibly calling a bond election in November. One of the projects that could be included in a bond proposal is the construction of a new city hall and municipal court complex.

 File | Herald

Killeen City Council members plan to solicit input from residents on Thursday about a possible bond election to build a new city hall — estimated to cost $66 million — and other facilities.

The meeting comes a month after officials for almost an hour debated hiring an architect to conceptually design a new city hall and municipal court complex.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.