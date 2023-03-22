Killeen will provide water service to residents south of the city limits if council members ultimately agree to acquire that right from Georgetown.
“The total area is about 14,500 acres,” Jeff Reynolds, Killeen’s executive director of public works, said during a City Council workshop on Tuesday. “Why does the city of Killeen want to acquire the CCN? (It) would provide the city of Killeen control of the future development south of the city, which is very important to us.”
CCN is certificate of convenience of necessity — an instrument used by water-supply and utility corporations to acquire the right to provide retail water service from other providers.
“A retail public utility may not provide, make available or extend retail water or sewer utility service to any area to which retail water or sewer utility service is being lawfully provided by another retail public utility without first obtaining a CCN that includes the area in which the consuming facility is located,” according to the Texas Administrative Code. “A district may not provide services within the certificated service area of a retail public utility or within the boundaries of another district without the retail public utility’s or district’s consent, unless the district has a CCN to provide retail water or sewer utility service to that area.”
In August 2021, Killeen officials contracted Freese and Nichols to evaluate the city’s water infrastructure to “extend (its) service area south into” Georgetown’s CCN.
“Freese and Nichols did brief council on the results of their evaluation,” Reynolds said. “We’ve made some revisions to the initial briefing that you got. Revisions have been made to the population projections and proposed improvements as well as adding the revenue projections.”
In the service area, with an estimated population of 37,314, recommended projects include the installation of two 24-inch transmission lines and 16 12-inch water lines. The cost estimate for those is almost $69.2 million.
Revenue projections based on 13,668 connections and 7,500 gallons of average monthly consumption show $15.9 million in one-time water-impact fees; more than $3.3 million in monthly base rate; and over $4,573,586 in monthly volumetric water rate.
“This will kind of pay for itself over time, if we went in this direction,” Reynolds said. “Due to the area being outside of the city limits, water rates are 1.5 times (higher). So there is an additional cost to service this area.”
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said Killeen’s growth projections necessitate the move.
“As the city continues to grow ... we want to have control of that entire area,” she said.
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson agreed.
“I think this is what we need to do,” he said.
In 2021, the city’s population was 156,261 — a nearly 16% increase over the previous decade. Killeen officials have estimated the population could reach 180,000 by 2030.
“If you remember some time ago, we had an item come before you about the area south of town where we have a CCN — a certificate of convenience and necessity — or where we don’t,” City Manager Kent Cagle said during a council meeting on Feb. 21. “And Kempner Water Supply was going to take part of that, and you authorized us to oppose that. And Kempner Water Supply withdrew their application. Do we serve that (area) because we opposed Kempner coming in? It’s time to step up.”
According to Killeen officials, new developments inside the CNN “would be required to request water service from (Killeen), giving (the city) first right of refusal for water-service requests
within the CCN.” Killeen “could then condition an approval with the requirement for the developer to construct the infrastructure required to connect to (the city’s) system or give consent for another entity to provide water service.”
The Herald reported in November 2020 that Kempner Water Supply Corporation planned to acquire water-selling rights for 7,617 acres near Salado from Georgetown. About a year earlier, Georgetown acquired water rights previously owned by the now-dissolved Chisolm Trail Special Utility District that included parts of southern Bell County, northern Williamson County and part of Burnet County.
Killeen residents receive their drinking water from Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes.
