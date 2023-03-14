Killeen City Council

Killeen City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approve rezoning more than 200 acres for construction of proposed mixed-use development Anthem Park.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members approved rezoning more than 200 of acres where a proposed mixed-use development will be built.

“I think this is a great opportunity for the city of Killeen,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said. “I don’t see too many projects come before us that is an opportunity to grow our city the way we’ve been wanting to do it for decades now.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.