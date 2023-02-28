Following a nearly hour-long debate on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members delayed hiring an architect to conceptually design a new city hall and municipal court complex.
“I don’t think it’s the right time,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “Seeing the debate (on Monday night) and seeing all that stuff, I know that when November comes around ... this is not going to pass. I’d rather see $100,000 saved for something else. I’m voting, ‘No,’ for this item.”
The proposed $108,295 professional services agreement with Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects of Austin would return the results of a needs assessment to council members as well as the conceptual layout of a new city hall — just one part of a bond election officials may call for November.
On Monday night, candidates for three City Council seats, including the incumbents, offered their opinions on whether a new city hall should be built, during a forum hosted by the Herald.
“That’s a tough one,” District 3 challenger Patsy Bracey said. “I don’t think they should put this on the backs of the citizens. You’re going to have to pay for this. I don’t think we need a new city hall.”
‘Hold off’
District 3 incumbent Nina Cobb said that “we always need something new.”
“We have to see what we need,” she said. “We’ve got so much that we have to take care of. If we can hold off for a little while ... we’ll get our wants. My answer to you tonight is ... I don’t believe that we should build a new city hall at this time.”
In District 1, incumbent Jessica Gonzalez said that building a new city hall is more about “centralizing services.”
“I think (that) creates an opportunity for people to be able to have easy access to their governmental services,” she said. “How are we going to do it? We don’t know yet. We’re doing our due diligence to investigate that.”
Gonzalez’s challenger, Gabriel Montalvo, said during the forum that “we have to let the citizens decide.”
“I believe that, ultimately ... we have to be wise stewards of people’s money,” he said. “We have to be as efficient as possible. I support a new city hall. We have to let the citizens decide.”
‘Bringing it to the citizens’
And in District 2, incumbent Riakos Adams said that a new city hall must eventually be built.
“We don’t need it today,” he said. “We don’t need it next week, next year or even in the next five years. But with that bond, as well as all the other projects ... it needs to focus on what Killeen will look like 10 to 20 years down the line. The current City Hall, I would rather not spend too much more money on maintaining it. I strongly support bringing it to the citizens.”
His challenger, Joseph Solomon, said construction of a new city hall must be consistent with the 2022 comprehensive plan.
“I think if we need it, that would be up to the citizens,” he said.
On Tuesday, Adams was successful in a motion to table hiring the architect to design the new city hall and municipal court complex.
“I agree we definitely need an architect before we do this,” he said. “I like what council member (Michael Boyd) was saying about doing some additional due diligence. I’m going to move to table approval of this until we discuss it at our April 4 workshop.”
Representing District 4, Boyd is running unopposed for his second term. He was invited to Monday’s forum but did not attend.
“I did not speak on this last week at all,” Boyd said. “I do think perception (is) that citizens are not interested — asking for funding for architectural design before it’s ultimately approved. To achieve the unwavering support of our citizens in November, I think ... we should consider tabling this item.”
Hiring architects to design buildings is a prerequisite in the bond-preparation process — a usually months-long undertaking that includes land and property acquisition when it’s necessary, financial forecasts, considering the tax implications and working with bond attorneys.
‘Further due diligence’
But Boyd asked for — and received — approval from the council to charge staff members with conducting a “preliminary assessment of needs.”
“I do believe that is the most appropriate approach,” he said. “Citizens would benefit from the services at this location and how it would be consolidated. We need to take a step back and do further due diligence.”
In January, City Manager Kent Cagle offered the same presentation he did in November 2022 that provided a cost analysis and options for issuing debt based on those estimates in the lead-up to the possible bond election. It could take as much as $232 million in bond debt, including $66 million for a new city hall and municipal court complex, over the next nine years to improve public buildings and quality-of-life issues, Cagle told the City Council on Nov. 15.
He also said that because Killeen is “a growing city,” the need for public facilities and the infrastructure that supports them often exceeds the revenue available to fund them.
“This council and previous councils have made a commitment to the revitalization of downtown,” Councilman Ramon Alvarez said on Tuesday. “This, I believe, is necessary in order to make an informed decision on costs. This conversation came up during a meeting on a potential general obligation bond workshop ... and downtown was among the top priorities. There is no architect on staff here at the city of Killeen. It requires an architect to get involved to give us what these costs will actually look like.”
‘We need a timeline’
Before council members voted 6-1 to table voting on the professional services agreement with Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects, with Alvarez opposing, Cagle warned that officials have little time to debate the issue.
“This is at least a six-month process, so tabling it for sometime in April, you might as well vote, ‘No,’” he said. “We need a timeline as well, because there has to be some demolition of buildings. It’s a pretty involved process to try to get a realistic number. That’s (what) this is about.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said council members are putting “the cart before the horse” by hiring an architect to design a new city hall and municipal court complex.
“We’re still in the development phase as far as what we want to see (on) projects ... if we decide to go for a bond,” he said. “We’re way, way out in front. I know it’s helpful to have that information out in front, but $108,000 is a lot to ask for right now. I think we can do some of the legwork ourselves.”
The debate then turned into a repeat of assertions from the Feb. 21 workshop, when Cagle and council members discussed why it is necessary — or not — to pay for a conceptual design of a new city hall and municipal court complex in less than six months.
“You’re probably going to have to call the election in August,” Cagle said.
But Boyd insisted that staff members direct department heads to submit to Cagle their own needs assessments by April 4 and, later in the meeting, to conduct “field workshops” to visit recently constructed municipal buildings in the region.
‘Not about emotion’
“We’re spending $108,000 to get an engineer or architect in here to tell us what it could cost,” Alvarez said. “We’ve done that in the past. We have a commitment to downtown and north Killeen. It’s not about emotion. If you have a part of your city that’s not producing property tax revenue or sales tax because it’s in decline, that means the rest of the city has to pick up the slack. I think this can has been kicked so far down the road.”
For the second straight meeting, Cagle admonished the council on what the professional services agreement with the architect accomplishes and the timeline for officials to complete their work before voting on whether to call a bond election.
“One more time. These were not construction design plans,” he said. “That’s going to cost seven figures. I’m sorry. This is not the cart before the horse. If you take something to the voters before you know what you’re doing, that’s the cart before the horse. We have no one here to do this.”
‘Paper and some crayons’
He also said that not hiring an architect for the conceptual design is akin to giving staff members “a piece of paper and some crayons.”
“The architect works with each of those departments on space needs,” he said. “You want to do it right the first time. If you just want a list of departments, I can do that. Getting from there to a cost estimate is another thing entirely. It’s also the site work as well and the demolition work. The last thing you want to do is take a number to the voters that’s $66 million, and then it’s (ultimately) $95 million.”
On Feb. 21, Cagle told council members that the architect would “interview all the department heads, all the staff that are proposed to go into the new city hall and come up” with recommendations on what the property should include and where it should be built.
“But you’ve got to do some due diligence up front so the voters have some idea of what they’re talking about,” Cagle said during that meeting. “Once again, these are not final construction plans — not even close. That’s a completely different order of magnitude. This is preliminary space planning, needs assessment and just some concepts for what the facility will look like. Otherwise, what you’re taking to the voters in November is just an idea.”
Mayor Debbie Nash-King agreed with Cagle regarding staff members being asked to complete the work of an architect.
“Whatever the staff brings back, Mr. Cagle has made it clear you might as well give them a piece of paper and crayons,” she said.
In 2021, the city’s population was 156,261 — a nearly 16% increase over the previous decade. Killeen officials have estimated the population could reach 180,000 by 2030.
