With the Texas Legislature set to meet in 2023, the city of Killeen is busy laying out its legislative priorities.
State-level issues for the Killeen City Council at Tuesday’s workshop included seeking full reimbursement from the state for lost revenue due to state-granted veterans exemptions, opposing any extension of state-granted veterans exemptions that would not be fully funded by the state, supporting legislative action that sources internet sales tax to the point of destination, and seeking legislation to allow Killeen to move its municipal elections to November.
Veterans exemptions have been a sticking point for some time; City Manager Kent Cagle estimated in the 2022 city budget that total veterans tax exemptions had grown to about 19%, or $8.5 million of Killeen’s taxable property.
The 100% Disabled Veterans Tax Exemption allows veterans with disability ratings from 30% to 100% to claim exemptions on their annual property taxes.
The state of Texas reimburses the city by about $3 million every year, resulting in a net revenue loss of about $5.5 million per year. The City Council, according to its legislative priorities, is attempting to shrink or eliminate this revenue gap by receiving more state support. Until it receives that support, the City Council is against the program’s expansion without proper compensation, according to the list of priorities presented Tuesday night.
“We’re asked to serve a population of 150,000 people, with the tax revenue of only 90,000 people,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Wilkerson, a veteran, said that the tax exemption program offers support for veterans, but pointed out that it adds a deal of stress on cities with high veteran populations adjacent to military installations.
Sales tax
Cities across the United States saw a major change in revenue in the wake of the 2018 Supreme Court decision regarding South Dakota v. Wayfair, inc., et al. That decision allowed states to generally require an out-of-state seller to collect and remit sales tax on sales to in-state consumers even if the seller has no physical presence in the consumer’s state.
The City Council is in favor of supporting legislation that would make the above an automatic system, codifying into law that sales taxes revenue would be given to cities in which the purchase order was made.
Killeen’s elected officials have generally expressed interest in moving city elections from May to November but will need to find enough support, and interest, in the Legislature to generate a bill that would allow it to move its election date.
