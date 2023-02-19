Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Council members are expected to consider approving a professional services agreement with Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects for $108,295 on the conceptual design of a new City Hall and municipal court complex.

As Killeen officials consider calling a bond election in November, they’re preparing to hire an Austin company to complete a conceptual design of a new city hall and municipal court complex.

“City Council directed city staff to look into a bond election in 2023,” according to a city staff report. “To get accurate cost estimates for this type of project, a needs assessment and conceptual design by an architectural firm is necessary.”

