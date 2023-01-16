Property owners with unregistered vacant buildings in downtown Killeen could face fines of $2,000 a day if City Council members accept proposed changes to the ordinance that governs the program.
“Most of these buildings, if they are being used as tax shelters or tax write-offs, (the owners) don’t care that the buildings are empty and that they’re dilapidated and falling apart,” Councilman Ramon Alvarez said during a workshop meeting on Nov. 8. “And they’re not helping our downtown to revitalize. They’re not helping our mission. They’re not helping the city.”
The Vacant Structure Registration ordinance was adopted in August 2020.
‘Reduce blight’
“The intent of the ordinance is to reduce blight, preserve the historic character, and improve property values in Downtown Killeen,” according to a staff report. “The Vacant Building Registration ordinance requires the owners of vacant buildings within the Historic Overlay District (HOD) to abide by a standard-of-care practice, register their property with the city, and pay an annual registration fee.”
The city’s historic district, in north Killeen, is bounded by Avenue A, Santa Fe Plaza, North 4th Street and North 8th Street. To protect the integrity of the area, the Killeen City Council more than two years ago created the program “to compel property owners to make needed repairs to their historically significant buildings and attract new and expanding businesses to downtown Killeen.”
The fee to register a vacant structure is $500 for the first year it is vacant, according to the city’s website. After the first year, the registration fee increases by $50 per year for each year the building remains vacant.
At registration, the city also collects an inspection fee for one cent per square foot. For property owners who fail to register their building by the registration deadline, a $150 late fee is assessed.
“Staff began enforcing the ordinance in November 2020,” a staff report shows. “At that time, there were approximately 22 vacant buildings in HOD. In total, only 11 buildings have ever been registered as vacant.”
‘Apathetic property owners’
Eight were registered in 2021. Of those, six were not re-registered last year, and two are occupied. Three properties were registered in 2022.
“About 32% are vacant,” Katlin Kizito, the city’s downtown revitalization director, said during the Nov. 8 council meeting. “Current challenges are apathetic and absentee property owners just not wanting to do anything to the building yet.”
Other “challenges” enforcing the ordinance include “lack of staff to manage the program” and “ordinance administration.”
But “I do see opportunities to continue to improve,” Kizito said. “Code enforcement is actively engaged in downtown. There are 60 active cases.”
She said that officials “still have a few cases” in Killeen Municipal Court “from the original 2020 notices.”
“So after they don’t comply, they eventually get on the docket to go to court,” Kizito said.
The changes
Proposed amendments to the ordinance include:
Imposing penalties for failure to register from 90 days to 30 days.
Increased penalties for failure to register within the notice period of 30 days, “which include ... a misdemeanor and upon conviction in municipal court,” and fines for each offense, with every day “constituting a separate offense.”
Increased structure inspections to include external and internal inspections to ensure the structure complies with “minimum standards of care.”
Allowing for the re-inspection of structures in a more timely manner if the initial inspection deems the structure non-compliant with minimum standards of care requirements.
Increased penalties for failure to bring the building into compliance with the minimum standards of care in a timely manner that include a possible misdemeanor conviction and fines up to $2,000 per day for each offense.
‘Not a great thing’
“If you had asked me before I saw this if we have 66% fill rate right now in our city, I wouldn’t believe that,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said during the November meeting. “It doesn’t feel that way but it is, in fact, where we basically have one-third of our buildings vacant, which is not a great thing.”
Wilkerson then asked about how long it takes to resolve these cases in court.
“I do not have any actual data on this, but I do know from experience ... in the courts it can vary greatly,” City Attorney Holli Clements said. “If you are able to contact a person that is responsible for the property, that can get through the courts in a matter of months.”
A continued focus, Kizito said, should remain on incremental improvements downtown, standardize registration dates and for buildings with multiple addresses and “reducing the plan of action to a (letter of intent) once a year.”
Alvarez said that he’s “underwhelmed by the progress” of the registration ordinance.
“I believe part of that issue is the fee structure,” he said. “A lot of these owners when I dealt with them (as a city employee) ... they have enough money to say, ‘Okay, you’re going to charge me a $500 fee. Here’s your $500. Go away. I’ll see you next year.’”
‘Needs to be a plan’
Kizito said she does not recommend a fee increase.
“It does have an effect across the entire city — not just downtown — whether you care for downtown or not,” Alvarez said. “From my experience, the way that I was able to get some compliance from absentee owners is you have to get their attention in the pocketbook. They’d rather give you $500 just to leave them alone. So I think there needs to be a plan. I think we need to come up with a more robust tiered-fee system for these fees.”
Councilman Michael Boyd agreed.
“This should be a bit more aggressive,” he said. “It should have more teeth on it. I’m interested to see what else we can do to spur improvements at a quicker rate. If we could do so, that would be outstanding. We’re just losing more time. It’s more of the same in the city of Killeen downtown.”
Mayor Debbie Nash-King thanked Kizito for her work.
“Before you got here, this was a problem,” he said. “We tried every resource that we had. You’re doing a great job. We’ve been trying and dealing with this forever. What you have proposed to us is great.”
Staff members recommend approving changes to the registration ordinance to address “health, safety, and viability concerns in the Historic Overlay District.”
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
