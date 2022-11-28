With Kent Cagle approaching the end of his third year as Killeen’s city manager, council members are expected to conduct an annual job evaluation by the end of 2022.

“The city manager’s appraisal will occur before the end of year, and these are usually conducted in a closed session,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said in an email. “The agenda item will be posted on our website publicly.”

