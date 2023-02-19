As Killeen officials consider calling a bond election in November, they’re preparing to hire an Austin company to complete a conceptual design of a new city hall and municipal court complex.
“City Council directed city staff to look into a bond election in 2023,” according to a city staff report. “To get accurate cost estimates for this type of project, a needs assessment and conceptual design by an architectural firm is necessary.”
The professional services agreement with Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects would cost $108,295, and Killeen City Council members are scheduled to discuss the issue during Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
By the numbers
In January, City Manager Kent Cagle offered the same presentation he did in November 2022 that provided a cost analysis and options for issuing debt based on those estimates in the lead-up to a possible bond election.
“Now, remember, when you’re forecasting out this far, it’s not an exact science,” he said in front of a crowd of about 20. “And almost any time you project into the future, you’re going to project some kind of a deficit. As a reminder, we’ll never adopt a budget that is in a deficit. This is just a forecast.”
It could take as much as $232 million in bond debt over the next nine years to improve public buildings and quality-of-life issues, Cagle told the City Council on Nov. 15. He also said that because Killeen is “a growing city,” the need for public facilities and the infrastructure that supports them often exceeds the revenue available to fund them.
“We expect by 2023, our population is going to be over 160,000,” he said at the time. “We’re a growing community. Typically, we have more need for more projects that are generally funded by debt than those that are not growing. The residents and the demand for service and the demand for facilities come in faster than the tax revenue to pay for them.”
Population growth
In 2021, the city’s population was 156,261 — a nearly 16% increase over the previous decade. Killeen officials have estimated the population could reach 180,000 by 2030. Other Texas cities comparable in population are Pasadena (148,626), Denton (148,146) and Mesquite (147,691).
And as he did in November, Cagle said in January that “this discussion” started with some of the projects the city could pay for through bond debt.
“We proposed a (certificates of obligation) issue to deal with a number of maintenance issues here at City Hall,” Cagle said at the time. “The question became, ‘Should we continue to spend money on this building that’s almost 100 years old or build downtown?’ I’m working with an architectural firm, and we should have a proposal next week where they will give us more of a cost forecast.”
The City Council has three options for funding renovations at or construction of Killeen public buildings, including City Hall and the two police stations, and other projects — certificates of obligation, general obligation bonds and tax increment reinvestment zone revenue.
‘Vote of the public’
“My recommendation is that if the law doesn’t require you to do GO bonds — which have to be put out for a vote — that you don’t do it,” Cagle said in November. “You do it with COs. You don’t have to put debt for a fire station out to a vote. The things that we have on this list are things that require a vote of the public.”
General obligation bonds aren’t secured by municipal assets, whereas revenue bonds are backed by income generated from specific sources or projects, according to the Texas comptroller’s website.
Tax increment reinvestment zones are “special zones created by City Council to attract new investment in an area. These zones help finance costs of redevelopment and promote growth in areas that would otherwise not attract sufficient market development in a timely manner.”
$66 million City Hall
Projects the city may complete with certificates of obligation include construction of a new City Hall at a cost of $66 million. The existing Killeen City Hall is on the National Register of Historic Places. Renovated for that purpose in 1993, the building was the original Killeen High School built in 1923 on a city block bound by Avenue E to the south, Root Avenue to the west, North College Street to the east and Avenue D to the north.
Other projects that may be funded with general obligation bonds include an animal quarantine facility ($1 million), a southwest branch library ($10.7 million), recreation and teen center ($25.7 million), new park development ($65.5 million) and new roads ($10 million). The combined cost is $179 million. The estimated total tax rate on that debt issuance is $0.085.
Through certificates of obligation, Cagle recommended funding projects that include building two fire stations ($16.2 million), fleet services facility ($15.5 million), fire station expansions ($4 million), City Hall structural improvements and heating and air conditioning maintenance ($2.5 million), renovating the north Killeen police precinct ($7.1 million), grounds maintenance facility ($7.1 million), expanding the police headquarters parking lot on Community Boulevard in south Killeen, building an evidence storage facility ($2.5 million) and a “terminal-type” building at Skylark Field ($2.2 million).
That is a project cost of almost $54 million and a total tax rate of $0.03.
Spreading out debt
If the City Council ultimately agrees to issue debt to pay for some of the projects, that could happen four times over the next nine years — $69 million in 2023, $75 million in 2025, $52 million in 2028 and $35 million in 2031.
The city’s total property tax rate for fiscal year 2023 is 62 cents per $100 valuation. Cagle said that is expected to increase to 74 cents by 2029 if all of the debt is issued. For example, on a $200,000 home, the annual Killeen property-tax bill would be $1,480 for homeowners without exemptions. That compares to $1,240 in city taxes on a $200,000 home at the existing tax rate. The increase would be $240. That example does not include property taxes from other governing bodies that levy taxes, such as Killeen ISD.
As of Oct. 1, the city’s outstanding bond debt was $212.3 million. Outstanding interest was $46.5 million.
Killeen’s 2023 budget is $265 million, with property taxes accounting for much of the city’s revenue. In fiscal year 2022, the total levy on certified values was almost $54 million, with a tax rate of $0.7004.
This fiscal year, the preliminary assessed value is $12.1 billion. The legal limit for debt service is $302.7 million. For the same fiscal year, tax-supported debt service is $13.7 million.
Budget documents show that the maturity date for certificates of obligation is August 2025. For a limited tax note, it’s February 2027, followed by the maturity of general obligation bonds in August 2039 and revenue bonds in August 2040.
But by 2026, a penny on the tax rate could equal $1 million in revenue, Cagle said.
The council is expected to discuss the issue of hiring a designer for a possible new city hall at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Other items on the council’s workshop agenda include:
Citizen petitions
Michael Fornino: “Overall safety, law enforcement, civil defense concerns
Consent agenda
Resolution authorizing an interlocal agreement with the Central Texas of Governments for a household hazardous waste event
Resolution approving election services contract with Bell County
Resolution awarding a bid to Stryker Sales for firefighting and life-saving equipment for $160,108.44
Resolutions
Award a bid to Native American Services Corporation for construction of the Corporate Hangar II project for $5,335,019.32
Resolution approving a professional services agreement with Garver for the construction, administration and oversight of a corporate hangar at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for $304,000
Accept the Phase 1 self-evaluation site assessment report for ADA compliance as required by the settlement agreement with the Department of Justice
Approve a professional services agreement with CP&Y-Meeting the Challenge for Phase II of the ADA assessment of all public rights of ways for $1,204,293
Authorize a professional services agreement with Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects for a needs assessment and conceptual layout of a new Killeen City Hall and Municipal Court Complex for $108,295
Ordinances
Amend Chapter 6 adopting backyard chicken and miniature swine regulations.
Public hearings
Substantial amendment to the annual action plans for program years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 to provide new construction of affordable rental housing
Rezone about 0.34 acres from single-family residential district to local business district at 2650 Trimmier Road and 2652 Trimmier Road.
Rezone about three acres from single-family residential district to local business district at 6300 S. Fort Hood St.
Amend the fiscal year 2023 annual budget to adjust revenue and expense accounts in multiple funds
Discussion items
South service-area water evaluation
Naming and renaming policy for city facilities and streets
District 4 parks, trails and open space
Receive briefing on pending litigation McCollum v. City of Killeen, et al.
