Killeen City Council members plan to solicit input from residents on Thursday about a possible bond election to build a new city hall — estimated to cost $66 million — and other facilities.
The meeting comes a month after officials for almost an hour debated hiring an architect to conceptually design a new city hall and municipal court complex.
“I don’t think it’s the right time,” Councilman Jose Segarra said during the Feb. 28 meeting. “Seeing the debate (on Monday night) and seeing all that stuff, I know that when November comes around ... this is not going to pass. I’d rather see $100,000 saved for something else. I’m voting, ‘No,’ for this item.”
The proposed $108,295 professional services agreement with Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects of Austin would return the results of a needs assessment to council members as well as the conceptual layout of a new city hall — just one part of a potential November bond election officials may call for.
On Feb. 27, candidates for three City Council seats — Nina Cobb, Patsy Bracey, Jessica Gonzalez, Gabriel Montalvo, Riakos Adams and Joseph Solomon — were split about whether a new city hall should be built, during a forum hosted by the Herald.
Hiring architects to design buildings is a prerequisite in the bond-preparation process — a usually months-long undertaking that includes land and property acquisition when it’s necessary, financial forecasts, considering the tax implications and working with bond attorneys.
However, Councilman Michael Boyd asked for — and received — approval from the council to charge staff members with conducting a “preliminary assessment of needs.”
“I do believe that is the most appropriate approach,” he said. “Citizens would benefit from the services at this location and how it would be consolidated. We need to take a step back and do further due diligence.”
In January, City Manager Kent Cagle offered the same presentation he did in November 2022 that provided a cost analysis and options for issuing debt based on those estimates in the lead-up to the possible bond election. It could take as much as $232 million in bond debt, including $66 million for a new city hall and municipal court complex, over the next nine years to improve public buildings and quality-of-life issues, Cagle told the City Council on Nov. 15.
He also said that because Killeen is “a growing city,” the need for public facilities and the infrastructure that supports them often exceeds the revenue available to fund them.
“This council and previous councils have made a commitment to the revitalization of downtown,” Councilman Ramon Alvarez said on Feb. 28. “This, I believe, is necessary in order to make an informed decision on costs. This conversation came up during a meeting on a potential general obligation bond workshop ... and downtown was among the top priorities. There is no architect on staff here at the city of Killeen. It requires an architect to get involved to give us what these costs will actually look like.”
Before council members voted 6-1 on Feb. 28 to table voting on the professional services agreement with Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects, with Alvarez opposing, Cagle warned that officials have little time to debate the issue.
“This is at least a six-month process, so tabling it for sometime in April, you might as well vote, ‘No,’” Cagle said. “We need a timeline as well, because there has to be some demolition of buildings. It’s a pretty involved process to try to get a realistic number. That’s (what) this is about.”
The debate then turned into a repeat of assertions from the Feb. 21 workshop, when Cagle and council members discussed why it is necessary — or not — to pay for a conceptual design of a new city hall and municipal court complex in less than six months.
“You’re probably going to have to call the election in August,” Cagle said.
But Boyd insisted that staff members direct department heads to submit to Cagle their own needs assessments by April 4 and, later in the meeting, to conduct “field workshops” to visit recently constructed municipal buildings in the region.
