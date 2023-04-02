For months, Killeen City Council members have debated the merits of calling a bond election and issuing other debt to pay for multiple construction projects, including a new city hall estimated to cost $66 million, possibly more.
But those conversations came to a halt on Feb. 28, when council members in a 6-1 vote tabled hiring Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects of Austin to complete a needs assessment and conceptual layout of a city hall and municipal court complex. On Tuesday, the council is scheduled to revisit the agreement.
‘Six-month process’
The proposed agreement is just one part of a bond election officials may call for November. But City Manager Kent Cagle has repeatedly warned that officials have little time to prepare for the election, including on Feb. 28 when he said “this is at least a six-month process, so tabling it for sometime in April, you might as well vote, ‘No.’ We need a timeline as well, because there has to be some demolition of buildings. It’s a pretty involved process to try to get a realistic number. That’s (what) this is about.”
But council members were not convinced, saying their constituents didn’t know enough about the process and that they “don’t have the appetite” for raising property taxes to build a $66 million city hall and municipal court complex.
“I do think perception (is) that citizens are not interested — asking for funding for architectural design before it’s ultimately approved,” Councilman Michael Boyd said during the same meeting. “To achieve the unwavering support of our citizens in November, I think ... we should consider tabling this item.”
Hiring architects to design buildings is a prerequisite in the bond-preparation process — a usually months-long undertaking that includes land and property acquisition when it’s necessary, financial forecasts, considering the tax implications and working with bond attorneys.
But Boyd asked for — and received — approval from the council to charge staff members with conducting a “preliminary assessment of needs.”
“I do believe that is the most appropriate approach,” he said. “Citizens would benefit from the services at this location and how it would be consolidated. We need to take a step back and do further due diligence.”
Cagle disagreed, admonishing the council for the second straight week on what the professional services agreement with the architect accomplishes and the timeline for officials to complete their work before voting on whether to call a bond election.
“One more time: These were not construction design plans,” he said. “That’s going to cost seven figures. I’m sorry. This is not the cart before the horse. If you take something to the voters before you know what you’re doing, that’s the cart before the horse. We have no one here to do this.”
He also said that not hiring an architect for the conceptual design is akin to giving staff members “a piece of paper and some crayons.”
‘Right the first time’
“The architect works with each of those departments on space needs,” Cagle said. “You want to do it right the first time. If you just want a list of departments, I can do that. Getting from there to a cost estimate is another thing entirely. It’s also the site work as well and the demolition work. The last thing you want to do is take a number to the voters that’s $66 million, and then it’s (ultimately) $95 million.”
As they had previously, Cagle and council members discussed why it is necessary — or not — to pay for a conceptual design of a new city hall and municipal court complex in less than six months.
“You’re probably going to have to call the election in August,” Cagle said.
But Boyd insisted that staff members direct department heads to submit to Cagle their own needs assessments by April 4 and, later in the meeting, to conduct “field workshops” to visit recently constructed municipal buildings in the region.
‘Too far ahead’
The council, for months, has not been 100% on board with the project, with council members expressing a variety of views on the issue.
“We’re spending $108,000 to get an engineer or architect in here to tell us what it could cost,” Councilman Ramon Alvarez said. “We’ve done that in the past. We have a commitment to downtown and north Killeen. It’s not about emotion. If you have a part of your city that’s not producing property tax revenue or sales tax because it’s in decline, that means the rest of the city has to pick up the slack. I think this can has been kicked so far down the road.”
Councilman Jose Segarra has expressed his doubts for a new city hall and the proposed bond.
“I don’t think it’s the right time,” he said on Feb. 28.
“Seeing the debate (on Feb. 27) and seeing all that stuff, I know that when November comes around ... this is not going to pass. I’d rather see $100,000 saved for something else. I’m voting, ‘No,’ for this item.”
Last week, during a special meeting Thursday to discuss options for issuing debt, Segarra said again that he believes the timing isn’t right.
“I think we’re looking way too far ahead,” he said. “If we just put this on the ballot right now, I can pretty much bet it will fail. A lot of citizens are not here all the time. They do not know (the reason) we’re doing this.”
‘WE’RE ON TRACK’
But Boyd and Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, both of whom argued last month against immediately hiring the architect for the conceptual design of a new city hall, appeared to have changed their positions on the bond election on Thursday, with the latter saying that continuing to maintain the current City Hall, built as a school in 1923, is “not a viable option for me.”
“At some point, surgery has to be performed instead of (using) a Band-Aid,” Wilkerson said. “What could we have done better without that money? I think we’re on track. I’m in favor of a lot of the projects that I see here.”
Alvarez agreed.
“It’s no secret that I get excited when we talk about downtown and the potential surrounding this new City Hall project,” he said. “I’ve lived in Killeen my whole life and as y’all know, this was originally a school. City Hall doesn’t have a home here in downtown or Killeen. You go to Temple, you go to Belton (and) you look at their city halls and their downtown centers, and they’re impressive.”
