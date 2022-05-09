Killeen’s newly elected city leaders will be sworn in on May 17, after the votes are officially canvassed.
Canvassing is the official tallying and validation of votes cast.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King, as well as councilmembers at large Jose Segarra, Ken Wilkerson and Ramon Alvarez were all elected in the May 7 election.
Nash-King was elected in a landslide vote Saturday, easily defeating opponents Patsy Bracey, James Everard and Holly Teel. Previously, Nash-King served as council member and mayor pro-tem, and most recently as mayor when Segarra stepped down to run for City Council.
Segarra and Wilkerson also won with more than 20% of roughly 10,000 votes cast in Killeen, while Alvarez scraped through with a 28-vote lead, narrowly defeating incumbents Mellisa Brown and Rick Williams.
However, with Williams defeated, the City Council will need to elect a new mayor pro tem, who serves as the mayor in case of the mayor’s absence.
An official canvass, or count, will take place May 17, city officials confirmed. Canvassing is the official count and validation of votes cast; the results of Saturday’s count are preliminary until the votes have been canvassed.
KISD
Voters chose two new faces to join the Killeen Independent School District board Saturday — Brenda Adams, Place 1, and Oliver Mintz, Place 3. Incumbent Susan Jones won her fifth reelection for her Place 2 seat. An official canvass of the Killeen ISD board election votes will take place May 17.
