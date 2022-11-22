In a 6-1 decision Tuesday night, Killeen City Council members placed a moratorium on Proposition A until they can meet again on Dec. 6 to consider the implications of the new law.
With Councilman Michael Boyd absent, the vote came after about a 90-minute discussion that included Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, City Attorney Holli Clements and City Manager Kent Cagle.
But Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, opposing the moratorium, initially asked the others — Jessica Gonzalez, Jose Segarra, who joined the meeting remotely, Ramon Alvarez, Nina Cobb and Riakos Adams — to wait three three months before voting to repeal or amend the ordinance that ends enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses by Killeen police officers inside the city limits.
“I don’t think that this is something we’re going to be able to determine tonight,” he said. “I would be leery of repealing it because we can’t bring it back up for six months. I would like to hear what our subject-matter experts have to say about this on how it affects our police department.”
Before Kimble explained how Proposition A will impact officers, Clements told council members that the ordinance contradicts state law and may be repealed, amended or allowed to become effective after they canvassed the Nov. 8 election results on Tuesday night.
And that’s what happened — until Alvarez offered an amendment to a motion by Wilkerson for the council to wait three months before deciding whether — and how — Proposition A would be implemented.
“As far as (District Attorney Henry) Garza and all the opinions we have out there, they’re not judges,” Wilkerson said. “They’re just an opinion. My job is the people. So with that, I would like to take into consideration on what the experts have to say about this. I don’t think we’re going to come to any agreement tonight.”
Those experts in the room, Wilkerson said, are Clements and Kimble.
Proposition A “is an ordinance of the city of Killeen,” Clements said. “I do have an opinion that disciplining an officer while complying with state law would be problematic and subject the city to legal action.”
The ordinance includes a penalty clause for Killeen officers who do not obey the ordinance.
“I do believe the initiative ordinance would likely be found in violation” of Section 370.003 of the Texas Government Code. “There are a number of other federal and state laws implicated. This is perhaps the most direct. There could be legal challenges ... and they could come from all sides.”
Clements also mentioned “practical” concerns related to officers’ application of the ordinance. Kimble tried to address those.
“The U.S. Constitution ... granted law enforcement officers the ability to search and seize illegal substances based on probable cause — probable cause being the odor of burnt marijuana. To take that away from us and try to comply with the ordinance would be very difficult, at best.”
Meanwhile, Kimble acknowledged that Cagle advised him that he could issue “special order 22-07,” instructing officers to uphold the will of voters through Proposition A.
“We discussed this,” Cagle said. “To clarify one more time, the council did not pass an ordinance tonight. The voters passed it. Now, this problem has been laid in your laps and our lap, in the chief’s lap and in the officers’ laps. The main thing I wanted to get across, you didn’t pass any ordinance tonight. It was passed by the voters.”
On Tuesday, before the council placed a moratorium on Proposition A, Kimble’s order remained in effect despite a request by Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza to rescind it.
“I do not envy the position you all are in,” Bell County Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson said during public comments. “I want you to understand that’s your job. Many good points have been made about the legalities. There are different perspectives on every issue. Either way you go, there are already people talking about recall elections (and) filing lawsuits. Please don’t let fear make your decision tonight on any kind of recall stance.”
But resident Michael Fornino said the initiative ordinance “should have never gotten this far.”
“There’s a way and a legal process to change the law,” he said. “This is not it. This is a distorted view of the law. It’s a distorted application of the law.”
Resident Jack Ralston agreed.
“This is a country of laws,” he said. “We are not hamstringing our police by telling them you can’t enforce this law.”
On Nov. 8, Proposition A was approved in Killeen by nearly 70% of the vote, 16,886-7,424.
