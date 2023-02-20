Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is one of dozens of Killeen properties cited by the Department of Justice for violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A Killeen official on Tuesday will present a status report on the city’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act following a settlement agreement with the Department of Justice nearly two years ago.

“In March 2018, the city received notice from (DOJ) related to the Veterans Access Initiative Compliance Review,” according to a staff report. “The DOJ performed onsite assessments of several city facilities. The final report was released to the city” in spring 2020. “On June 29, 2021, the city and the DOJ signed a settlement agreement outlining the requirements of the city to come into compliance with (ADA).”