Boyd shared a similar opinion, saying that many of his constituents have told him they support a bond election.
“It seems like we’re all in alignment — the council, staff (and) the citizens. Folks have communicated the desire for that. We need to look for the future. We don’t need to continue patching up this building and piece-mealing this. I’m ready to get out here and really sell this and qualify it.”
Wilkerson, though, on Feb. 28 said that council members are putting “the cart before the horse” by hiring an architect to design a new city hall and municipal court complex.
“We’re still in the development phase as far as what we want to see (on) projects ... if we decide to go for a bond,” he said. “We’re way, way out in front. I know it’s helpful to have that information out in front, but $108,000 is a lot to ask for right now. I think we can do some of the legwork ourselves.”
‘Number of unknowns’
It could take as much as $232 million in bond debt over the next nine years to improve public buildings and quality-of-life issues, Cagle has said. He’s also said that because Killeen is “a growing city,” the need for public facilities and the infrastructure that supports them often exceeds the revenue available to fund them.
“There are a number of unknowns we don’t have our arms around yet,” Cagle said on Thursday. “But we think we’re pretty close. There’s a lot of options that you have, and none of them have to be done tonight, obviously.”
In 2021, the city’s population was 156,261 — a nearly 16% increase over the previous decade. Killeen officials have estimated the population could reach 180,000 by 2030. Other Texas cities comparable in population are Pasadena (148,626), Denton (148,146) and Mesquite (147,691).
The City Council has three options for funding renovations at or construction of Killeen public buildings, including City Hall and the two police stations, and other projects — certificates of obligation, general obligation bonds and tax increment reinvestment zone revenue.
“My recommendation is that if the law doesn’t require you to do GO bonds — which have to be put out for a vote — that you don’t do it,” Cagle said in November. “You do it with COs. You don’t have to put debt for a fire station out to a vote. The things that we have on this list are things that require a vote of the public.”
Bonds And Certificates
General obligation bonds aren’t secured by municipal assets, whereas revenue bonds are backed by income generated from specific sources or projects, according to the Texas comptroller’s website.
Projects the city may complete with certificates of obligation include construction of a new City Hall at a cost of $66 million. The existing Killeen City Hall is on the National Register of Historic Places. Renovated for that purpose in 1993, the original Killeen High School was built in 1923 on a city block bound by Avenue E to the south, Root Avenue to the west, North College Street to the east and Avenue D to the north.
Other projects that may be funded with general obligation bonds include an animal quarantine facility, a southwest branch library, recreation and teen center, new park development and new roads.
Through certificates of obligation, Cagle has recommended funding projects that include building two fire stations, fleet services facility, fire station expansions, City Hall structural improvements and heating and air conditioning maintenance, renovating the North Killeen police precinct, grounds maintenance facility, expanding the police headquarters parking lot on Community Boulevard in south Killeen, building an evidence storage facility and a “terminal-type” building at Skylark Field.
The certificates of obligation bonds are estimated to be $128 million.
“We could issue CO bonds for eligible projects and call a bond election for general obligation bonds,” Cagle said on Thursday.
General obligation bonds, at $105 million, could be used for building a new city hall and municipal court complex, southwest branch library and recreation center.
Tax increment reinvestment zones are “special zones created by City Council to attract new investment in an area. These zones help finance costs of redevelopment and promote growth in areas that would otherwise not attract sufficient market development in a timely manner.”
“We did a little bit of backing into (the new city hall),” Cagle said. “The estimated square feet is 71,523. There would be a demolition cost and you have the design cost.”
That is $66.3 million.
“If we do move forward with the city hall ... what would happen to this facility?” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said.
Cagle said that has not been determined.
“I don’t know that it’s a good idea to use it as another city facility,” he said. “I’ve heard people say this should be a museum. That sounds great, but you have operating costs for that. You’re talking about spending about $2.5 million on this building to stabilize (HVAC), and we can’t even use a portion of the third floor because it’s unstable.”
Council members — and some of the seven residents who spoke on Thursday — offered ideas on how to use the existing city hall if a new one is built, including as a museum or storage space. Others asked if the building could be demolished.
‘Their heritage’
“I understand where people are coming from when they see something that’s been a part of their heritage,” Wilkerson said. “They want to hold onto it forever. One of the things you have to be careful (about) is throwing good money after bad. An established use could possibly be for storage. We’re actually using the old police building right now doing the same thing.”
Nash-King agreed.
“This building has so much history,” she said. “But we have time to think about it.”
According to its website, National Register regulations do not regulate the actions or private owners — as long as no federal money or permitting is involved.
“Owners do not need permission from the federal government to make alterations to listed properties and can treat or dispose of the property however they choose. The National Register regulations also do not prevent demolition or destruction of listed properties. However, inappropriate work done on a listed building can result in a loss of historic integrity and its removal from the National Register.”
