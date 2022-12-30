With the filing period scheduled to open in less than three weeks, Killeen City Council members are preparing to order joint elections with Killeen ISD and Central Texas College.
“On May 6, 2023, the city of Killeen will conduct a general election for the offices of council member” for Districts 1-4, according to a city staff report. “On the same day, the Killeen Independent School District and Central Texas College will conduct its general election. The agreements cover early voting and Election Day cost-sharing and obligations.”
Texas law requires school districts to conduct elections with municipalities or counties but allows separate agreements for early-voting and Election Day polling places.
“This will allow the voters the opportunity to vote in both the college, school and city elections at one location for early voting and Election Day,” according to the staff report. “In order to effect this change, the law requires the governing bodies of each political subdivision to enter into an agreement.”
Such an agreement would allow voters to cast ballots for elections in one place and reduce costs for each entity. For Killeen, the cost is estimated at $35,000, and Killeen ISD and Central Texas College will reimburse the city for its shared election costs, according to the staff report.
Killeen City Council members Jessica Gonzalez (District 1), Nina Cobb (District 3) and Michael Boyd (District 4) did not return messages about whether they plan to seek reelection. Appointed Councilman Riakos Adams (District 2) did not respond to a message about whether he will run for that office.
The filing period opens on Jan. 18 and closes on Feb, 17. According to the proposed general election ordinance, write-in candidates must file declarations by Feb. 21.
In May 2021, Gonzalez defeated Holly Teel, Angela Brown, Latriece Walton and Rosalyn Finley to win term-limited Shirley Fleming’s seat.
After this council seat was vacated by then-Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King when she was appointed mayor in March, Adams was among four candidates to interview with council members before being appointed to fill the vacancy. William Baumgartner, Kathryn Bradley and Monique Brand were also interviewed.
Nash-King’s appointment filled a vacancy in the mayor’s office when now-at-large Councilman Jose Segarra resigned to run for that office, as required by the city charter.
A retired military veteran and now-former member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Adams was approved in a 5-0 vote.
An outreach coordinator and nurse, Cobb in May 2021 defeated Ramon Alvarez, who became an at-large member in last May’s election, defeating Mellisa Brown.
In June 2021, Boyd defeated three-term incumbent Steve Harris in a runoff election. A government data collector, Boyd had been on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Capital Improvements Advisory Committee and Parks Masterplan Workgroup.
Harris was seeking his third consecutive term in District 4 — his fourth overall. He was also the District 4 representative from 2011 to 2013.
Terms for the mayor and council members are two years, with limitations of three straight terms for each office. Each year, the city conducts nonpartisan elections in May, with mayoral and at-large candidates elected in even-numbered years, and the four district candidates elected in odd-numbered years.
On Tuesday, Brazos River Authority CEO and General Manager David Collinsworth and Regional Manager Brad Brunett are scheduled to describe the Belhouse drought preparedness project.
And included on the consent agenda are resolutions for:
The purchase of consumable medical supplies for the Killeen Fire Department for $399,179.
A professional services agreement with Freese and Nichols for the design of the Lift Station No. 6 rehabilitation and expansion project for $624,677.
Rejecting bids for uniform cleaning services.
A grant agreement with the Texas governor’s office for replacing rifle-resistant body armor for sworn Killeen police officers and modifying the maximum annual expenditure with GT Distributors for $584,565.
Accepting the Victims of Crime Act Crisis Assistance Program grant through the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division.
A professional services agreement with Freese and Nichols for the design of the Transfer Station tunnel repairs project for $141,243.
An amendment to the professional service agreement with K. Friese and Associates for the final design of the Watercrest and Willow Springs reconstruction project for $77,273.68.
Amending the North Killeen Revitalization Program to waive parkland dedication and development fees and traffic impact analysis worksheet fees for eligible projects in the North Killeen Revitalization Area.
The conveyance of properties at 414 N. Gray St. and 511 N. Gray St. by donation deed to Bell County.
Confirming the city manager’s annual evaluation and pay increase.
Authorizing an amendment to the professional service agreement with Kimley Horn for the final design of the Bunny Trail reconstruction project for $1,074,914.51.
Approving the appoint of Judith Tangalin as executive director of finance.
Appointing Segarra to the Central Texas Council of Governments Executive Committee.
Consider an ordinance amendment to establish parkland dedication and development requirements and establishing fees in lieu.
Consider an ordinance amendment to the fiscal year 2023 annual budget to adjust revenue and expenditure accounts in the general fund.
Council members are also expected to discuss a no-camping ordinance for people experiencing homelessness, solid waste containers for residential customers and renaming Fort Hood Street to Fort Cavazos Street.
The City Council workshop meeting is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
