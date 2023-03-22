Stillhouse Hollow Lake

Killeen will provide water service to residents south of the city limits if council members ultimately agree to acquire that right from Georgetown. Killeen residents receive their drinking water from Stillhouse Hollow (shown here) and Belton lakes.

 File | Herald

Killeen will provide water service to residents south of the city limits if council members ultimately agree to acquire that right from Georgetown.

“The total area is about 14,500 acres,” Jeff Reynolds, Killeen’s executive director of public works, said during a City Council workshop on Tuesday. “Why does the city of Killeen want to acquire the CCN? (It) would provide the city of Killeen control of the future development south of the city, which is very important to us.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.