Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Council members continue to debate whether to call a bond election for the construction of a new city hall and municipal court complex and other projects.

 File | Herald

For months, Killeen City Council members have debated the merits of calling a bond election and issuing other debt to pay for multiple construction projects, including a new city hall estimated to cost $66 million, possibly more.

But those conversations came to a halt on Feb. 28, when council members in a 6-1 vote tabled hiring Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects of Austin to complete a needs assessment and conceptual layout of a city hall and municipal court complex. On Tuesday, the council is scheduled to revisit the agreement.

