Kent Cagle

City Manager Kent Cagle on Tuesday answers council members' questions about hiring an architect to complete a conceptual design of a new city hall and municipal court complex.

Following a nearly hour-long debate on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members delayed hiring an architect to conceptually design a new city hall and municipal court complex.

“I don’t think it’s the right time,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “Seeing the debate (on Monday night) and seeing all that stuff, I know that when November comes around ... this is not going to pass. I’d rather see $100,000 saved for something else. I’m voting, ‘No,’ for this item.”

