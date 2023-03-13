Robert Marbut

San Antonio consultant Robert Marbut talks to the Killeen City Council on Feb. 7 about his homelessness and mental-health strategic plan.

 File | Herald

After adopting a strategic plan to address homelessness in Killeen a month ago, City Council members on Tuesday are expected to amend their agreement with consultant Robert Marbut to pay him an additional $40,000 through a contract extension.

The “original agreement set the maximum amount of expenditures from each city at $50,000,” according to a staff report. “(On Feb. 14), City Council adopted the homelessness and mental-health strategic plan. Staff from both cities have determined additional services from the consultant are necessary as implementation begins.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.