A Killeen city official continues to recommend no changes to Killeen’s architectural and site design standards — even with some council members favoring relaxing a section regulating how garages are built.
“This is amending the ordinance — Section 31-903 — to basically really change the “and” to “or,” said Edwin Revell, executive director of development services. “The council on (April 26) adopted the original standards that basically ... prohibited protruding garages, or snout houses, as well as set the 50% rule in terms of the width of the garage door.”
In construction of homes that include garages, Section 31-903 requires that “a garage door facing the street shall not comprise more than (50%) of the horizontal length of the front elevation and the exterior of the wall on either side of the garage door shall not protrude further than any other horizontal building plane on the front elevation.”
The amendment to the ordinance would substitute “and” with “or” in Part A of that section. Part A defines the 50% rule, and Part B addresses the garage walls.
“This standard is applicable only to the width of the garage door — not the entirety of the garage,” according to a staff report.
A public hearing — and possible vote from the council — on the proposed change is scheduled for a City Council meeting on Tuesday.
The proposed amendment came after Councilman Michael Boyd on Oct. 18 made a “motion of direction” to change language in the ordinance that allows both standards to be met in garage construction instead of one of them. That request came almost six months after the council adopted the city’s new architectural and site design standards.
“Staff is not recommending changes to the ordinance,” Revell said. “I believe there are a couple of reasons to that related to the ‘big ideas’ in the comprehensive plan.”
In the staff report, officials said the amended ordinance is inconsistent with “Big Idea #5,” which provides that “streets and public spaces should be designed to prioritize walkability and human interaction over automobiles.”
The 2022 comprehensive plan, approved earlier this year, also calls for the city to “overhaul design and construction standards with a new focus on quality and appearance of residential and commercial buildings.”
The City Council adopted the new architectural and design standards on April 26. And on Nov. 7, Planning and Zoning commissioners in a 6-0 vote “recommended disapproval” of Boyd’s proposed amendment. And consistent with the Killeen Code of Ordinances, a three-fourths majority of the council must vote to overrule a recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission — something Mayor Debbie Nash-King reminded council members to remember.
“If this stays on the agenda for (Dec. 13), we will need three-fourths ... of the vote to get this passed,” she said.
‘Differences of opinions’
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, as he did during a meeting on Oct. 18, said on Tuesday he doesn’t oppose construction of what officials call “snout houses.”
“There’s going to be differences of opinions on snout noses,” he said. “I ... like snout (houses) but I don’t want them everywhere. I don’t think they would be nice if you had snout (houses) all the way down the street.”
“Snout houses” are homes with protruding garages that account for most of the street frontage. While they’re commonly used in new residential development, they’ve also been used in older homes.
“I think what we’re trying to do is have some diversity,” Wilkerson said. “And so it breaks up the eyeline — is what I remember hearing from the builders and developers — saying that’s what really people key on is that you’re not just going down into row houses.”
Revell has used Yowell Ranch in south Killeen as a residential development that includes both standards for garages.
“The council is free to consider however the council wants,” he said. “A lot of this is really in response to the direction we received from council. This wasn’t really the result of a conversation with the developers.”
Other options are available, Revell said.
“It could be every other house” for protruding garages, “it could be 50% threshold that’s set. It could be that 50% cannot be snout but the other 50% can be. We also had presented the possibility of maybe limiting the (protrusion) of the snout. Maybe it’s 5 feet. Maybe it’s 10 feet.”
Councilman Ramon Alvarez said he believes Section 31-903 includes protections against garage construction that makes that part of the homes similar in design.
It “does have a repetition clause in there that says no elevation shall be repeated within four residential lots on the same side of the street.”
City Manager Kent Cagle offered clarification on that statement.
“While we have that repetition ordinance, you could have every single house on the street be a snout house and just a different design,” he said.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
I wonder if our esteemed city council, with a plethora of opinions on how to build a house, actually know the difference between a hammer and a nail.