Where they stand
The city hall debate has also become an election issue for the six people running in the May 6 City Council election.
District 1 City Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez during a candidate forum hosted by the Herald on Feb. 27 said she supports the construction of a new city hall.
“I think (that) creates an opportunity for people to be able to have easy access to their governmental services,” she said. “How are we going to do it? We don’t know yet. We’re doing our due diligence to investigate that.”
Her challenger, Gabriel Montalvo, said during the same event that “We have to let the citizens decide. I believe that, ultimately ... we have to be wise stewards of people’s money. We have to be as efficient as possible. I support a new city hall. We have to let the citizens decide.”
In District 3, candidate Patsy Bracey said the issue is “a tough one.”
“I don’t think they should put this on the backs of the citizens. You’re going to have to pay for this. I don’t think we need a new city hall.”
Incumbent Nina Cobb agreed.
“We have to see what we need,” she said. “We’ve got so much that we have to take care of. If we can hold off for a little while ... we’ll get our wants. My answer to you tonight is ... I don’t believe that we should build a new city hall at this time.”
Neither Cobb nor Gonzalez attended the special meeting on Thursday.
And in District 2, incumbent Riakos Adams said that a new city hall must eventually be built.
“We don’t need it today,” he said. “We don’t need it next week, next year or even in the next five years. But with that bond, as well as all the other projects ... it needs to focus on what Killeen will look like 10 to 20 years down the line. The current City Hall, I would rather not spend too much more money on maintaining it. I strongly support bringing it to the citizens.”
His challenger, Joseph Solomon, said construction of a new city hall must be consistent with the 2022 comprehensive plan.
“I think if we need it, that would be up to the citizens,” he said.
In January, Cagle said the discussion about bond projects began with some of the projects the city could pay for through bond debt.
“We proposed a (certificates of obligation) issue to deal with a number of maintenance issues here at City Hall,” he said. “The question became, ‘Should we continue to spend money on this building that’s almost 100 years old or build downtown?”
In a survey the city hosted on its website to gauge residents’ interest in issuing debt to pay for construction projects, 117 participated.
“No. 1 was the southwest branch library, and (recreation) center-teen center, new park development and City Hall all received quite a bit of positive response,” Cagle said. “(It’s) not a huge number of responses, but this is what we received from our website.”
Of the 17 projects being considered, the southwest branch library received 71 responses as residents’ top choice. That is followed by the recreation center (46), new park development (38) and City Hall (34).
‘Soften the impact’
“It’s not possible for us to do (all projects) at the same time,” Cagle said. “You generally don’t do it all at once. You’d do it over a period of years, and that helps soften the impact on the tax rate.”
If the City Council ultimately agrees to issue debt to pay for some of the projects, that could happen four times over the next nine years — $69 million in 2023, $75 million in 2025, $52 million in 2028 and $35 million in 2031, Cagle has said.
The city’s total property tax rate for fiscal year 2023 is 62 cents per $100 valuation. Cagle said that is expected to increase to 74 cents by 2029 if all of the debt is issued.
On a $200,000 home, the annual Killeen property-tax bill under the 74-cent rate would be $1,480 for homeowners without exemptions.
That compares to $1,240 in city taxes on a $200,000 home at the existing tax rate. The increase would be $240. That example does not include property taxes from other governing bodies that levy taxes, such as Killeen ISD.
As of Oct. 1, the city’s outstanding bond debt was $212.3 million. Outstanding interest was $46.5 million.
Killeen’s 2023 budget is $265 million, with property taxes accounting for much of the city’s revenue. In fiscal year 2022, the total levy on certified values was almost $54 million, with a tax rate of $0.7004.
This fiscal year, the preliminary assessed value is $12.1 billion. The legal limit for debt service is $302.7 million. For the same fiscal year, tax-supported debt service is $13.7 million.
Budget documents show that the maturity date for certificates of obligation is August 2025. For a limited tax note, it’s February 2027, followed by the maturity of general obligation bonds in August 2039 and revenue bonds in August 2040.
But by 2026, a penny on the tax rate could equal $1 million in revenue, Cagle said.
On Thursday, he told council members that some of the $8.75 million in excess fund balance could be used on other projects.
“As we start preparing the capital projects budget, the first thing we do is look at available cash on hand,” he said. “In the general fund, there’s $8.75 million in excess fund balance available. This is the first time council has had a chance to look at this.”
That money could be spent on a homeless shelter, professional services agreement to comply with ADA requirements, buying Ford Police Interceptors, the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, animal services facility and a new park design for District 4.
“This is all cash,” Cagle said. “This is not borrowing any money. Then, we’ve talked about purchasing an animal services facility in addition with the money we’re receiving from Fort Hood. Then ... we allocated some of the cash to start some projects in anticipation of a CO issue later this year.”
The council meeting on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
