Rehab Warriors provides workforce training for military veterans selected to "start, grow, and/or scale locally rehabbing, building (and) developing affordable and workforce housing." The organization wants to partner with the city of Killeen to expand the program for veterans in Central Texas.

If Killeen City Council members approve a letter of intent with Rehab Warriors on Tuesday, the workforce development program for veterans would become the first of its kind in Central Texas.

“The Rehab Warriors Program provides training and support to selected veterans that will perform housing rehabilitation, reconstruction and redevelopment efforts in the city of Killeen,” according to a staff report. “For a fee of $300,000, Rehab Warriors will provide (10) certified Rehab Warriors, a program manager, post-certification support operations, CDC technical assistance and support, CDFI financial opportunity, city integration with workforce development, and Rebuild the Fort advisory support.”

