Almost a year after city officials began hosting stakeholder meetings about a proposed parkland dedication and development ordinance, Killeen City Council members will decide whether to finally adopt it.
“The city’s Parks & Open Space Master Plan was adopted on (Feb. 8, 2022),” according to a staff report. “The plan calls for finalization and adoption of a parkland dedication and development ordinance within 2022.”
The ordinance is expected to be discussed during a City Council workshop meeting on Tuesday, with a public hearing set for Jan. 10.
After the ordinance was reviewed by the Planning and Zoning commission in August, City Council members did the same about a month later. And Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council members hosted a joint meeting to discuss the ordinance again.
“Staff recommends approval of the ordinance as presented,” the staff report shows. “Approval of the proposed ordinance will provide for land and funding for new parks in Killeen.”
The city hosted stakeholder meetings on Jan. 15, July 8 and July 22 on the ordinance that would “ensure that adequate parkland and related improvements are available to satisfy the increased need created by residential development.”
The ordinance has three “primary components.” They are:
Land-dedication requirement, based on the number of single-family and/or multi-family dwelling units, and calculated at a rate of five acres per 1,000 residents.
Fee in lieu of dedication, calculated at $750 per single-family or two-family dwelling units and $650 per multi-family dwelling unit.
Development fees, calculated at $450 per single-family or two-family dwelling units and $250 per multi-family unit.
Killeen has 26 parks — 10 in District 1, six in District 2, seven in District 3 and three in District 4.
Community, neighborhood and special-use parks account for just over 254 acres of parkland in Killeen, according to data provided by the city. By 2030, officials have set a “target” number of park acres at 862.1.
Tuesday’s council workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
