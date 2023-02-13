Robert Marbut

San Antonio consultant Robert Marbut talks to the Killeen City Council on Feb. 7 about his homelessness and mental-health strategic plan.

 Ricky Green | Herald

Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are expected to adopt a homelessness and mental-health strategic plan based on the recommendations of a San Antonio consultant.

For months, Robert Marbut of Marbut Consulting has conducted street-level and other research across Bell County, including in Killeen and Temple, to provide snapshots of the homeless population in both cities. He made his final presentation to the Killeen City Council last week.

