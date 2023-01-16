Property owners with unregistered vacant buildings in downtown Killeen could face fines of $2,000 a day if City Council members accept proposed changes to the ordinance that governs the program.

“Most of these buildings, if they are being used as tax shelters or tax write-offs, (the owners) don’t care that the buildings are empty and that they’re dilapidated and falling apart,” Councilman Ramon Alvarez said during a workshop meeting on Nov. 8. “And they’re not helping our downtown to revitalize. They’re not helping our mission. They’re not helping the city.”

