A Killeen official on Tuesday will present a status report on the city’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act following a settlement agreement with the Department of Justice nearly two years ago.
“In March 2018, the city received notice from (DOJ) related to the Veterans Access Initiative Compliance Review,” according to a staff report. “The DOJ performed onsite assessments of several city facilities. The final report was released to the city” in spring 2020. “On June 29, 2021, the city and the DOJ signed a settlement agreement outlining the requirements of the city to come into compliance with (ADA).”
According to the staff report, officials in July 2022 contracted Meeting the Challenge “to evaluate and asses city facilities, parks, trails, programs, services, policies and practices for compliance with ADA.
The self-assessment includes policy, website usability and knowledge and facilities, parks and trails assessment. Fifty-six facilities were assessed with 4,907 non-compliant findings. Thirty-one parks and trails were assessed, with 1,313 non-compliant findings.
Through 2026, “the estimated total cost for repairs is $3,419,363,” the staff report shows. “Costs (will) be divided by priority, public access (and) budget year. Some facilities are already scheduled to have repairs, which would change the total costs.
Also on Wednesday, council members will discuss approving a professional services agreement with Meeting the Challenge for the second phase of the ADA assessment of public rights of way for $1,204,293.
“In June 2021, the city entered into a settlement agreement ... to complete a self-evaluation of all city facilities, public rights of way, conduct public outreach and submit a transition plan to be completed within three years,” according to a staff report. “The results of Phase I are being presented at this city council meeting.”
But the “required scope of work for Phase II will take more time” because of the number of lane miles (more than 800), sidewalks (806 linear miles) and curb ramps (8,406).
“A proposal for Phase II was presented by (Meeting the Challenge) and staff finds that it meets the needs of the city,” according to the report. “The proposal includes managing the work by dividing the city into (seven) different areas.”
Areas 1-3 include most of the “oldest areas of the city.” Areas 4-6 are south of I-14, and Area 7 includes the westernmost areas of Killeen.
“Meeting the Challenge has the experience, knowledge and level of commitment to lead the city through this final phase,” the staff report shows. “The proposed timeline for Phase II is 20 months, with the final report and transition plan outlining associated costs for compliance included.”
As Killeen officials consider calling a bond election in November, they’re preparing to hire an Austin company to complete a conceptual design of a new city hall and municipal court complex.
“City Council directed city staff to look into a bond election in 2023,” according to a city staff report. “To get accurate cost estimates for this type of project, a needs assessment and conceptual design by an architectural firm is necessary.”
The professional services agreement with Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects would cost $108,295.
In January, City Manager Kent Cagle offered the same presentation he did in November 2022 that provided a cost analysis and options for issuing debt based on those estimates in the lead-up to a possible bond election.
“Now, remember, when you’re forecasting out this far, it’s not an exact science,” he said in front of a crowd of about 20. “And almost any time you project into the future, you’re going to project some kind of a deficit. As a reminder, we’ll never adopt a budget that is in a deficit. This is just a forecast.”
It could take as much as $232 million in bond debt, including $66 million for a new city hall and municipal court complex, over the next nine years to improve public buildings and quality-of-life issues, Cagle told the City Council on Nov. 15. He also said that because Killeen is “a growing city,” the need for public facilities and the infrastructure that supports them often exceeds the revenue available to fund them.
More than three months after they last debated how buildings and other city properties should be named or renamed, council members will resume that discussion on Tuesday.
According to a city staff report, a draft policy includes the “process and guidelines for renaming existing facilities and parks; process for naming new city facilities and parks; process for any corporate sponsorship naming program (and) process for naming/renaming city streets.”
The workshop meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
