The Killeen City Council’s indecision on whether to amend an ordinance that would end enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses or allow it to become law could end on Tuesday, when officials are set to discuss the matter again.
On Nov. 22, council members “placed a moratorium on the ordinance until (Dec. 6), when council would further consider options related to the ordinance,” according to a staff report. “City Council discussed the option of amending or removing Sec. 22-83 (of the ordinance), which prohibits KPD from considering the odor of marijuana as probable cause for any search or seizure, except in limited circumstances.”
Neither Mayor Debbie Nash-King nor any of the council members returned messages seeking comment about where they stand on the ordinance — known as Proposition A — a month after nearly 70% of Killeen voters approved the measure.
But at the Nov. 22 City Council meeting — the last time Killeen leaders publicly discussed the issue — they had plenty to say.
“It’s hard to pull this back once it’s out there,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “My big issue hasn’t even been the marijuana part. It’s Section 22-83, which is what we’ve already talked about — police using odor of marijuana for probable cause. I think the No. 1 concern for our citizens has always been crime. I’m more in favor, if we have to do this, as amending it and removing that one section. That is my big concern. I don’t want to remove that tool from our police officers.”
That was the central concern for Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, too.
“(It’s) taking away options from us because we know that there’s a scale of people you deal with (such as) a first-time offender who may need some discretion on them, or a person who is constantly in the drug trade. There’s a scale of criminality we deal with. Taking that ability away will hamper those operations,” Kimble told the council.
Proposition A prohibits Killeen officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana except in “limited circumstances,” including the investigation of a “felony-level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority.”
The ordinance also includes a prohibition against using city funds or personnel to conduct THC testing, issuing citations for possession of drug residue or drug paraphernalia in lie of a marijuana possession charge. Section 22-83 prevents police from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure.
‘The main point’
“That is clearly the main point,” City Attorney Holli Clements told the council on Nov. 22. “If you take that out, you are kind of gutting the ordinance. Repealing the ordinance would be direction from council. Staff would bring back an ordinance to repeal this ordinance. And then your third option (is) you would not need to take any action.”
And while Clements has offered no recommendation to the council on whether to amend or repeal Proposition A, she said that it contradicts Texas law, citing Section 370.003 of the Texas Government Code.
“The initiative ordinance would likely be found in violation of this statute. There are a number of other federal and state laws implicated. This is perhaps the most direct.”
Although no city in Texas — Austin, Harker Heights, Denton, San Marcos and Elgin — where voters have decriminalized misdemeanor possession of marijuana has been sued, Clements repeated her assertion that Killeen faces that possibility.
“There could be legal challenges ... and they could come from all sides,” she said. “And there are also practical concerns. The police department may be more qualified to discuss those practical concerns.”
That includes disciplining Killeen officers who do not abide by Proposition A, which is outlined in the ordinance.
“I do have an opinion that disciplining an officer while complying with state law would be problematic and subject the city to legal action,” Clements said.
‘Not fair’
Kimble offered the same opinion.
“Given that direction from you as council ... to potentially discipline an officer and have he or she lose their livelihood is not fair,” he said. But “as you look throughout the country — places like the state of Washington, Colorado, city of Chicago, city of Seattle, city of New York City and even places here in Texas — enforcing marijuana is not a high priority. But taking away that discretion ... would hamper police work.”
Recreational marijuana is legal in California, Alaska, Nevada, Oregon, Maine, Montana, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Michigan, Arizona, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
“The U.S. Constitution ... (grants) law enforcement officers the ability to search and seize illegal substances based on probable cause — probable cause being the odor of burnt marijuana,” Kimble said on Nov. 22. “To take that away from us and try to comply with the ordinance would be very difficult, at best. Also, as (City Manager Kent Cagle) has talked about, we do have a responsibility to the voters of the city of Killeen.”
But invoking concerns about not being able to use the Fourth Amendment while following what was a short-lived directive by Cagle to enforce Proposition A is a contradiction.
On Nov. 10, Kimble issued “special order 22-07” to officers, essentially putting the new ordinance in effect before election results were canvassed.
“No arrests will be made for misdemeanor possession of marijuana,” according to the order. “In lieu of a marijuana arrest, officers will not arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia or drug residue.”
Four days later, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza sent a letter to Kimble asking him to rescind the order.
“You instruct your employees, among other things, not to make arrests for the possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana nor to consider the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for any search and seizure,” Garza wrote. “I am writing to respectfully request that you rescind this order.”
