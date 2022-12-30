POLITICS

With the filing period scheduled to open in less than three weeks, Killeen City Council members are preparing to order joint elections with Killeen ISD and Central Texas College.

“On May 6, 2023, the city of Killeen will conduct a general election for the offices of council member” for Districts 1-4, according to a city staff report. “On the same day, the Killeen Independent School District and Central Texas College will conduct its general election. The agreements cover early voting and Election Day cost-sharing and obligations.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

