The Killeen City Council’s indecision on whether to amend an ordinance that would end enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses or allow it to become law could end on Tuesday, when officials are set to discuss the matter again.

On Nov. 22, council members “placed a moratorium on the ordinance until (Dec. 6), when council would further consider options related to the ordinance,” according to a staff report. “City Council discussed the option of amending or removing Sec. 22-83 (of the ordinance), which prohibits KPD from considering the odor of marijuana as probable cause for any search or seizure, except in limited circumstances.”

Killeen resident and marijuana activist Louie Minor, left, discusses the Harker Heights City Council’s repeal of Proposition A, which briefly decriminalized marijuana in Harker Heights after the Nov. 8 election.
Former Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming, second from right, engages with residents who came out to support a petition to decriminalize marijuana at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights.

Stevetopus

The horse is already out of the barn. If police and council members had reservations about question on ballot, they had time to contemplate and discuss before it was voted on. Instead of being an authoritative rule government, they should step back and make rules that reflect what laws have passed not before the fact!