But Kimble didn’t stand down. Instead, on Nov. 22, he told council members the order remained in effect — until they voted 5-1 to issue the two-week moratorium. That move stopped Killeen police officers, against the will of voters, from following Proposition A.
Councilman Michael Boyd did not attend the meeting. But Segarra, Jessica Gonzalez, Ramon Alvarez, Riakos Adams and Nina Cobb voted for the moratorium. Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson voted against it.
“I don’t think that this is something we’re going to be able to determine tonight,” said Wilkerson, who signed the initiative petition last spring, during the Nov. 22 meeting. “I would be leery of repealing it. As far as Garza and all the opinions we have out there, they’re not judges.”
‘Not necessarily in conflict’
As far as opinions are concerned, Cagle has his own.
“Staff has no choice but to try and follow the proposition and state law,” he said in a Nov. 13 email to council members, Nash-King, Kimble, Clements and Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski. “State law does not REQUIRE that officers make an arrest for low level amounts of marijuana. Proposition A does require that officers NOT arrest for low level amounts of marijuana. The two laws are not necessarily in conflict, but state law does ALLOW an officer to make an arrest. Proposition A takes away that discretion.”
Cagle also called the issue “a gray area.”
It “should ultimately be decided in the courts. This is not the way public policy should be made, but we are in the position we are in.”
He essentially repeated that assertion during the meeting on Nov. 22.
“We discussed this,” Cagle said. “To clarify one more time, the council did not pass an ordinance (on Tuesday). The voters passed it. You follow the charter. That’s our constitution. The state of Texas didn’t write that constitution. It was approved by Killeen voters, and you did exactly what you were supposed to do. You did not adopt the law. The voters adopted the law. You followed the constitution, and we need to decide what to do from here.”
City spokeswoman Janell Ford told the Herald that the two-week moratorium on Proposition A will expire on Tuesday “unless council takes further action.” She did not specify what time on Tuesday the moratorium will end.
‘No such authority’
Regardless of what council members decide during the regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, a workshop is scheduled to follow, and they’re expected to talk about Proposition A again.
“The City Council has the authority to vote to amend the ordinance, rescind the ordinance or leave it as it is,” Cagle said in his Nov. 13 email to council members and others. “Staff has no such authority. Chief Kimble’s memo was simply an attempt to give the department direction until or if the council makes a decision. If the City Council would like recommendations from staff on ways to amend the ordinance while trying to respect the will of the voters, we are happy to so.”
But at least one council member, Segarra, and Nash-King told Cagle through separate emails they were not happy about Kimble’s order.
“I believe in doing what he thought was right,” Segarra said in an email to Cagle and Nash-King on Nov. 15. “The chief jumped the gun ahead of council. I think it’s going to be difficult, now, to try to get council to pull it back, since it looks like police have no problem implementing the will of the people. In elections, the winners are not installed to council until after the votes have been canvassed, not two days after an election. Just my thoughts!”
In a Nov. 12 email, Nash-King said she was surprised to learn of Kimble’s order.
“It also caught me by surprise so I called Mr. Cagle the same night the story broke. I (found) out about the special order memo through a county official who received the memo from a KPD officer. The city should have told the narrative about WHY this decision was made prior to reading it in the newspaper.”
The Herald obtained the emails through a Texas Public Information Act request after neither Cagle nor Kimble answered messages about how the order originated and who authorized it.
“The chief was just saying what the department must do until the council makes a decision,” Cagle said in a Nov. 13 email to Segarra. “Officers were asking the chief what their directions should be because Harker Heights told their officers to defy the ordinance. His memo is simply a placeholder until the council makes a decision.”
A year ago, when organizers were starting the petition to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen, Kimble opposed such an ordinance that would prohibit police from enforcing low-level marijuana offenses.
“We want the community to know that the department does not support to decriminalize marijuana and we will continue to follow the statute, Texas Health and Safety Code 481.121 — possession of marijuana, which is the Texas state law,” he said in a statement last December.
Still, some of the council members appeared surprised by how Proposition A might impact the way Killeen police officers do their jobs, and the opinions of 10 residents who spoke during public comments on Nov. 22.
“We’re already not enforcing at certain levels,” Councilwoman Gonzalez said to Kimble. “Can you tell what the difference is between this ordinance versus an internal policy?”
Kimble responded.
“Words like ‘shall’ and ‘may;’ our officers are going to try their best to abide by that,” he said. “The law under certain misdemeanors ... gives the officer a bit of discretion in their work. Killeen police officers do a very good job now in enforcing Class C violations.”
