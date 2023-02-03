A year after it was created at his urging, Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson wants to dissolve the city’s Crime Solutions Committee.

“The vast majority of citizens of Killeen have demonstrated they are not interested in joining the Killeen city leaders in taking a community-focused, accountable and proactive approach to decreasing the causes of crime,” Wilkerson said in his request to place the item on a “future agenda.”

