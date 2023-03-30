Central to the conversation on Thursday night among Killeen City Council members about possibly issuing bond debt to pay for multiple projects was the construction of a new city hall.
“There are a number of unknowns we don’t have our arms around yet,” City Manager Kent Cagle said. “But we think we’re pretty close. There’s a lot of options that you have, and none of them have to be done tonight, obviously.”
It could take as much as $232 million in bond debt over the next nine years to improve public buildings and quality-of-life issues, Cagle has told the City Council multiple times over the last several months. He’s also said that because Killeen is “a growing city,” the need for public facilities and the infrastructure that supports them often exceeds the revenue available to fund them.
In 2021, the city’s population was 156,261 — a nearly 16% increase over the previous decade. Killeen officials have estimated the population could reach 180,000 by 2030. Other Texas cities comparable in population are Pasadena (148,626), Denton (148,146) and Mesquite (147,691).
The City Council has three options for funding renovations at or construction of Killeen public buildings, including City Hall and the two police stations, and other projects — certificates of obligation, general obligation bonds and tax increment reinvestment zone revenue.
“My recommendation is that if the law doesn’t require you to do GO bonds — which have to be put out for a vote — that you don’t do it,” Cagle said in November. “You do it with COs. You don’t have to put debt for a fire station out to a vote. The things that we have on this list are things that require a vote of the public.”
General obligation bonds aren’t secured by municipal assets, whereas revenue bonds are backed by income generated from specific sources or projects, according to the Texas comptroller’s website.
Projects the city may complete with certificates of obligation include construction of a new City Hall at a cost of $66 million. The existing Killeen City Hall is on the National Register of Historic Places. Renovated for that purpose in 1993, the original Killeen High School was built in 1923 on a city block bound by Avenue E to the south, Root Avenue to the west, North College Street to the east and Avenue D to the north.
Other projects that may be funded with general obligation bonds include an animal quarantine facility, a southwest branch library, recreation and teen center, new park development and new roads.
Through certificates of obligation, Cagle has recommended funding projects that include building two fire stations, fleet services facility, fire station expansions, City Hall structural improvements and heating and air conditioning maintenance, renovating the North Killeen police precinct, grounds maintenance facility, expanding the police headquarters parking lot on Community Boulevard in south Killeen, building an evidence storage facility and a “terminal-type” building at Skylark Field.
The certificates of obligation bonds are estimated to be $128 million.
“We could issue CO bonds for eligible projects and call a bond election for general obligation bonds,” Cagle said.
General obligation bonds, at $105 million, could be used for building a new city hall and municipal court complex, southwest branch library and recreation center.
“We did a little bit of backing into (the new city hall),” Cagle said. “The estimated square feet is 71,523. There would be a demolition cost and you have the design cost.”
That is $66.3 million.
“If we do move forward with the city hall ... what would happen to this facility?” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said.
Cagle said that has not been determined.
“I don’t know that it’s a good idea to use it as another city facility,” he said. “I’ve heard people say this should be a museum. That sounds great, but you have operating costs for that. You’re talking about spending about $2.5 million on this building to stabilize (HVAC), and we can’t even use a portion of the third floor because it’s unstable.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said that continuing to maintain City Hall is “not a viable option for me.”
“At some point, surgery has to be performed instead of (using) a Band-Aid. What could we have done better without that money? I think we’re on track. I’m in favor of a lot of the projects that I see here.”
Councilman Ramon Alvarez agreed.
“It’s no secret that I get excited when we talk about downtown and the potential surrounding this new City Hall project,” he said. “I’ve lived in Killeen my whole life and as y’all know, this was originally a school. City Hall doesn’t have a home here in downtown or Killeen. You go to Temple, you go to Belton (and) you look at their city halls and their downtown centers, and they’re impressive.”
Councilman Michael Boyd shared a similar opinion, saying that many of his constituents have told him they support a bond election.
“It seems like we’re all in alignment — the council, staff (and) the citizens. Folks have communicated the desire for that. we need to look for the future. We don’t need to continue patching up this building and piece-mealing this. I’m ready to get out here and really sell this and qualify it.”
Before council members voted 5-0 to approve a motion of direction to create a bond committee, Councilman Jose Segarra shared his concerns about calling the bond election for November.
“I think we’re looking way too far ahead,” he said. “If we just put this on the ballot right now, I can pretty much bet it will fail. A lot of citizens are not here all the time and do now know (the reason) we’re doing this.”
Cagle has said that council members must vote on whether to call the bond election in August.
“It’s not possible for us to do (all projects) at the same time,” he said on Thursday. “You generally don’t do it all at once. You’d do it over a period of years, and that helps soften the impact on the tax rate.”
Council members — and some of the seven residents who spoke on Thursday — offered ideas on how to use the existing city hall if a new one is built, including as a museum or storage space.
“I understand where people are coming from when they see something that’s been a part of their heritage,” Wilkerson said. “They want to hold onto it forever. One of the things you have to be careful (about) is throwing good money after bad. An established use could possibly be for storage. We’re actually using the old police building right now doing the same thing.”
Nash-King agreed.
“This building has so much history,” she said. “But we have time to think about it.”
Gabriel Montalvo, challenging incumbent Jessica Gonzalez for the District 1 seat, said “that it’s time to move forward.”
“My heart and passion is the north side of Killeen,” he said. “We can’t forget about it. We can’t forget the people that need it the most. The north side of Killeen is where most of the needy people are. The time is always right to do what is right.”
Gonzalez and Councilwoman Nina Cobb did not attend the meeting Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.