Proposition A does not involve jurisdictions beyond the Killeen Police Department. Yet, Gonzalez asked Kimble on Nov. 22 to talk more about that.
“Based on the ordinance as written ... that does not prohibit other law enforcement agencies from conducting operations in Killeen,” the chief said.
That includes, for example, Bell County deputies and constables and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.
‘Most powerful tool’
Councilwoman Cobb acknowledged voters’ will but said she opposes Proposition A.
“The vote is the most powerful tool that a citizen ... would ever have,” she said during the same meeting. “It helps us when we’re right. It helps us when we’re wrong. I have to still say, ‘No.’ We’re faced tonight with the law. I took an oath of office and said I would be fair and I would be honest. To do those things, that means that I could not break the law.”
All the council members take an oath to uphold state laws when they are sworn in.
Following the meeting, Alvarez called implementing Proposition A “a multifaceted issue.”
“I think it’s going to take a multifaceted response to get there,” he said. “I think we needed more time to obviously do our due diligence and come up with the best response for the city and, hopefully, between now and Dec. 6, we can do just that. It’s a tough position. I think this is where we’ve got to kind of get in there with our experts, with our city attorney, and kind of find out the best way to navigate this thing.”
Neither Ground Game Texas founder Mike Siegel nor co-founder Julie Oliver responded to questions about what the organization plans next in Killeen and elsewhere and how they view the position of council members who say they can’t uphold the will of voters because they “took an oath.”
‘Pack the house’
However, marijuana decriminalization proponent Louie Minor, the Bell County Precinct 4 commissioner-elect and Ground Game activist, said he plans to attend the meeting on Tuesday in Killeen.
“I cannot answer for Ground Game,” he said. “I do not know anything about their operations outside of Bell County. For (the) Dec. 6. meeting, I plan to pack the house with lengthy citizen input.”
On Nov. 8, Proposition A was approved in Killeen by 69% of the vote, 16,886 to 7,424. That made Proposition A the law until the moratorium was issued two weeks later.
The regular meeting on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Harker Heights
In the neighboring city of Harker Heights, Ground Game is organizing an effort to gather enough signatures for a referendum petition after its City Council voted on Nov. 22 to repeal Proposition A.
According to the Texas Municipal League, a referendum gives “the power of (residents) to require a city council to reconsider an adopted ordinance and, if the council fails to repeal the ordinance, the power to approve or reject it as a city election.”
On Saturday, it hosted an event at Carl Levin Park to that end.
“Once the city receives the signed petition from registered city voters, we will have 10 days to determine that the petition has the proper number of signatures required,” Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said. “Once that is completed and the petition is certified as sufficient, a public hearing shall be conducted at a council meeting. If the council fails to (adopt) the proposed initiative petition, then it will be sent to the voters.”
‘Any other ordinance’
That is the same process for which Killeen and Harker Heights officials were required to use under their charters for initiative petitions.
“If the voters approve the proposed ordinance, then there are two additional steps for the ordinance to be officially adopted,” Bark said. “The first step is for the council to canvass the votes. The second step is the publishing of the entire ordinance in the newspaper. As you are aware, once the ordinance becomes effective, it can be treated as any other ordinance and can be repealed or amended.”
Under the city charter, residents may “approve or reject at the polls” any ordinance adopted by the City Council “or submitted by the council to a vote of the electors, such power being known as the referendum.”
That “power” does not include bond propositions.
“Ordinances submitted to the council by initiative petition and passed by the council without change shall be subject to the referendum in the same manner as other ordinances,” according to the city charter. “Within (20) calendar days after the enactment by the council of any ordinance which is subject to a referendum, a petition signed by qualified electors of the city equal in number to at least (25%) of the number of votes cast at the last preceding regular municipal election may be filed with the city clerk requesting that any such ordinance be either repealed or submitted to a vote of the electors.”
Twenty-five percent of the electorate (1,360 voters) in the May 2021 municipal election is 340. No races were contested in the May 2022 municipal election, and Nov. 8 was a special election for Harker Heights voters.
Bark could not verify those numbers by deadline.
The Heights City Council canvassed election results on Nov. 15, making Proposition A law for a week. On Nov. 8, 5,208 residents (64%) cast their ballots in Heights for Proposition A. At 35.9%, 2,927 voted against it.
(1) comment
The horse is already out of the barn. If police and council members had reservations about question on ballot, they had time to contemplate and discuss before it was voted on. Instead of being an authoritative rule government, they should step back and make rules that reflect what laws have passed not before the fact!
