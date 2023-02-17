Killeen City Council members on Tuesday will discuss authorizing a letter of intent with Rehab Warriors to participate in its veterans workforce program.
“The Rehab Warriors Program provides training and support to selected veterans that will perform housing rehabilitation, reconstruction and redevelopment efforts in the city of Killeen,” according to a staff report. “For a fee of $300,000, Rehab Warriors will provide (10) certified Rehab Warriors, a program manager, post-certification support operations, CDC technical assistance and support, CDFI financial opportunity, city integration with workforce development, and Rebuild the Fort advisory support.”
In January, Rehab Warriors asked the City Council for at least $300,000 to start the program in Killeen.
“This memorandum will allow Rehab Warriors to begin actively recruiting veterans prior to a full agreement being executed,” according to the staff report. “Funds will be available after the mid-year budget amendment from excess general fund balance.”
A Fort Worth company, Rehab Warriors trains veterans in residential development. The program would become the first of its kind in Central Texas.
“While we have approached other cities, Killeen is doing their research,” Ken Cates, president of business development and government affairs for Raehab Warriors, told the Herald in January. “Our goal is revitalizing the community while building up the military veteran.”
Cates was the CEO of Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity for seven years before he resigned in September to accept the job at Rehab Warriors.
The organization “is a tech-enabled platform that empowers banks, municipalities and institutions to revitalize communities, remove neighborhood blight and create workforce housing while supporting military veterans with meaningful high-earning post-service careers as America’s developers,” according to a Rehab Warriors presentation given to City Council members in January.
For Killeen’s part, working with Rehab Warriors means drafting “a neighborhood revitalization strategy that ... increases housing supply and homeownership while building capacity for local property developers and local construction trade professionals to maintain and expand the effort past year three through an integrated educational model with apprenticeship training led by military veterans.”
Cates has told the Herald that Rehab Warriors has been “approached by several other states” about its work.
“But our focus is Texas first,” he said. “We’re all veterans here in Texas, so we we want to impact our home state as well.”
Cates told City Council members in January that Rehab Warriors is run by veterans, except for Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones — a 2015 first-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys.
Other than Jones, “the entire program is run, operated and facilitated by military veterans,” Cates said.
Rehab Warriors’ founder and CEO is Andy Williams, a Marine veteran and former star of “Flip or Flop Fort Worth” on HGTV.
With Rehab Warriors, a private-public partnership would be created to “fund training and rebuild effort.”
Veterans are then chosen, trained and deployed into a “local targeted revitalization area.” And through “collaboration with city (and) coalition of corporate partnerships,” Rehab Warriors works with veterans to execute the proposed rebuild effort, according Cates’ presentation.
“We’re workforce training exclusively for military veterans,” Cates told council members in January. They are “recruited directly from our partner cities. We are the only certified program in the United States by the Department of Labor of this type.”
Rebab Warriors works with Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, through the veterans’ workforce development.
The city’s agreement with Rehab Warriors is consistent “with the principles outlined in the comprehensive plan and helps create a safe, affordable housing supply,” the staff report shows.
City staff is recommending approval of the $300,000 agreement.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
