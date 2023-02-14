In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members adopted the city’s homelessness and mental-health strategic plan.
“It’s important to note this is just a strategic plan, so it’s an outline for how we would move forward ... with any services,” Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh said. “The point of the Arbor of Hope would be to bring those nonprofits together. It’s more of a united organization to use those resources we already have.”
Creating Arbor of Hope is the central component to San Antonio consultant Robert Marbut’s “Operation: RISE.” That plan calls for Killeen, Temple and Bell County to provide funding to build two campuses — one in each city — for those experiencing homelessness. Called Arbor of Hope, the nonprofit organization would include representation from the county and both cities.
‘Two main purposes’
“Those funds could be distributed to our existing nonprofits,” Singh said. “I wanted to make sure we clarified that. It’s also to operate a shelter. Those would be the two main purposes of that (plan).”
For months, Marbut of Marbut Consulting has conducted street-level and other research across Bell County, including in Killeen and Temple, to provide snapshots of the homeless population in both cities. He made his final presentation to the Killeen City Council on Feb. 7.
“The good news is you’re doing very well compared to Temple and other parts of Central Texas,” Marbut said during that workshop meeting. “We have 15 recommendations divided into four (sections). The first is you have to have very specialized clinical tracks.”
The clinical tracks include visitor growth, early intervention, males and females experiencing homelessness locally, “intensive” mental-health and substance-use disorder treatment, “sober living,” veterans, “disconnected” former military dependents and “long-term supportive care.”
According to a study conducted through an interlocal agreement between Killeen and Temple city councils last year that paid the consultant $100,000, Marbut found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
‘You’ll have a problem’
“We’ve got to turn off the increase,” Marbut said on Feb. 7. “If you don’t stop increasing homelessness here, you’ll have a problem in that in seven to nine years, you can’t afford the solution. It will become so cost-prohibitive to fix that.”
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veterans.
Marbut has said that Centex ARC, Hilltop Recovery Services and Virtue Recovery Center would be incorporated into the total plan to reduce homelessness.
“Using national best practices and the ‘Seven Guiding Principles of Homeless Transformation’ as the key measuring tools, Marbut Consulting evaluated the current state of homeless service operations within Killeen and ... an extensive survey of people experiencing homelessness,” according to Operation: RISE. “Marbut Consulting then conducted a needs assessment and gaps analysis between existing inventory and identified needs, including the types of services (qualitative) and capacity of services (quantitative) needed (in) Killeen and Temple.”
Marbut’s work in both cities began in April. Operation: RISE includes details about how Marbut conducted his research on homelessness in Killeen, Temple and Bell County, the site visits and tours he and and others completed, how funding sources should be identified to support the plan and the same statistical data on homelessness in Killeen he’s presented three times to the City Council.
‘How’s that going to help?’
“What is the reason for implementing the Arbor of Hope versus what we’re doing now?” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. “How’s that going to help expedite the situation or make it better?”
Singh explained that process.
“Right now, we rely on individual relationships to coordinate (services),” she said. “They’re not nearly as efficient or effective as they could be. (Arbor of Hope) would create an overarching government over those nonprofits, making sure they go in the same direction.”
Singh also said that Killeen and Temple city councils could amend their interlocal agreement with Marbut to retain his services beyond adoption of the homelessness and mental-health strategic plan.
“The max amount we approved was $100,000,” she said. “We were under that original amount. What we would intend to do is come forward with a six-month extension so we can make sure we set up the structure of that nonprofit correctly. Ultimately, it’s going to be this community deciding what those policies and what the structure is. What we are proposing to do is amend our interlocal agreement with Temple.”
That would increase the $50,000 allocation apiece between Temple and Killeen to a maximum of $70,000, Singh said.
‘Doesn’t make sense’
“So far, I really haven’t had a whole lot of issues with it,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said. “Sometimes, it’s not very palatable to hear these kinds of things. It’s a very delicate issue. I just heard you mention something about retaining him or extending him, and it doesn’t make sense to me why we would extend a contract with him since Arbor of Hope would have a staff to run.”
Joining the meeting remotely, Wilkerson said that Marbut “has been great up to now.”
“But when we’re already talking about kind of retaining him, that wasn’t one of the deliverables I saw coming,” he said. “I think he delivered on what we hired him to do. At some point, he’s going to have to leave.”
Also on Tuesday, council members approved the consent agenda that included:
Resolution readopting the financial governance policy to include the investment policy.
Resolution authorizing a contract amendment with Freese and Nichols for changes to the original scope of the south water supply project for $312,543.
Resolution authorizing re-awarding a bid for pavement marking services to DIJ Construction for $300,000.
Resolution authorizing the purchase of personal protective equipment for NAFECO for $192,746.75.
Resolution approving inspection, cleaning and repair of personal protective equipment through Lion Total Care for $61,626.
Resolution approving a fire apparatus service agreement with Siddons-Martin Emergency Group for $100,000.
Resolution authorizing the city manager to enter a grant agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for a STEP grant.
Resolution of support for an application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for an affordable-housing development funded through low-income housing tax credits.
Authorize Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone agreements with Bell County and Central Texas College.
And council members adopted an ordinance to rezone about 0.31 acres at 310 N. Fort Hood St. from local retail district to neighborhood business district following a public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.