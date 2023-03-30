Killeen City Council

Killeen City Council members on Thursday discuss possibly calling a bond election to pay for several construction projects, including a new city hall and municipal court complex.

 Paul Bryant | Herald

Central to the conversation on Thursday night among Killeen City Council members about possibly issuing bond debt to pay for multiple projects was the construction of a new city hall.

“There are a number of unknowns we don’t have our arms around yet,” City Manager Kent Cagle said. “But we think we’re pretty close. There’s a lot of options that you have, and none of them have to be done tonight, obviously.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.