Rezoning requests, an animal related ordinance and a short consent agenda are the highlights of Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting.
Three items, which include a professional services agreement with an Americans with Disabilities Act compliance company and the approval of a five-year operating authority permit for From Ten Til Two, a limo bus company, make up Tuesday’s agenda.
Following the consent agenda will be further discussion of an amendment to Chapter 6 of Killeen’s Code of Ordinances. The City Council is considering amending the code of ordinances to allow for miniature pet pigs. The item is in response to Jewellian Jones, who owns a pot-bellied pig named Penny May. The city has attempted to seize the animal while Jones has fought back.
At the May 3 City Council workshop, council members expressed sympathy for Jones but some said that amending the code of ordinances to allow for pet pigs may be impractical as doing so would require animal services to spend a significant amount of resources on what may be a single instance.
Animal Services Manager Jessica Dunagan said during last week’s workshop meeting that Animal Services vehicles would have to be outfitted with mechanical lifts and steel cages in order to handle any swine that may get loose, raising the cost of passing the ordinance.
The City Council may choose to pursue the ordinance Tuesday or let the amendment die.
Public hearings
Several rezoning requests may be decided Tuesday, including a request to rezone 9.386 acres near the intersection of Trimmier and Chapparal Road to allow for the construction of duplexes.
Discussion of the rezoning request took longer than expected during the May 3 workshop as City Council members expressed diverging opinions on the nature of the surrounding area and the practicality of establishing high density housing on Chaparral.
Finally, the City Council will consider rescheduling what was to be a May 14 workshop to discuss American Rescue Plan Act funded small business grant applications. Mayor Debbie Nash-King confirmed Monday that the May 14 meeting was cancelled because there would not be a quorum present.
The full City Council agenda may be found online at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Meetings take place every Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St. Meetings can be watched live online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming.
