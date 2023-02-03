A year after it was created at his urging, Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson wants to dissolve the city’s Crime Solutions Committee.
“The vast majority of citizens of Killeen have demonstrated they are not interested in joining the Killeen city leaders in taking a community-focused, accountable and proactive approach to decreasing the causes of crime,” Wilkerson said in his request to place the item on a “future agenda.”
The agenda item is part of Tuesday’s council workshop.
“Currently, only three citizens work on the committee,” according to the request. “Bell County commissioners are the only municipal group or organization (that) supported the effort.”
In January 2022, the City Council appointed Ronald Blackman, Anca Neagu and Mary Moore to represent the committee headed by Wilkerson. In March, the committee held its first meeting. Then-Commissioner John Driver represented Bell County on the committee.
During that meeting, committee members talked about developing mission and vision statements, generally agreeing that the committee’s purpose was to develop a series of preventative solutions by analyzing the root cause of crime in Killeen.
“I want our area to be an area to where people look at it and say ‘I feel safe,’” Wilkerson said during that meeting.
By the numbers
A Herald analysis of crime data submitted by the Killeen Police Department to the Texas Department of Public Safety shows that violent crime — homicide, robbery, assault and rape — generally declined between Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2021. But the number of criminal homicides reported by Killeen police during that span ranged from a low of seven cases in 2018 — Charles Kimble’s first full year as police chief — to a high of 26 in 2020. And last year, according to figures provided by KPD, 22 homicides were reported.
Kimble retired as Killeen’s police chief last week, and will be coming back as the interim chief starting Feb. 13.
According to DPS, a total of 104 homicides were investigated from 2017 to 2022.
For all other violent crimes reported from 2017 to 2021 — assault, robbery and rape — reported incidents decreased. But the biggest drops were in the number of rapes and robberies reported in that period. In 2017, KPD received 313 reports of robbery, and that number fell to 95 in 2021. For rapes, that number was 151 in 2017, but it dropped to 92 in 2021.
Assaults climbed drastically, though, for the same period. The number of cases reported in 2017 was 2,693. But in 2021, it increased to 2,832.
Each year, DPS publishes data from law enforcement agencies across the state for homicides, including “non-negligent homicides,” manslaughter, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, theft and motor vehicle theft. Homicide, rape, assault and robbery are classified by DPS and the FBI as violent crimes.
Covering crime
In a series of emails between the Herald and Wilkerson from Jan. 2-7, he criticized the newspaper for its crime coverage.
“Your coverage has people thinking Killeen is the crime capital of Texas when the stats don’t bear that out,” Wilkerson said in one email. “I don’t care what people think of me personally, but I do care about what people think about the city I call home, especially when it’s not true. KDH actually has people believing they’re going to get mugged or killed walking down the street here.”
The emails were sent through Wilkerson’s city email account.
‘Relied-upon source’
Some of the Herald’s most-read content is crime and accident stories. In communities large and small, newspapers play a critical role in crime-reporting, according to the Pew Research Center.
“Among all adults, newspapers were cited as the most relied-upon source or tied for most relied-upon for crime, taxes, local government activities, schools, local politics, local jobs, community/neighborhood events, arts events, zoning information, local social services, and real estate/housing,” its website shows. “This dependence on newspapers for so many local topics sets it apart from all other sources of local news.”
KPD, not unlike other law enforcement agencies in Texas, publishes annual reports on crime statistics. The most recent data published by KPD on its website is short on that information but long on public relations materials, such as KPD’s “mission, vision & values,” organizational chart, budget, accreditation, “new technology,” awards and recognition and promotions.
That information is typically part of law enforcement agencies’ annual reports. But KPD departed from standard procedure when it did not list crime statistics. Instead, it published the crime rate for Killeen per 100,000 population over the last 20 years.
That is a formula used by some state and federal agencies to measure how “safe” cities are in Texas.
The Herald analyzed the number of violent crimes reported by the FBI in 2019 and found that among 11 cities comparable in size by population, Killeen was fifth, with 583 violent crimes reported. Odessa topped the list with 1,282 crimes. Pearland reported the least amount of violent crimes — 113.
Killeen’s Bell County neighbor, Temple, had half the population in 2019 (77,558) and reported 217 violent crimes.
‘Less community engagement’
Last March, Crime Solutions Committee members talked about how people perceive Killeen when it comes to crime, with Wilkerson asserting that while some residents are apathetic toward crime, it is important to try prevention solutions. He also said that while KPD “is great at what they do,” officers can do little to prevent crime outside of outreach efforts.
Another reason Wilkerson wants to dissolve the committee is that Killeen ISD, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Harker Heights, Central Texas College and Fort Hood did not agree to participate on the Crime Solutions Committee.
“They would all rather place the burden of reducing crime in the hands of KPD solely,” Wilkerson said in his request. “Dissolving the CSC allows the city of Killeen to concentrate its crime reduction efforts into a more traditional perspective justifying a more aggressive and heightened police focus and less community engagement. This also allows us to reset the tone for future collaborative efforts with other cities, groups and municipalities.”
According to the city’s agreement with Bell County, the Crime Solutions Committee “goal” is to “decrease crime in the area, with a focus on safety and quality of life.” To do that, committee members “will seek cooperation with appropriate public agencies, non-governmental organizations and commercial entities on committee projects and activities. As determined by the committee, other participants may join in an advisory role or as needed to implement projects or initiatives.”
“Ultimately, the goal of the committee is to lower crime by getting community involvement, and some people that are acting in silos to reduce crime, bring them together and pool their resources,” Wilkerson told the Herald last May. “Hopefully, we can decrease crime without having to police it away. People are going to commit crime because they don’t have better alternatives. They don’t know how to handle situations that we go through every day, and they’re making bad choices.”
The workshop on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.