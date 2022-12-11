Architectural and site design standards

Two Killeen homes are shown with protruding garages.

 City of Killeen

A Killeen city official continues to recommend no changes to Killeen’s architectural and site design standards — even with some council members favoring relaxing a section regulating how garages are built.

“This is amending the ordinance — Section 31-903 — to basically really change the “and” to “or,” said Edwin Revell, executive director of development services. “The council on (April 26) adopted the original standards that basically ... prohibited protruding garages, or snout houses, as well as set the 50% rule in terms of the width of the garage door.”

don76550

I wonder if our esteemed city council, with a plethora of opinions on how to build a house, actually know the difference between a hammer and a nail.

