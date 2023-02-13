Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are expected to adopt a homelessness and mental-health strategic plan based on the recommendations of a San Antonio consultant.
For months, Robert Marbut of Marbut Consulting has conducted street-level and other research across Bell County, including in Killeen and Temple, to provide snapshots of the homeless population in both cities. He made his final presentation to the Killeen City Council last week.
“The good news is you’re doing very well compared to Temple and other parts of Central Texas,” Marbut said during the workshop meeting. “We have 15 recommendations divided into four (sections). The first is you have to have very specialized clinical tracks.”
The clinical tracks include visitor growth, early intervention, males and females experiencing homelessness locally, “intensive” mental-health and substance-use disorder treatment, “sober living,” veterans, “disconnected” former military dependents and “long-term supportive care.”
According to a preliminary study conducted through an interlocal agreement between Killeen and Temple city councils last year that paid the consultant $100,000, Marbut found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
“We’ve got to turn off the increase,” Marbut said. “If you don’t stop increasing homelessness here, you’ll have a problem in that in seven to nine years, you can’t afford the solution. It will become so cost-prohibitive to fix that.”
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veterans.
Marbut told Killeen City Council members in December that Killeen, Temple and Bell County would provide funding to build two campuses — one in each city — for those experiencing homelessness. Called Arbor of Hope, the nonprofit organization would include representation from the county and both cities.
Marbut has said that Centex ARC, Hilltop Recovery Services and Virtue Recovery Center would be incorporated into the total plan to reduce homelessness.
“Using national best practices and the ‘Seven Guiding Principles of Homeless Transformation’ as the key measuring tools, Marbut Consulting evaluated the current state of homeless service operations within Killeen and ... an extensive survey of people experiencing homelessness,” according to Operation: RISE, Marbut’s homelessness and mental-health strategic plan. “Marbut Consulting then conducted a needs assessment and gaps analysis between existing inventory and identified needs, including the types of services (qualitative) and capacity of services (quantitative) needed (in) Killeen and Temple.”
Marbut’s work in both cities began in April. Operation: RISE includes details about how Marbut conducted his research on homelessness in Killeen, Temple and Bell County, the site visits and tours he and and others completed, how funding sources should be identified to support the plan and the same statistical data on homelessness in Killeen he’s presented three times to the City Council.
The meeting on Tuesday is set for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
On Wednesday, a workshop has been scheduled so council members can begin preparing for the next budget year.
“A strategic plan is a vital tool for local jurisdictions to ensure that the priorities set by the City Council are conveyed in the organization’s goals, that strategies are clearly developed to meet the goals, and that overall city government is accountable to meeting community needs,” according to a staff report.
The same workshop had been set for Jan. 31, but it was postponed during Winter Storm Mara.
The city’s 2023 budget is about $265 million. The fiscal year is from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
In Killeen, the budget process begins in January — less than four months after adoption of the previous budget — when city management “prepares strategies to set parameters” of the new budget. In March, the “budget team trains departments” and from April to May, departments submit their budgets to city management.
After finalizing budget presentations, the city manager’s office submits the budget to the City Council, and it is scheduled for adoption by September.
The first budget preview for fiscal year 2024 is set for May 30 during a special workshop.
The current budget was unanimously adopted on Sept. 13. It includes $112 million in revenue in the general fund. The tax rate is 62.33 cents per $100 valuation.
Wednesday’s workshop is scheduled for noon at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.